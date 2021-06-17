Global green hydrogen market size to showcase lucrative growth trends over 2021-2026

Global green hydrogen market report is compiled with an aim to educate readers about the key aspects of this industry sphere. It entails information about the factors catalyzing the market growth, while enlisting the challenges and restraints which are to be tackles.

Selbyville, Delaware , June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Seasoned analysts claim that worldwide green hydrogen market size was appraised at USD 908.15 million in 2020 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace through 2026. This expansion is attributable to shifting government focus to promote clean fuel.

The business intelligence report goes on to study the marketplace with respect to technology terrain, and application spectrum. Industry share held by each segment and their contribution towards the overall valuation are also noted. Moreover, the report confers the regional ambit by unveiling the profitable prospects and enumerating the companies operating across these geographies.

Further, a thorough scrutiny of collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships, launches, and other strategies adoption by industry behemoths to gain competitive edge is elucidates. Besides, Covid-19 impact analysis is also done to identify drawbacks and reveal new investment areas.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3578560/

Introduction of various subsidies and incentives to encourage the population to use eco-friendly alternative to fossil fuels, in consort with improve environmental cognizance among individuals, and collective preference for renewable energy are stimulating global green hydrogen industry outlook.

Notably, green hydrogen is produced by electrolysis of water using electricity generated either from solar, wind, or other renewable sources.

Market Segmentations:

As per technology gamut, global green hydrogen marketplace is divided into solid oxide electrolyzer, alkaline electrolyzer, and proton exchange membrane electrolyzer. The estimates cite that alkaline electrolyzer segment is slated to grow modestly over the forecast period. The principle at play here is transportation of hydroxide ions from cathode to anode through alkaline electrolytes like potassium hydroxide or sodium hydroxide. The hydrogen is generated at cathode during the process.

Moving on application scope, worldwide green hydrogen industry share from power generation is reckoned to multiply decently through 2026, on account of booming to population, rapid industrialization, and migration of populace to urban areas, all of which are fostering the demand for energy.

Regional Outlook:

According to reliable sources, Europe dominated the global green hydrogen market in 2020 and is anticipated to lead the industry expansion over 2021-2026. The region inhabits huge oil & gas infrastructure which can be converted into hydrogen production, storage, and transportation facility in the future, hence generating lucrative investment opportunities.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-green-hydrogen-market-value-volume-analysis-by-technology-application-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2021-2026

Global Green Hydrogen Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Solid Oxide Electrolyzer

Alkaline Electrolyzer

Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer

Global Green Hydrogen Market Application Spectrum (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Transport

Power Generation

Others

Global Green Hydrogen Market Regional Ambit (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Europe

France

Italy

Germany

United Kingdom

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

Global Green Hydrogen Market Competitive Framework (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2026)

Loop Energy Inc.

ERGOSUP (Electrolyseur Sous Pression)

Solena Group Inc. (originally Global Plasma Systems)

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S

NEL Hydrogen AS

Plug Power Inc.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc.

Siemens AG

Air Liquide S.A.

Linde plc

Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology

1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Green Hydrogen Market Product Outlook

4. Global Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-2026

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2016-2026

4.3 Market Growth Rate, Year 2016-2026

5. Global Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation By Technology (By Value, By Volume)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Technology

5.2 Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer Market – Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

5.3 Alkaline Electrolyzer Market -Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

5.4 Solid Oxide Electrolyzer – Market Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

6. Global Green Hydrogen Market Segmentation By End-User (By Value, By Volume)

6.1? Competitive Scenario of Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Application

6.2 Power Generation Market – Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

6.3 Transport Market – Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

6.4 Others Market – Size and Forecast (2021-2026)

7. Global Green Hydrogen Market: Regional Analysis

7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Green Hydrogen Market: By Region

8. North America Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis (2021-2026), (By Value, By Volume)

8.1 North America Green Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

8.2 North America Green Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Volume

8.3 North America Green Hydrogen Market – Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer.)

8.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Power Generation, Transport and Others.)

9. Europe Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis (2021-2026), (By Value, By Volume)

9.1 Europe Green Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

9.2 Europe Green Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Volume

9.3 Europe Green Hydrogen Market – Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer)

9.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Power Generation, Transport and Others.)

10. Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market: An Analysis (2021-2026), (By Value, By Volume)

10.1 Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Value

10.2 Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market: Size and Forecast (2021-2026), By Volume

10.3 Asia Pacific Green Hydrogen Market – Prominent Companies

10.4 Market Segmentation By Technology (Proton Exchange Membrane Electrolyzer, Alkaline Electrolyzer, Solid Oxide Electrolyzer)

10.5 Market Segmentation By Application (Power Generation, Transport and Others.)

11. Global Green Hydrogen Market Dynamics

11.1 Global Green Hydrogen Market Drivers

11.2 Global Green Hydrogen Market Restraints

11.3 Global Green Hydrogen Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

12.1 Market Attractiveness

12.1.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Green Hydrogen Market – By Technology, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Green Hydrogen Market – By Application, By Value (Year-2026)

12.1.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Green Hydrogen Market – By Region, By Value (Year-2026)

12.2 Strategic Analysis

12.2.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

12.2.2 Recent Industry Developments

13. Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Share Analysis

13.2 Competitive Positioning (Leaders, Challengers, Followers, Niche Players)

14. Company Profiles

Related Report:

Hydrogen Market Size By Application (Petroleum Refinery, Chemical), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027

The global hydrogen market is anticipated to witness tremendous growth in the coming years due to flourishing transport industry, rising demand for petroleum products in refineries, large scale deployment of electrolyzer projects, and ongoing research & development activities. Hydrogen is an odorless, and colorless flammable gaseous element which is the simplest and important member of the chemical elements group. It is known to be a versatile carrier of energy, with the ability to help tackle numerous critical energy-related challenges.

In fact, the element can be produced from all the energy resources. Today, it’s use in chemical production and oil refining is largely covered by hydrogen obtained from fossil fuels, with significant related carbon dioxide emissions.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: [email protected] News: https://www.playthemusic.biz/