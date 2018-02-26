Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview 2018

Dublin, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Glass Fiber Reinforcements – A Global Market Overview” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Driven by growth in the key application areas such as automotive, pipes & tanks, construction and wind energy, the global glass fiber reinforcements market is projected to reach US$12 billion, reflecting CAGR of 5.1% during 2017-2024 analysis period.
The market is anticipated to record lower growth in value demand compared to volume consumption during the above period due to decline in average prices of glass fiber reinforcements worldwide because of overcapacity, mainly in China.
Wind energy remains one of the most important and dynamic end markets served by the glass fiber composites industry. The wind energy sector is one of the most promising alternative energy sources in the world and expected to record double digit growths in the future. Regulations and standards around the globe such as CAFE in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are driving increased usage of glass fiber reinforcements in automobiles to reduce weight and CO2 emissions.
Further, renewed growth in worldwide construction activities and demand for corrosion resistance applications such as pipes and tanks from oil & gas and water supply sectors, are key drivers for growth in glass fiber reinforcements.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Product Outline
1.1.1 Manufacturing Process of Glass Fiber
1.1.2 Glass Fiber Product Segmentation
1.1.2.1 Glass Fiber Reinforcements
1.1.2.1.1 Glass Fiber Chemical Compositions and Properties
1.1.2.1.2 Types or forms of Glass Fiber Reinforcements
1.1.2.1.2.1 Roving
1.1.2.1.2.2 Chopped Strands
1.1.2.1.2.3 Chopped Strand Mat (CSM)
1.1.2.1.2.4 Continuous Filament Mat (CFM)
1.1.2.1.2.5 Fabrics
1.1.2.1.2.6 Other Forms of Glass Fiber
1.1.2.1.3 A Snapshot of Global Market for Glass Fiber Product Forms in 2017
1.1.3 Competitive Materials
1.2 End-use Application Areas for Glass Fiber Reinforcements
1.2.1 Automotive & Transportation
1.2.2 Marine
1.2.3 Wind Energy
1.2.4 Pipes, Tanks &Other Corrosion Resistant Equipment
1.2.5 Building and Construction
1.2.6 Electricals and Electronics
1.2.7 Consumer Goods
1.2.8 Aerospace & Defense
1.2.9 Other Application Areas
2. Key Market Trends
2.1 Demand for Glass Fiber Reinforcements Being Propelled by Wind Energy
2.2 Factors Fueling Automotive & Transportation Industry’s Wider Adoption of Glass Fibers
2.3 Glass Fiber Composites Demand Increasing in Construction Industry
2.4 Long Glass Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastics (LFT) Looks Promising in Automotive & Transportation Industry
3. Industry Landscape
3.1 Glass Fiber Production Capacities
3.2 Key Global Players
- Braj Binani Group (3B-Fibreglass) (India)
- China Jushi Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC) (China)
- Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd. (China)
- Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd. (China)
- Johns Manville Corporation (United States)
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Owens Corning (United States)
- Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd. (China)
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (China)
4. Key Business & Product Trends
- Johns Manville Resumed Furnace Operations with Increased Capacity in Ohio
- Availability of JM’s StarRov 853 Roving in North America and Europe
- Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd. Ignited Their First Glass Fiber Production Line
- Development of Direct Roving with a Weight of 20 kg Bays Commenced by “Polotsk-Steklovolokno”
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. to Broaden Glass Fiber Production Capacity in its Subsidiaries in the Netherlands and the United States
- Hexcel Extended its Existing Supply Deal with UTC Aerospace Systems Through 2030
- Johns Manville’s Slovakia Plant Received GMP Certification for CFGF Fabrication
- JM’s New ThermoFlow 600+ Chopped Strands for PBT/PET Reinforcement
- Extension of Hexcel’s Composite Materials Supply Deal with Vestas for New Generation Wind Blades
- Chomarat and Velox form Composite Reinforcements Distribution Pact
- Flat Glass Fiber Developed by Nippon Electric Glass to Reinforce Thermoplastic Resin
- P-D Interglas Technologies Completely Acquired by Porcher Industries
- Structil Acquired by Hexcel
- Jushi Completed the first 200,000 tons of Glass Fiber Production Base in Egypt
- Groundbreaking Ceremony for China Jushi’s First Line 150,000 Tons of Glass Fiber Production
