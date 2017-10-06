Global Hadoop Market Report 2017: Analysis & Trends 2014-2016 & Industry Forecasts 2017-2025

Breaking News
Dublin, Oct. 06, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Hadoop Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The Global Hadoop Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 42.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $54.2 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for data analytics and increasing number of partnerships and fundings taking place in hadoop Market.

Report Highlights:

  • The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
  • Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers
  • Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
  • Key developments and strategies observed in the market
  • Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
  • In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
  • Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025
  • Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Rising Demand for Data Analytics
3.1.2 Increasing Number of Partnerships and fundings taking place in Hadoop Market
3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Hadoop
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Hadoop Market, By End User
4.1 Retail
4.2 Healthcare
4.3 Media and Entertainment
4.4 Trade and Transportation
4.5 Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)
4.6 Telecommunications
4.7 Government Sector
4.8 IT and ITES
4.9 Travel

5 Hadoop Market, By Hardware
5.1 Storage
5.1.1.1 One Petabyte – 10 Petabyte
5.1.1.2 Ten Petabyte and above
5.1.1.3 OneTerabyte – 1000 Terabyte
5.2 Servers
5.2.1.1 Grid Extensions
5.2.1.2 Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) Core
5.2.1.3 Hadoop Distributed File System (HDFS) auxiliary
5.3 Hadoop Network and Equipment

6 Hadoop Market, By Software
6.1 Management Software
6.2 Performance Monitoring Software
6.3 Packaged Software
6.4 Application Software

7 Hadoop Market, By Service
7.1 Integration and Deployment
7.2 Consulting, Training and Outsourcing
7.3 Middleware and Support

8 Hadoop Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities
9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
9.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture’s, Collaborations and Agreements
9.3 Product Launch & Expansions
9.4 Other Activities

10 Leading Companies

  • Cloudera, Inc
  • Amazon Web Services
  • Datameer, Inc
  • Mapr TECHNOLOGIES
  • Teradata Corporation
  • MarkLogic
  • Karmasphere, Inc
  • Pentaho
  • Hortonworks
  • Cisco Systems, Inc
  • IBM Corporation
  • Oracle Corporation, Inc
  • OpenX
  • Vmware
  • Pivotal

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/plg6k9/global_hadoop 


