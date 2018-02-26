Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview 2018

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Glass Fiber Reinforcements – A Global Market Overview” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Driven by growth in the key application areas such as automotive, pipes & tanks, construction and wind energy, the global glass fiber reinforcements market is projected to reach US$12 billion, reflecting CAGR of 5.1% during 2017-2024 analysis period.

The market is anticipated to record lower growth in value demand compared to volume consumption during the above period due to decline in average prices of glass fiber reinforcements worldwide because of overcapacity, mainly in China.

Wind energy remains one of the most important and dynamic end markets served by the glass fiber composites industry. The wind energy sector is one of the most promising alternative energy sources in the world and expected to record double digit growths in the future. Regulations and standards around the globe such as CAFE in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are driving increased usage of glass fiber reinforcements in automobiles to reduce weight and CO2 emissions.

Further, renewed growth in worldwide construction activities and demand for corrosion resistance applications such as pipes and tanks from oil & gas and water supply sectors, are key drivers for growth in glass fiber reinforcements.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Manufacturing Process of Glass Fiber

1.1.2 Glass Fiber Product Segmentation

1.1.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforcements

1.1.2.1.1 Glass Fiber Chemical Compositions and Properties

1.1.2.1.2 Types or forms of Glass Fiber Reinforcements

1.1.2.1.2.1 Roving

1.1.2.1.2.2 Chopped Strands

1.1.2.1.2.3 Chopped Strand Mat (CSM)

1.1.2.1.2.4 Continuous Filament Mat (CFM)

1.1.2.1.2.5 Fabrics

1.1.2.1.2.6 Other Forms of Glass Fiber

1.1.2.1.3 A Snapshot of Global Market for Glass Fiber Product Forms in 2017

1.1.3 Competitive Materials

1.2 End-use Application Areas for Glass Fiber Reinforcements

1.2.1 Automotive & Transportation

1.2.2 Marine

1.2.3 Wind Energy

1.2.4 Pipes, Tanks &Other Corrosion Resistant Equipment

1.2.5 Building and Construction

1.2.6 Electricals and Electronics

1.2.7 Consumer Goods

1.2.8 Aerospace & Defense

1.2.9 Other Application Areas

2. Key Market Trends

2.1 Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements Being Propelled by Wind Energy

2.2 Factors Fueling Automotive & Transportation Industry’s Wider Adoption of Glass Fibers

2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Demand Increasing in Construction Industry

2.4 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (LFT) Looks Promising in Automotive & Transportation Industry

3. Industry Landscape

3.1 Glass Fiber Production Capacities

3.2 Key Global Players

Braj Binani Group (3B-Fibreglass) (India)

China Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC) (China)

Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd. (China)

Johns Manville Corporation (United States)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Owens Corning (United States)

Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd. (China)

Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)

4. Key Business & Product Trends

Johns Manville Resumed Furnace Operations with Increased Capacity in Ohio

Availability of JM’s StarRov 853 Roving in North America and Europe

Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd. Ignited Their First Glass Fiber Production Line

Development of Direct Roving with a Weight of 20 kg Bays Commenced by “Polotsk-Steklovolokno”

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. to Broaden Glass Fiber Production Capacity in its Subsidiaries in the Netherlands and the United States

Hexcel Extended its Existing Supply Deal with UTC Aerospace Systems Through 2030

Johns Manville’s Slovakia Plant Received GMP Certification for CFGF Fabrication

JM’s New ThermoFlow 600+ Chopped Strands for PBT/PET Reinforcement

Extension of Hexcel’s Composite Materials Supply Deal with Vestas for New Generation Wind Blades

Chomarat and Velox form Composite Reinforcements Distribution Pact

Flat Glass Fiber Developed by Nippon Electric Glass to Reinforce Thermoplastic Resin

P-D Interglas Technologies Completely Acquired by Porcher Industries

Structil Acquired by Hexcel

Jushi Completed the first 200,000 tons of Glass Fiber Production Base in Egypt

Groundbreaking Ceremony for China Jushi’s First Line 150,000 Tons of Glass Fiber Production

Owens Corning to Broaden Thermoplastic Chopped Strands Production Capacity in France

PPG’s US Glass Fiber Business Acquired by Nippon Electric Glass

BGF Industries Acquired New Altavista Plant

METYX Group and KARL MAYER Sign Multi-Machinery Supply Deal

PolyPreg, BGF Industries’ Latest Innovation in Thermoplastic Composite Material

Inauguration of Vectorply’s New Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center

CPIC’s North American Headquarters is Now in New York

Cam Elyaf Plans to Build New Glass Fiber Production facility in Turkey

Valmieras stikla kiedra JSC to Build a Glass Fiber Production and Processing Plant in the US

GRP Solutions Ltd., METYX Composites’ New Exclusive Distributor for Great Britain

StarRov 090 Roving Now Available in North America and Europe

Launch of JM’s New ThermoFlow 641 chopped Strands

MultiStar 264 Roving for Sheet Molding Composites Reinforcements Introduced by JM

ISPO MUNICH 2017 to Feature Hexcel’s Composite Innovations for the Winter Sports Market

Taishan Fiberglass to Establish a Green-field Fiberglass Production Unit in India

PFG Fiber Glass Joint Ventures Fully Acquired by Nan Ya

UL Certification for JM’s DuraCore 300 Chopped Strands

Nippon Electric Glass Acquired the European Glass Fiber Business of PPG

P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH Purchased 33% Shares of Valmiera Glass USA Corp.