- Owens Corning to Broaden Thermoplastic Chopped Strands Production Capacity in France
- PPG’s US Glass Fiber Business Acquired by Nippon Electric Glass
- BGF Industries Acquired New Altavista Plant
- METYX Group and KARL MAYER Sign Multi-Machinery Supply Deal
- PolyPreg, BGF Industries’ Latest Innovation in Thermoplastic Composite Material
- Inauguration of Vectorply’s New Advanced Composite Reinforcement Center
- CPIC’s North American Headquarters is Now in New York
- Cam Elyaf Plans to Build New Glass Fiber Production facility in Turkey
- Valmieras stikla kiedra JSC to Build a Glass Fiber Production and Processing Plant in the US
- GRP Solutions Ltd., METYX Composites’ New Exclusive Distributor for Great Britain
- StarRov 090 Roving Now Available in North America and Europe
- Launch of JM’s New ThermoFlow 641 chopped Strands
- MultiStar 264 Roving for Sheet Molding Composites Reinforcements Introduced by JM
- ISPO MUNICH 2017 to Feature Hexcel’s Composite Innovations for the Winter Sports Market
- Taishan Fiberglass to Establish a Green-field Fiberglass Production Unit in India
- PFG Fiber Glass Joint Ventures Fully Acquired by Nan Ya
- UL Certification for JM’s DuraCore 300 Chopped Strands
- Nippon Electric Glass Acquired the European Glass Fiber Business of PPG
- P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH Purchased 33% Shares of Valmiera Glass USA Corp.
- Launch of PPG’s INNOFIBER TS 2402 Direct-Draw Fiber Glass Roving
- Owens Corning’s Investment to Support the Growing India Glass Fiber Market
- Three New Products Added to PPG’s Fiber Glass Product Lines
- CEM, Exclusive Distributor for SAERTEX’s SAERfoam in the US
- Plans to Upgrade PPG’s Fiber Glass Production Unit in South Carolina
- Expanded METYX Production Site is Almost Twice the Size of its Existing Factory
- Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd Plans to Build ECR Glass Fiber Plant in China
- Polystrand Built a Racecar Using PPG’s TUFROV Fiber Glass Roving Products
- LM 88.4 P Blade, the Longest Blade in the World Designed for Adwen’s AD 8-180 Wind Turbine Model
- Second 80,000 Ton Fiberglass Furnace Successfully Started by Jushi Egypt
- China Jushi Reached a Milestone in the Strategic Development of its Globalization by Signing of the US Project
- Matti Holtzberg Selected AGY Fibers to develop the All Composite Polimotor 2 Engine
- Launch of a New Chopped Strand for General Purpose PA grades by 3B-the fibreglass Company
- JEC World 2016 to Feature JM’s Three New Rovings
- Introduction of Owens Corning’s New PipeStrand Product Line for Filament Winding Applications
- Expansion of JM’s Glass Fiber Operations Plant in Etowah
- JSC Valmieras stikla kiedra to Invest USD 90 Million to Expand its US Production
- Owens Corning to Purchase Ahlstrom’s Glass Non-Wovens and Fabrics Assets
- Technology Licensing and Manufacturing Supply Deals Signed by Owens Corning and Shandong Fiberglass Group
- Formax UK Completely Acquired by Hexcel
- Introduction of Owens Corning’s PulStrand 4100 roving at CAMX 2015
- NEG and NSG to Launch a Joint Development Project of Glass Fillers
- AGY Expanded the Capacity of Specialty Glass Fiber Product Lines
- CAMX 2015 to Feature PPG’s Expanded Direct Draw Roving Portfolio
- JM Making Investments to Expand its Glass Microfiber Business
- Vectorply Receives a Certificate of Appreciation from The Boeing Company
- AGY Invests to Expand L-Glass Low-Loss Glass Fiber Capacity
- Expansion of AGY’s Glass Fiber Portfolio
- Production Capacity of S-2 Glass Yarns and Rovings Broadened by AGY
- Release of 3B-the fibreglass company’s New HiPer-tex H2020 Roving
- Launch of JM’s New Multi-End Rovings for Use in Various Process Technologies
- Launch of Owens Corning’s PulStrand 4100 Roving at JEC Europe 2015
- Owens Corning’s New OC Paneluxe Multi-End Roving for Continuous Lamination of Translucent and General Purpose Applications
- Owens Corning Introduces New HydroStrand 258 Glass Fiber Chopped Strands for PA Resins
- Launch of ThermoFlow 675 Chopped Strand Glass Fiber for High Performance Polyamide
5. Global Market Overview
5.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by Product Form
5.2 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements Market Overview by End-Use Application
5.2.1 Global Glass Fiber Reinforcements End-use Application Market Overview by Geographic Region
5.2.1.1 Automotive & Transportation
5.2.1.2 Marine
5.2.1.3 Wind Energy
5.2.1.4 Pipes, Tanks & Other Corrosion Resistant Equipment
5.2.1.5 Building & Construction
5.2.1.6 Electricals & Electronics
5.2.1.7 Consumer Goods
5.2.1.8 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.1.9 Other Applications
Companies Mentioned
- 3B-The Fibreglass Company
- AGY Holding Corp.
