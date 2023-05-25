[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of the Global Golf Simulator Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach around USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are GOLFZON, IST High Definition Golf, Vgolf, Fullswing, Bogolf, TruGolf, SkyTrak, uneekor, Optishot, Foresight Sports, Golf Advanced Golf Simulators LLC, TrackMan, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Golf Simulators Market Size, Trends, and Insights By Offering (System, Software, Services), By Installation Type (Outdoor, Indoor), By Product (Built-in, Portable, Free-Standing), By End-user (Corporate, Commercial, Residential, Educational Institutes), and By Region – Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Golf Simulator Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.8 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3.4 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 10%during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

CMI research report offers a 360-degree view of the Golf Simulator market’s drivers and restraints, coupled with their impact on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Golf Simulator market.

Golf Simulator Market: Overview

Players such as GolfZon, OptiShot, Trugolf, and FullSwing, among others, play a vital role in the industry expansion by offering portable simulators at competitive costs.

Additionally, increased pay-per-hour usage in commercial indoor entertainment centers, expanding consumer interest in virtual reality, and rising consumer adoption of augmented reality all contribute to the market’s expansion. On the other hand, the high installation cost for residential and commercial centers limits market expansion.

Growth Factors

Golf simulators are among the more practical training techniques that people are seeking. One of the main elements influencing the popularity of golf simulators is the considerable increase in the construction of new golf courses. It is anticipated that there will be more planning activities and ongoing projects as a result of elevated individual engagement. Due to this situation, the market for golf simulators is probably going to get better.

Additionally, growing public interest in athletic golf competitions has prompted golf organizations to start national initiatives to construct easily accessible, modestly sized, and reasonably priced golf facilities to promote participation. The increased involvement and support of national bodies are one of the key reasons propelling the market growth of golf simulators.

Segmental Overview

The market for Golf Simulator is segmented into the offering, product, installation type, and end-user. The simulation system segment, which currently has the largest market share, is anticipated to rule the industry during the coming years.

The simulation system includes a launch monitor, golf screen, and other peripherals. Most of the software used to construct the system is integrated. However, companies like SkyTraka and Trackman provide consumers with tailored software for individuals. On the other hand, the segment for simulation services is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR over the projection period. Installation, consultation, maintenance, and other support services are part of the simulation services.

Based on product, the portable category currently holds a monopoly in the golf simulator market and is anticipated to develop at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period. The expansion can be attributable to the tools’ growing adaptability, which gives professional golfers more convenience. The portable simulators’ low deployment costs are another factor driving the segment’s expansion.

Based on installation type, because indoor portable golf simulators are becoming more popular and allow pros to practice their swings and improve their accuracy, the indoor category currently enjoys a market share of more than 60%. Additionally, the growing number of indoor golf facility centers fuels the segment’s expansion. On the other hand, the outdoor market is anticipated to pick up steam during the projection period.

Regional Overview

According to projections, Asia-Pacific will have the fastest growth rate for using golf simulators. According to the available data, 27% of people aged 18 to 64 have grown their interest in golf, which accounts for a 9% increase over the previous four years. The development has primarily been seen in developing nations like Brazil, the UAE, Turkey, and India. One of the most lucrative markets for golf simulators has recently arisen in South Korea. The Korean Golf Association estimates that 4.3 million people work in the golf sector, or around 8% of the total population.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3.4 Billion Market Size in 2022 USD 1.6 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 10% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players GOLFZON, IST High Definition Golf, Vgolf, Fullswing, Bogolf, TruGolf, SkyTrak, uneekor, Optishot, Foresight Sports, Golf Advanced Golf Simulators LLC, TrackMan, and Others Key Segment By Offering, Installation Type, Product, End-user, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Golf Simulators market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Golf Simulators market forward?

What are the Golf Simulators Industry’s top companies?

What are the different categories that the Golf Simulators Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Golf Simulators market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2032

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Competitive Landscape

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Golf Simulator market . Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

2022: In order to construct cutting-edge indoor golf facilities in the United States in 2022, the Golfzon Newdin Group and Leadbetter Academies have announced an expansion.

2021: A launch monitor, which retails for £1995, was unveiled by SkyTrak. This cost is significantly high. However, this is justified by the product’s superior accuracy and technology. Skytrak needs to be a short distance from your ball and perform best inside instead of outside.

Some of the prominent players

GOLFZON

IST High Definition Golf

Vgolf

Fullswing

Bogolf

TruGolf

SkyTrak

uneekor

Optishot

Foresight Sports

Golf Advanced Golf Simulators LLC

TrackMan

Others

The global Golf Simulator market is segmented as follows:

By Offering

System

Software

Services

By Installation Type

Outdoor

Indoor

By Product

Built-in

Portable

Free-Standing

By End-user

Corporate

Commercial

Residential

Educational Institutes

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

