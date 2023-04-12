China Gas Commercial Deep Fryers Market Set to Expand at a CAGR of 6.0% From 2023 to 2033. The Natural Gas Segment is Expected to Expand at a Rapid Rate of 6.3% CAGR Over the Analysis Period. The Foodservice Industry in North America is a Major Consumer of Commercial Deep Fryers, as They Are an Essential Piece of Equipment for Preparing a Wide Range of Popular Menu Items, Such as French Fries, Onion Rings, Chicken Wings, and Fried Chicken.

NEWARK, Del, April 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gas commercial deep fryers market is expected to be valued at US$ 686.8 million in 2023. With the continual economic growth rise in the disposable incomes of people, the gas commercial deep fryers market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 1,301.4 million by 2033.

One of the primary drivers is the increasing popularity of fried foods like french fries, chicken wings, and fried chicken, which are enjoyed worldwide. This trend is expected to continue, creating a sustained demand for gas commercial deep fryers.

Another factor that is expected to boost the market’s growth is the rising number of food outlets, including restaurants, fast-food chains, and other establishments. This growth is particularly noticeable in developing countries, where demand for gas commercial deep fryers is expected to rise. The increasing trend of eating out is also expected to fuel demand for fried food items, driving the need for gas commercial deep fryers.

Additionally, the economic growth is yet another factor that is expected to drive the market’s expansion, especially in emerging markets like China and India. These countries have a growing middle class with an increasing propensity to eat out, leading to a surge in demand for fried food items and gas commercial deep fryers.

Moreover, the trend of online food ordering is also expected to drive demand for gas commercial deep fryers. As more people order food online, restaurants and food outlets seek to meet the demand for fried food items, driving the need for gas commercial deep fryers.

Furthermore, increasing government initiatives to promote energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly cooking equipment are also expected to fuel the market’s growth. Governments worldwide are introducing regulations to reduce carbon emissions, increasing the demand for energy-efficient and eco-friendly gas commercial deep fryers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global gas commercial deep fryers market was valued at US$ 644.3 million by 2022-end

From 2017 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.9%

The United States is held the highest market share of 33.4% in 2022

Gas floor fryers are expected to be highly demanded, growing at a 6.4% CAGR

By power source, the natural gas segment is expected to dominate with a CAGR of 6.3%

The Chinese market is anticipated to experience a CAGR of 6.0%

“The increasing demand for plant-based deep fryers, as well as the numerous health benefits associated with the fryers, are anticipated to propel the growth of the Gas Commercial Deep Fryers market in the near future,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the gas commercial deep fryers market are Avantco Equipments , Carnival King , Cooking Performance Group , Main Street Equipment , Frymaster, Garland , Globe Food Equipment , Henny Penny , Imperial Range , Pitco , Vulcan , Falcon Foodservice Equipment , Middleby Corporation , and Ali Group .

Recent Developments:

In February 2021, Welbilt, Inc., a global manufacturer of commercial foodservice equipment, introduced a new line of gas commercial deep fryers under its Frymaster brand. The new fryers feature improved energy efficiency and advanced filtration systems to enhance food quality and reduce operating costs.

In December 2020, Henny Penny Corporation, a leading manufacturer of commercial cooking equipment, introduced a new line of gas commercial deep fryers with improved energy efficiency and advanced cooking controls. The fryers also feature an automated oil management system that reduces oil consumption and extends oil life.

Key Segments Covered in the Gas Commercial Deep Fryers Industry Analysis

By Type:

Gas Floor Fryers

Donut Fryers

Pressure Fryers

Split Pot Gas Deep Fryers

Countertop Fryers

Funnel Cake Fryers

By Power Source:

Natural Gas

Liquid Propane

By Burner Style:

Open Pot

Tube

By Capacity:

Up to 100 lbs

100 to 200 lbs

Above 200 lbs

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Gas Commercial Deep Fryers market, providing historical data for 2017-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Gas Commercial Deep Fryers market, the market is segmented on the basis of type (gas floor fryers, donut fryers, pressure fryers, split pot gas deep fryers, countertop fryers, and funnel cake fryers), power source (natural gas, and liquid propane), burner style (open pot, and tube), and capacity (up to 100 lbs, 100 to 200 lbs, and above 200 lbs), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

