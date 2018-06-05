Global Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2020 with Focus on the United States

Breaking News
Dublin, June 05, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global & US Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2020” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

“Global & US Gene Therapy Market Forecast to 2020, most of the gene therapy researches are being focused on finding the treatment for cancer, followed by genetic diseases and neurological disorders, respectively. In this context, the gene therapy application chapter of the report provides a comprehensive overview of various diseases in which the gene therapy is used, along with the current and future market size of gene therapy for particular disease and its geographical break up.

Primarily, the gene therapy market is dominated by oncology applications, with several companies and academic institutions focusing on novel and difficult to treat’ cancers. Other therapeutic areas seeking developments in gene therapy include monogenic diseases, cardiovascular diseases, infectious diseases, inherited blindness and neurological diseases. Furthermore, the chapter also provides details regarding the various aspects of the clinical trials in the different gene therapy application by phases, vector types, etc.

The major part of the revenue of gene therapy market is generated from research phase. Most of the gene therapy products are in research phases, only few products have been commercialized till date. The report also provides the sales of major marketed gene therapy products, and the list of the products in clinical/pre-clinical research along with their clinical phases.

The companies operating in the gene therapy market are also receiving various funding, grants, and investment from government bodies and venture capitalist firms which are aiding them to develop new products. The study highlights the applications for which the investments have been received.

North America continues to have the maximum number of clinical trials in the gene therapy segment. This is a major reason for the dominant position of North America in the gene therapy market. Based on the geography, the market is divided into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The report provides the market for each of the geography, along with its forecast till 2020.

The report further covers how major trends and drivers, mainly gene silencing, advanced therapies combining gene therapy and stem cell technology, immunodeficiency syndromes, growing interest of venture capital firms, etc. will propel the industry’s growth. An analysis has also been done of a few factors limiting the growth of the industry. The report also provides insights regarding the strategies adopted by the players from 2013 to 2015 for enhancing their market share. Finally, with a view to understand the competitive landscape, the profiles of key market players have been included in the report to present a complete picture of the global gene therapy market.

Key Topics Covered:
1. Analyst View

2. Research Methodology

3. Gene Therapy – An Introduction
3.1 Classification of Gene Therapy Techniques
3.2 Physical Methods of Gene Transfer
3.2.1 Electroporation
3.2.2 Hydrodynamic
3.2.3 Microinjection
3.2.4 Particle Bombardment
3.2.5 Ultrasound-Mediated Transfection
3.3 Vectors for Gene Therapy
3.3.1 Viral Vectors
3.3.1.1 Adenoviral Vectors
3.3.1.2 Adeno-associated Virus Vectors
3.3.1.3 Retroviral Vectors
3.3.1.4 Lentiviral Vectors
3.3.2 Non Viral Vectors
3.3.2.1 Naked DNA/Plasmid Vectors
3.3.2.2 Oligonucleotides
3.3.2.3 Liposomes, Lipoplexes and Polyplexes
3.3.2.4 Gene-Activated Matrix

4. Industry Overview
4.1 Market Drivers
4.1.1 Failure of Conventional Therapies to Treat Cancers
4.1.2 Rising Focus to Accelerate Commercialization of Gene Therapy in Developed Nations
4.1.3 Rising Incidence of Chronic and Life-Threatening Diseases
4.1.4 Growing Interest of Venture Capital Firms
4.2 Market Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Laws & Safety Concerns
4.2.2 Challenges in Commercialization of Gene Therapy
4.2.3 High Cost of the Gene Therapy Drugs
4.2.4 Pitfalls in Current Technique
4.2.5 Production & Manufacturing: A Unique Challenge for Gene Therapies
4.3 Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Approval of Gene Therapy Drug in Europe
4.3.2 Gene Therapy for Hemophilia B Offers Significant Opportunity
4.4 Industry Trends
4.4.1 Gene Silencing: Gaining Momentum
4.4.2 Advanced Therapies: Combining Gene Therapy and Stem Cell Technology
4.4.3 Immunodeficiency Syndromes: The Focus of Gene Therapy
4.4.4 Nanotechnology: Empowering Gene Therapy
4.4.5 Gene Therapy: A New Hope to Treat Blindness
4.4.6 Gene Therapy: Potential Cure for Cancer
4.5 Winning Imperatives
4.5.1 Investment in R&D Activities

5. Clinical Trial Assessment & Pipeline Analysis
5.1 Clinical Trials
5.1.1 By Geography
5.1.2 By Indication
5.1.3 By Gene Type
5.1.4 By Vector
5.1.5 By Clinical Trial Phase
5.2 Pipeline Analysis

6. Gene Therapy Market – Regulatory Landscape & Reimbursement Scenario
6.1 Regulatory Landscape
6.1.1 US
6.1.2 Canada
6.1.3 Europe
6.1.4 Japan
6.1.5 China
6.1.6 India
6.1.7 Australia
6.2 Reimbursement Scenario in Global Market

7. Marketed Gene Therapies
7.1 Neovasculgen
7.2 Glybera
7.3 Gendicine, Rexin-G, Oncorine
7.3.1 Gendicine
7.3.2 Rexin G
7.3.3 Oncorine

8. Gene Therapy Market
8.1 Global
8.2 US

9. Gene Therapy Market by Application
9.1 Oncology
9.2 Cardiovascular Diseases
9.3 Infectious Diseases
9.4 Neurological Diseases
9.5 Genetic Diseases
9.6 Others

10. Gene Therapy Market Size by Geography

11. Competitive Landscape
11.1 Strategies Adopted by Various Players
11.1.1 Strategic Collaborations
11.1.2 Acquisitions
11.1.3 Funding & Investments
11.2 Companies Progress in Gene Therapy In 2015

12. Key Players Analysis (Business Description, Clinical Pipeline, Recent Developments, Strengths & Weaknesses)

  • Advantagene Inc.
  • Bluebird Bio
  • Genethon
  • Human Stem Cells Institute
  • Oxford BioMedica Plc
  • Sanofi
  • Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co. Ltd.
  • Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
  • Spark Therapeutics, LLC
  • uniQure N.V.
  • Vical Inc.
  • ViroMed Co. Ltd. dba VM BioPharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jcsvr6/global_gene?w=12

CONTACT: 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Genomics
