Global Guava Puree Market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.7% over 2017-2025, owing to the innovations in flavors of Guava Puree across the globe

Albany, New York, March 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the latest market report published by Transparency Market Research titled “ Guava Puree Market ’: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025,” the revenue generated from guava puree was valuated at US$ 313.8 Mn in 2017, which is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period (2017-2025).

Various forms of guava puree from aseptic to frozen are occupying the maximum space on the shelves in the market. Most of the beverage manufacturers are looking forward for tropical flavors like guava and using guava puree in their products. Rich nutritional profile of the fruit along with availability in creamy white, light to dark pink, and red color has lured both consumers and food manufacturers and retailers from various downstream markets alike.

By region, Asia Pacific dominates the guava puree market with India as a major producer of both guava and its derived products including guava puree. US sources most of its guava puree from South American countries, predominantly from Brazil and Dominican Republic. On the other hand, India supplies most of its guava puree to Middle-Eastern countries. By variety, the global guava puree market is segmented as tropical white, tropical pink, and other varieties. Among all the segments, tropical white segment held a revenue share of over 40% and tropical pink segment accounted for 55.2% of market share in 2017. Tropical pink segment will continue to lead by variety over the forecast period.

By application, the market is segmented as infant food, beverages, bakery & snacks, ice cream & yoghurt, dressing & sauces and others. Bakery products, beverages, ice creams, and yogurts are often innovated with guava puree, which is identified to be a popular trend in market. Innovations in guava processing has also resulted in higher availability of guava puree with different flavors is supporting guava puree market. Growing importance of tropical fresh fruit flavors across various parts of the world and their appealing color and texture is encouraging higher inclusion of tropical fresh fruit purees including guava as an ingredient in various beverages. Furthermore, by nature, the market is segmented as organic and conventional.

On the basis of region, the market in APAC is anticipated to dominate the global Guava Puree market both in terms of value and volume in 2017. APAC is expected to gain significant market share in revenue terms by 2025 end. This trend is attributed to the consumption and production concentration of Guava Puree in this region. Moreover, China, followed by India, is projected to exhibit significant CAGR in terms of value during the forecast period.

Some of the major companies operating in the global Guava Puree market are Cobell Limited, Döhler Group, Grünewald Fruchtsaft GmbH, Kiril Mischeff, Ariza B.V., Shimla Hills Offerings Pvt. Ltd., SunOpta Grains and Foods Inc., Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Bajaj Agro Foods India Ltd., Tricom Fruit Products Limited, Galla Foods Pvt. Ltd. (Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.), iTi Tropicals, Capricorn Food Products India Ltd., Golden Hope Plantations Bhd (Sime Darby Bhd.), Sresta Natural Bioproducts Private Limited, ABC Fruits, La Fruitière du Val Evel, Allanasons Private Limited, and Jadli Foods (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The market has been segmented as below:

Global Guava Puree market – By Variety

Tropical White

Tropical Pink

Other Varieties

Global Guava Puree market – By Application

Infant Food

Beverages

Bakery & Snacks

Ice Cream & Yoghurt

Dressing & Sauces

Others

Global Guava Puree market – By Nature

Organic

Conventional

