Lithium-ion Batteries Currently Dominate with More Than 60% Share of Global Graphene Battery Market revenue: Persistence Market Research

New York, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global Graphene Battery Market was valued at US$ 39.4 million in 2022 and is forecasted to boom at a CAGR of 39.5% from 2023 to 2033. The graphene battery market is forecasted to reach US$ 1.27 billion by the end of 2023.

The industry is being driven by explosive growth in the need for energy storage solutions. Energy storage that is affordable and effective is required now more than ever as the world transitions to renewable energy. Graphene batteries could take the place of conventional energy storage techniques because of their high energy density, long lifespan, and quick charging features.

Companies are continuously exploring possible acquisition opportunities and striving to be at the forefront to tackle various market challenges. Manufacturers are putting more emphasis on the development of innovative technologies that can be applied in a variety of end-use applications to further increase battery longevity.

Expansion of the graphene battery business is being fueled in part by the emergence of novel graphene-based materials. These ground-breaking materials are adaptable and can be optimized for a variety of uses, from energy storage to electronics. Due to improvements in production techniques, graphene materials now have higher yields, lower costs, and more uniform quality. This will enable the mass production of graphene batteries, which is necessary to meet the growing demand for energy storage systems and electric vehicles.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The lithium-ion battery segment dominates with a market share of more than 60%, with use high in automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial applications.

Based on end use, the automotive sector holds more than 35% share of the global graphene battery market in 2023.

North America and Europe are anticipated to remain prominent regional markets for graphene batteries, currently accounting for a cumulative market share of more than 40%.

The global graphene battery market is projected to reach a value of US$ 1.27 billion by the end of 2033.

“Rising demand for electrical vehicles, energy storage, wearable electronics, and smartphones, along with improvements in the manufacturing techniques of new graphene-based materials are the major drivers supporting the growth of the graphene battery market,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The graphene battery market is fragmented among leading manufacturers. Prominent players in the market are actively investing a significant share of their turnover in continuous product development, which is an important tool to differentiate themselves from competitors and position themselves in a high-quality niche.

Some of the leading manufacturers of graphene batteries are Nanotech Energy, Nippon Chemi-Con Corporation, SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD, LG Chem, and Panasonic Corporation.

Persistence Market Research, a research and consulting firm, has published a new market research report on the graphene battery market that contains an industry analysis of 2018 to 2022 and an opportunity assessment for 2023 to 2033.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market through different segments, namely, graphene incorporated, end use, and region. The report also provides supply and demand trends along with an overview of the parent market.

