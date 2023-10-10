Rising disposable incomes in emerging nations are fueling global gin market growth, attracting millennials and expanding its reach worldwide.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global gin market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 22,927.4 million in 2023, driven by various gin festivals. This trend is expected to create new opportunities for the global market, leading to a projected CAGR of 3.5% between 2023 and 2033. It is estimated to gain a valuation of approximately US$ 31,996.0 million by 2033.

The disposable income per capita surge in emerging countries has created new opportunities for the global gin business. The gin market is now thriving in emerging nations, where high production costs and a lack of product acceptance have hampered market expansion.

Globalization has made millennials and younger generations more familiar with the mostly European alcoholic beverage. Gin’s appeal among younger generations is driving growth in yet-to-be-discovered regions worldwide. In addition to local beers and liquor, younger generations have developed a taste for a variety of alcoholic beverages as a result of increased social acceptance and availability. During the projection period, this is likely to drive gin demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The gin market increased at a CAGR of 2.3% from 2018 to 2022.

The United States will take over 24.6% of the gin market in 2023.

China will control 11.8% of the global gin market by 2023.

By the end of 2023, Japan’s gin market will account for 6.3% of the worldwide market.

The gin market in France is expected to grow by 7.2% by 2023.

The gin market in the United Kingdom is predicted to grow to 5.5% by 2023.

London dry gins will account for more than 40% of the worldwide gin industry by 2023.

The online retail channels category will account for 36.8% of the worldwide market in 2023.

“Consumer trend towards gin premiumization, gin festivals, and craft gin movement to bolster the global gin demand over the next few years,” – Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Competitive Landscape

The global gin market is particularly competitive because of the quantity of regional and multinational enterprises. Every company adheres to its business strategy in order to capture the largest possible market share.

The main corporations continue to focus on product innovation to capture consumer interest with the release of premium gins. These companies are increasing their financial investments in research and development, social media marketing, and international growth in order to maintain their market position.

Product Portfolio:

Bacardi Limited is best known as the producer of the gin brand “Bombay Sapphire.” It is a high-end London Dry Gin. Bombay Sapphire is known for its botanical diversity as well as its striking blue bottle.

Diageo is well-known for products like as “Tanqueray,” a traditional London Dry Gin beloved for its well-balanced taste profile. Diageo also holds “Gordon’s,” one of the the global best-selling gin brands, which is available in both basic and flavored varieties.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V. is the parent business of the “Campari Group,” which owns numerous well-known liquor brands. “Beefeater,” a London Dry Gin recognized for its juniper-forward taste and typical gin features, is one noteworthy gin brand by this company.

Key companies profiled

Bacardi Limited

Diageo plc

Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

La Hanoudiere

Lucas Bols N.V.

Mygin, Pernod Ricard,

Radico Khaitan Ltd.

Rémy Cointreau

San Miguel Corporation

The East India Company Ltd.

William Grant & Sons Ltd.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global gin market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the gin market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (london dry gin, plymouth gin, genever/dutch gin, old tim gin, new american gin), price (standard, premium, luxury), distribution channel (hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, drug stores, online channel, others) and across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Gin Market

By Product Type:

London Dry Gin

Plymouth Gin

Genever/Dutch Gin

Old Tim Gin

New American Gin

By Price:

Standard

Premium

Luxury

By Distribution Channel:

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Drug Stores

Online Channel

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa

