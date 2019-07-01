Global Genome Editing Market Will Reach USD 9.66 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global genome editing market was approximately USD 3.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 9.66 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 14.7% between 2019 and 2025.

Genome editing is used precisely to modify the DNA present within a particular cell. Genome editing mainly involves cutting the specific sequence of DNA with the help of enzymes, which are also called engineered nucleases. This technique can also be used to remove, alter, or add a particular DNA segment in a genome. The growing number of research activities for the treatment of chronic diseases using genome editing technology is fueling the global genome editing market. However, the lack of skilled professionals, high equipment cost, and negative public opinion about genetic research may hinder the global genome editing market.

Browse through 54 Tables & 29 Figures spread over 110 Pages

The global genome editing market is divided based on technology, application, and end-user. Based on technology, the genome editing market includes ZFN, antisense, CRISPR, TALEN, and others. ZFN is anticipated to show notable growth over the forecast time period, owing to its various benefits. CRISPR dominated the genome editing market in 2018, due to the increase in initiatives and funding by the government for the development of drugs and vaccines that use CRISPR technology.

By application, the market is fragmented into genetic engineering, cell line engineering, and others. Cell line engineering is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the future, owing to the increasing research activities of stem cells for the treatment of various diseases, growing awareness about stem cell therapy benefits, and rising government funding for stem cell research.

The end-user segment comprises contract research organizations, pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies, and academic and research institutes. Academic and research institutes are anticipated to register good growth, owing to the growing research activities related to genetic engineering and stem cell therapies and increasing government funding for these research projects. Pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies dominated the market in 2018, due to the growing establishment of biotech and pharma companies in developing countries.

North America is projected to dominate the global genome editing market in the years ahead, owing to the early introduction of highly developed equipment and techniques, availability of a highly skilled workforce and developed healthcare infrastructure, ongoing research activities regarding stem cell therapy, and the presence of major companies. According to the National Cancer Institute, about 1 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in the U.S. in 2016. The growth in the number of cancer cases and infectious diseases diagnosed in North America is fueling this regional market. Additionally, increasing use of GMO (genetically modified plants) is also fueling the North American genome editing market.

Browse the full "Genome Editing Market by Technology (CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN, Antisense, and Others), by Application (Cell Line Engineering, Genetic Engineering, and Others), and by End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Academic and Research Institutes, and Contract Research Organizations): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025" Report

Europe acquired the second largest share of the global market in 2018. According to the NCBI, the prevalence of sickle cell anemia disease in 25 European countries was estimated to be 1 in 150. The growing prevalence of genetic disorders in Europe is driving the research activities for the treatment and diagnosis of these diseases, growing investments in stem cell research, developed healthcare infrastructure, and increasing infectious disease cases due to a large geriatric patient pool. These are fuelling the European genome editing market.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show the highest CAGR in the upcoming years, due to the rising government investments for stem cell research, growing establishments of pharmaceutical companies in India and China, and the presence of a large patient pool suffering from chronic diseases. According to the WHO, about 1 million new tuberculosis cases are registered annually in China.

The Middle Eastern and African and Latin American regions are likely to show sturdy growth, owing to the developments witnessed in healthcare infrastructure, increasing the prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, growing investments by the government for research activities, and rising awareness about genome editing.

Some major players of the global genome editing market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Horizon Discovery, Editas Medicine, GenScript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Sangamo BioSciences, Lonza Group, OriGene Technologies, Merck, New England Biolabs, and CRISPR Therapeutics.

This report segments the global genome editing market into:

Global Genome Editing Market: Technology Analysis

CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats)

TALEN (Transcriptor-Activator-Like Effector Nuclease)

ZFN (Zinc Finger Nucleases)

Antisense

Others

Global Genome Editing Market: Application Analysis

Cell Line Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Others

Global Genome Editing Market: End-User Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Global Genome Editing Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