Launch of PPG’s INNOFIBER TS 2402 Direct-Draw Fiber Glass Roving

Owens Corning’s Investment to Support the Growing India Glass Fiber Market

Three New Products Added to PPG’s Fiber Glass Product Lines

CEM, Exclusive Distributor for SAERTEX’s SAERfoam in the US

Plans to Upgrade PPG’s Fiber Glass Production Unit in South Carolina

Expanded METYX Production Site is Almost Twice the Size of its Existing Factory

Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd Plans to Build ECR Glass Fiber Plant in China

Polystrand Built a Racecar Using PPG’s TUFROV Fiber Glass Roving Products

LM 88.4 P Blade, the Longest Blade in the World Designed for Adwen’s AD 8-180 Wind Turbine Model

Second 80,000 Ton Fiberglass Furnace Successfully Started by Jushi Egypt

China Jushi Reached a Milestone in the Strategic Development of its Globalization by Signing of the US Project

Matti Holtzberg Selected AGY Fibers to develop the All Composite Polimotor 2 Engine

Launch of a New Chopped Strand for General Purpose PA grades by 3B-the fibreglass Company

JEC World 2016 to Feature JM’s Three New Rovings

Introduction of Owens Corning’s New PipeStrand Product Line for Filament Winding Applications

Expansion of JM’s Glass Fiber Operations Plant in Etowah

JSC Valmieras stikla kiedra to Invest USD 90 Million to Expand its US Production

Owens Corning to Purchase Ahlstrom’s Glass Non-Wovens and Fabrics Assets

Technology Licensing and Manufacturing Supply Deals Signed by Owens Corning and Shandong Fiberglass Group

Formax UK Completely Acquired by Hexcel

Introduction of Owens Corning’s PulStrand 4100 roving at CAMX 2015

NEG and NSG to Launch a Joint Development Project of Glass Fillers

AGY Expanded the Capacity of Specialty Glass Fiber Product Lines

CAMX 2015 to Feature PPG’s Expanded Direct Draw Roving Portfolio

JM Making Investments to Expand its Glass Microfiber Business

Vectorply Receives a Certificate of Appreciation from The Boeing Company

AGY Invests to Expand L-Glass Low-Loss Glass Fiber Capacity

Expansion of AGY’s Glass Fiber Portfolio

Production Capacity of S-2 Glass Yarns and Rovings Broadened by AGY

Release of 3B-the fibreglass company’s New HiPer-tex H2020 Roving

Launch of JM’s New Multi-End Rovings for Use in Various Process Technologies

Launch of Owens Corning’s PulStrand 4100 Roving at JEC Europe 2015

Owens Corning’s New OC Paneluxe Multi-End Roving for Continuous Lamination of Translucent and General Purpose Applications

Owens Corning Introduces New HydroStrand 258 Glass Fiber Chopped Strands for PA Resins

Launch of ThermoFlow 675 Chopped Strand Glass Fiber for High Performance Polyamide

5. Global Market Overview

5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by Product Form

5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by End-Use Application

5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements End-use Application Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

5.2.1.2 Marine

5.2.1.3 Wind Energy

5.2.1.4 Pipes, Tanks & Other Corrosion Resistant Equipment

5.2.1.5 Building & Construction

5.2.1.6 Electricals & Electronics

5.2.1.7 Consumer Goods

5.2.1.8 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.1.9 Other Applications

Companies Mentioned

3B-The Fibreglass Company

AGY Holding Corp.

Adwen

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Group

Asglatexohorn GmbH

BGF Industries, Inc.

Baotek Inc.

Braj Binani Group (3B-Fibreglass)

CAMX

CEM

CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass W.L.L.

Cam Elyaf

Cam Elyafsanayii A.S. (Sisecam Group)

Central Glass Co., Ltd.

Changshu Dongyu Insulated Compound Materials Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Pro-Tech Industry Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Zhongxintianma Fiberglass Products Co., Ltd.

Chengdu Chang Yuan Shun Co., Ltd.

China Jushi Group Co., Ltd.

China Yangzhou Guotai Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

Chomarat

Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)

Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd

Colan Products Pty Limited

DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH

Devold AMT AS

Dipex Spol. S R.O.

Dr. Gnther Kast GmbH & Co.

Eastern Industrial Company (EICO)

Fiberex Technologies Inc.

Fibertec, Inc.

Fibrecn International Co., Ltd.

Formax UK

GRP Solutions Ltd., METYX Composites

Glass Strand Inc. (GSI)

Glotech Industrial Corp.

Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Hexcel Corporation

Hubei Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd.

ISPO MUNICH

JEC World

JM

JPS Composite Materials

JSC “”Polotsk-Steklovolokno””

JSC Valmieras stikla kiedra

Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd.

Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.

Johns Manville Corporation

Jushi Egypt

KARL MAYER

KCC Corporation

Kush Synthetics Private Limited

Lanxess AG

METYX Group

Matti Holtzberg

Metyx Composites

NEG

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.

Nycon Corporation

Owens Corning

P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz

P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH

P-D Tatneft-Alabugasteklovolokno, LLC

PFG Fiber Glass Corporation

PPG

Pasia Fiber & Composite Co., Ltd.

Porcher Industries

Saertex GmbH & Co. Kg

Saint-Gobain S.A

Selcom S.R.L.

Shaanxi Huatek Fiberglass Material Group Co., Ltd.

ShairCo Fiberglass

Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.

Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

Suntex Composite Industrial Co., Ltd.

Taishan Fiberglass Inc.

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation

Texiglass Industria E Comercio Textil Ltda

The Boeing Company

Tissaglasweberei AG

UTC Aerospace Systems

Unifrax I LLC

V2 Composites, Inc.

Valmiera Glass USA Corp.

Valmieras Stikla Skiedra JSC

Vectorply Corporation

Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2q7pw7/global_glass?w=12

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Mineral Textiles