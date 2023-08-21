The rise of social media platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok has increased consumer exposure to numerous hairstyles, prompting them to experiment with their appearance through the use of hair extensions

Wilmington,Delaware, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Hair Extensions Market is valued at US$ 7.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 5.3% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, market report by RationalStat

Market Scope and Report Overview

Hair extensions are popular for special occasions such as weddings, proms, parties, and photoshoots where people want to look their best for unforgettable occasions. Celebrities and influencers frequently set beauty and fashion trends. Their usage of hair extensions for diverse hairstyles has the potential to increase consumer interest and acceptance. Higher-quality and more natural-looking hair extensions have resulted from improved production procedures and materials.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global hair extensions market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including type, color type, hair type, hairstyle, attaching type, end user, and geography/regions (incl. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific). The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the global hair extensions market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global Hair Extensions market. It also includes the industry’s current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Hair Extensions Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of type, the synthetic hair category is expected to grow at a significant CAGR between 2023 and 2030. The increased use of synthetic wigs and extensions by all consumer segments is related to the segment’s rise.

On the basis of attaching type, in 2022, the clip-in segment accounted for a considerable share of the hair extensions market and is predicted to rise at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Clip-in hair extensions are in high demand because they are simple to apply and temporary.

On the basis of end user, due to the increased frequency of baldness among the male population, the male segment is predicted to rise significantly over the forecast period of 2023-2030. It would raise the product’s demand.





Period Covered include data for 2019-2028 along with year-wise demand estimations

The hair extensions market report analyzes the market on the basis of global economic situations, regional geopolitics, import-export scenarios, trade duties, market developments, organic and inorganic strategies, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, government policies, new capacity addition, technological advancements, R&D investments, and new market entry, replacement rates, penetration rates, installed base/fleet size, global and regional production capacity, among others.

RationalStat offers market analysis and consulting studies on the basis of dedicated and robust desk/secondary research supported by a strong in-house data repository. In addition, the research leverages data based on the real-time insights gathered from primary interviews. Market estimations and insights are based on primary research (covering more than 240 entities) and secondary research by leveraging international benchmarking.

The global hair extensions market report also covers value chain and supply chain analysis that provides in-depth information about the value chain margins and the role of various stakeholders across the value chain. Market dynamics provided in the market study include market drivers, restraints/challenges, trends, and their impact on the market throughout the analysis period.

In the competition analysis section, the global hair extensions market provides a detailed competition benchmarking analysis based on the market share of the leading companies/ brands/producers/suppliers, a market structure overview with detailed company profiles of more than 25 players with their financials, product/service offerings, major developments, business models, etc. This enables, clients and report buyers to make strong, precise, and timely decisions.

Macroeconomic Scenario and the Impact of COVID-19 on Regional Economic Sentiment

In the latest RationalStat analysis, geopolitical conflicts and inflation are the cited economic risks, while concerns about the volatility across energy sectors prevail in Europe and other parts of the world. Some of the potential risks to the economic growth in the leading regions, including Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and other developing regions, are inflation, volatile energy prices, supply chain disruptions, geopolitical instability, labor shortages, rising interest rates, and COVID-19 pandemic.

The global economy experienced heavy headwinds, throughout 2019-2021, as some countries witnessed subdued growth, while other countries continued to grapple with economic slowdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has levied undue pressure across the majority of industries globally and has caused a major economic crisis in the US, India, Italy, the UK, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and many others. Besides, the exit of the UK from the European Union earlier in 2020 and the Russo-Ukraine war in 2022 exacerbated the ever-heightened global uncertainty.

In addition to this, the global economic growth slowed in 2022 to 3.3%, weaker than expected at the end of 2021, mainly weighed down by Russia’s war in Ukraine and the associated cost-of-living crisis in many countries. However, improvement in economic activities during the forecast period is expected. Growth is projected to remain at lower rates in 2023 and 2024, at 2.6% and 2.9% respectively.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

These players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the hair extensions market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players. Some of the key developments in the global hair extensions market include,

In May 2022, Beauty Industry Group (“BIG”), an industry leader in hair solutions, announced its acquisition of BELLAMI Hair (“BELLAMI”), a premium brand driving innovation in the hair extensions and haircare categories.

Some of the prominent players that contribute significantly to the global hair extensions market growth include Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl, Balmain Hair Extensions, Nish Hair, Hair Visions International, Cinderella Hair Extensions, Hairlocs, Racoon International, Easihair pro, SO.CAP.USA and Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global hair extensions market based on product type, color type, hair type, hairstyle, attaching type, end user, and region

Global Hair Extensions Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Type

Human Hair Chinese Hair European/Caucasian Hair Indian Hair Others (Indonesian)

Synthetic Hair Extensions Synthetic Hair Filament Protein Hair Filament

Global Hair Extensions Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Color Type

Colored Hair

Non-Colored Hair

Global Hair Extensions Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Hair Type

Straight

Curly

Wavy

Others (Extra Curly)

Global Hair Extensions Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Hair Style

Strand-outs

Bangs

Braided

Buns

Hair Topper

Toupée

Global Hair Extensions Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Attaching Type

Clip-ins

Tape-ins

Fusing

Weaving

Global Hair Extensions Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User

Men

Women

Global Hair Extensions Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Hair Extensions Market US Canada Latin America Hair Extensions Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Hair Extensions Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Hair Extensions Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Hair Extensions Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Hair Extensions Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Leading Companies and Market Players

Great Lengths Universal Hair Extensions Srl

Balmain Hair Extensions

Nish Hair

Hair Visions International

Cinderella hair Extensions

Hairlocs

Racoon International

easihair pro

SO.CAP.USA

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.

Key Questions Answered in the Hair Extensions Report:

What will be the market value of the global hair extensions market by 2030?

What is the market size of the global hair extensions market?

What are the market drivers of the global hair extensions market?

What are the key trends in the global hair extensions market?

Which is the leading region in the global hair extensions market?

What are the major companies operating in the global hair extensions market?

What are the market shares by key segments in the global hair extensions market?

