The market for gift card is expanding more quickly thanks to rising consumer demand for cutting-edge technology and businesses like restaurants, hotels, and airlines adopting e-gift card more frequently. For instance, when Vistara teamed up with Qwikcilver to introduce Purple Ticket, a new gift card for travel on Vistara, in September 2021, it stole show. This gift card can be used by customers for themselves as well as for personal and business gifting.

New York, Feb. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global gift card market generated USD 884.8 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2097.13 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2030. The research provides a detailed analysis of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in order to highlight the changing market dynamics of the industry. To identify the segments that are growing the fastest and generating the most revenue, the research also offers a thorough analysis of the major segments and their sub-segments.

The report aims to be a source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups as they devise strategies for the coming years to achieve sustainable growth. It provides a detailed analysis of every aspect of the gift card industry in 118 pages, along with 96 tables and 64 figures. Moreover, the research outlines the COVID-19 analysis to highlight the impact on the Gift Card Market share.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/gift-card-market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 884.8 Million Market Size in 2030 USD 2097.13 Million CAGR 8.3% No. of Pages 118 Tables 96 Figures 64 Segments covered Type, End Use Industry, and Region. Drivers The rise in the e-commerce sector High adoption of e-gift card by travel agencies and airlines. The surge in smartphone and internet penetration Opportunities Advancements in technology create market opportunities. Innovation in gift card to track revenue and ensure security.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of global Gift Card Market dynamics based on drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities. An increase in smartphone penetration, development in the e-commerce sector, and widespread use of gift card as promotional tool boosts the growth of the gift card industry. However, the risk of being hacked by hackers and the lack of awareness regarding the benefits of gift card restrain the market growth.

Lead Analyst for the BFSA at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “The advancements in technology enable significant developments for businesses as well as flexible sending options and promotional campaigns that assist organizations to increase sales, and others create new opportunities in the coming years.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/gift-card-market

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Europe accounted for the highest market share in 2021 and is estimated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is due to the increase in technological innovations in gift card that enable high sales in companies and help them in revenue generation by making them unique and attractive. However, North America is anticipated to grow steadily over the course of the forecast period due to the increased consumer adoption of smartphones, which makes it possible to manage digital gift card using mobile applications.

The research offers an analysis of each region and its countries based on segments and their sub-segments to outline steps to be taken to consolidate presence in the gift card industry. This analysis is also helpful in determining highest-revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments and taking the next steps accordingly

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/gift-card-market/inquire-before-buying

The report offers an extensive analysis of the competitive landscape of the global Gift Card Market Leading players in gift card manufacturing include Amazon.com, Inc, Apple Inc, American Express Company, Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc, Best Buy Co., Inc., Walmart Inc., Starbucks Corporation, InComm Payments, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, and QwikCilver Solutions Private Limited.

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Travel Insurance Market by Insurance Cover (Single-Trip Travel Insurance and Annual Multi-Trip Travel Insurance), by Distribution Channel (Ancillary Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Companies, Banks, Insurance Agents/Brokers, and Insurance Aggregators), and by End User (Senior Citizens, Education Travelers, Business Travelers, Family Travelers, and Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030.

Smart Headphones Market by Product Type (In-Ear, On-Ear, and Over-Ear), by Application (Sports Headphones, Gaming Headphones, Business Headphones, Professional Headphones and Ordinary Headphones), and by Distribution Channel (Online and Offline) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022 – 2030.

Smart Cards Market by Smart Cards Market by Type (Contact, Contactless, Hybrid, Dual Interface), Component (Hardware, Software, Smart Cards, Readers, Services), Application (Government and Healthcare, BFSI, Transportation, Retail, Others) – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030.

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm committed to providing its clients with strategically analyzed, well-documented latest research reports. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from. What makes Next Move different from the rest is its top-quality research and the obsession with turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bit of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals, and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high-quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients make critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have a competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally, including 90% of Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts constantly track various high-growth markets and identify hidden opportunities in each sector or industry. We provide one of the industry’s best-quality syndicates and custom research reports across ten different industry verticals. We are committed to delivering high-quality research solutions per your business needs. Our industry-standard delivery solutions range from pre-consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure the right strategic decision-making for businesses.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com