- Adwen
- Ahlstrom-Munksjo Group
- Asglatexohorn GmbH
- BGF Industries, Inc.
- Baotek Inc.
- Braj Binani Group (3B-Fibreglass)
- CAMX
- CEM
- CPIC Abahsain Fiberglass W.L.L.
- Cam Elyaf
- Cam Elyafsanayii A.S. (Sisecam Group)
- Central Glass Co., Ltd.
- Changshu Dongyu Insulated Compound Materials Co., Ltd.
- Changzhou Pro-Tech Industry Co., Ltd.
- Changzhou Zhongxintianma Fiberglass Products Co., Ltd.
- Chengdu Chang Yuan Shun Co., Ltd.
- China Jushi Group Co., Ltd.
- China Yangzhou Guotai Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
- Chomarat
- Chongqing Polycomp International Corporation (CPIC)
- Chongqing Sanlei Glass Fiber Co., Ltd
- Colan Products Pty Limited
- DBW Advanced Fiber Technologies GmbH
- Devold AMT AS
- Dipex Spol. S R.O.
- Dr. Gnther Kast GmbH & Co.
- Eastern Industrial Company (EICO)
- Fiberex Technologies Inc.
- Fibertec, Inc.
- Fibrecn International Co., Ltd.
- Formax UK
- GRP Solutions Ltd., METYX Composites
- Glass Strand Inc. (GSI)
- Glotech Industrial Corp.
- Hebei Yuniu Fiberglass Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
- Hexcel Corporation
- Hubei Huierjie New Material Technology Co., Ltd.
- ISPO MUNICH
- JEC World
- JM
- JPS Composite Materials
- JSC “”Polotsk-Steklovolokno””
- JSC Valmieras stikla kiedra
- Jiangsu Changhai Composite Materials Co., Ltd.
- Jiangsu Jiuding New Material Co., Ltd.
- Jiangxi Dahua Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Jushi Egypt
- KARL MAYER
- KCC Corporation
- Kush Synthetics Private Limited
- Lanxess AG
- METYX Group
- Matti Holtzberg
- Metyx Composites
- NEG
- Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
- Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd.
- Nycon Corporation
- Owens Corning
- P-D Glasseiden GmbH Oschatz
- P-D Management Industries-Technologies GmbH
- P-D Tatneft-Alabugasteklovolokno, LLC
- PFG Fiber Glass Corporation
- PPG
- Pasia Fiber & Composite Co., Ltd.
- Porcher Industries
- Saertex GmbH & Co. Kg
- Saint-Gobain S.A
- Selcom S.R.L.
- Shaanxi Huatek Fiberglass Material Group Co., Ltd.
- ShairCo Fiberglass
- Shandong Fiberglass Group Co., Ltd.
- Sichuan Weibo New Material Group Co., Ltd.
- Sinoma Jinjing Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
- Suntex Composite Industrial Co., Ltd.
- Taishan Fiberglass Inc.
- Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation
- Texiglass Industria E Comercio Textil Ltda
- The Boeing Company
- Tissaglasweberei AG
- UTC Aerospace Systems
- Unifrax I LLC
- V2 Composites, Inc.
- Valmiera Glass USA Corp.
- Valmieras Stikla Skiedra JSC
- Vectorply Corporation
- Xingtai Jinniu Fiberglass Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2q7pw7/global_glass?w=12
