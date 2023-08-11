The demand for halal and kosher empty capsules is being driven by an increase in environmental and health consciousness, a rise in the number of vegetarians and vegans, and a rise in the number of people who rigorously observe halal and kosher religion.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global market for halal and kosher empty capsules was estimated to have garnered a market valuation of around US$ 1.4 billion in 2021. The market is anticipated to grow with a robust 8% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 2.9 billion.

The halal empty capsules are being used more often in the packaging of pharmaceutical as well as cosmetic items due to the rise in awareness of halal and kosher products among the Islamic and Jewish populations, respectively. Halal nutraceuticals offer a greater commercial appeal with non-Muslim customers, who ascribe such goods to ethical consumerism and have more stringent quality control requirements, in addition to the sizeable Muslim community that demonstrates strong allegiance to halal certification.

When transacting business with Muslims, halal may also establish itself as a benchmark of acceptable standards and compliance for non-Muslims. Throughout the projection period, market growth is anticipated to be fueled by rising environmental and health concerns surrounding the use of animal meat.

Key Findings of the Market Report

In the next years, it is projected that the prevalence of various diseases will rise, which would benefit the halal and kosher empty capsule industries.

Capsule formulation is a better option for those who cannot swallow tablets.

Capsules are readily accessible, biodegradable, and have high rates of absorption.

During the projection period, it is predicted that the gelatin capsules type segment would control a significant portion of the market.

The worldwide market for halal and kosher empty capsules is predicted to be dominated by Europe.

Market Trends for Halal and Kosher Empty Capsules

During the projection period, it is predicted that the gelatin capsules type segment would control a significant portion of the market. Gelatin capsules serve as ideal carriers because they can encapsulate medications that are both hydrophilic as well as lipophilic and can shield them from deterioration. These capsules have higher absorption rates and can function as a powerful matrix for solubilizing substances.

Performance-wise, gelatin-based IR, ER, and DR formulations outperform traditional formulations, results in higher patient compliance and increased effectiveness. Gelatin capsules have a high capacity for adsorption, which is followed by a high capacity for dispersion in water, which results in a high sustained release of different medications. The popularity of gelatin-based halal and kosher empty capsules is being driven by these advantages.

Halal and Kosher Empty Capsules Regional Market Outlook

The worldwide market for halal and kosher empty capsules is predicted to be dominated by Europe. The market’s expansion, the prominence of important players, and the early uptake of emerging technologies in the area may all be attributed to the market’s growth. Market expansion in Europe is also being driven by an increase of preference for halal and kosher empty capsules within the pharmaceutical and nutraceuticals industries.

The presence of major international pharmaceutical companies and the expansion of the halal nutraceuticals and vaccines markets in the area are what propel the industry in North America.

During the projected period, a significant rate of market growth is anticipated across the Middle East and Africa. Market expansion for halal goods, rising healthcare costs, increasing frequency of different ailments, and an increase in senior patients are the primary drivers of this region.

Global Halal and Kosher Empty Capsules Market: Key Players

The market for halal and kosher empty capsules is quite fragmented, and several major competitors are present. The majority of businesses dominate their regions. Businesses in the sector are concentrating on meeting the demands of the medical community and patient population by producing new goods.

Leading companies are focusing on research and development efforts and participating in mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships in order to increase their market share for halal and kosher empty capsules globally. Several well-known companies participating in the market include ACG, CapsCanada (a Lyfe Group Co.), Erawat Pharma Limited, Farmacapsulas S.A., Healthcaps, Lefancaps, Lonza, and Qualicaps.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for halal and kosher empty capsules are:

NZMP , a well-known brand owned by the renowned dairy business Fonterra, collaborated with Maypro in March 2022 . Maypro will be the official North American distributor of NZMP’s two probiotic strains, LactoB HN001 and BifidoB HN019, with this collaboration.

, a well-known brand owned by the renowned dairy business collaborated with in . Maypro will be the official North American distributor of NZMP’s two probiotic strains, LactoB HN001 and BifidoB HN019, with this collaboration. A formal deal was struck by Brightstar Capital Partners to buy Capstone Nutrition, a maker of nutritional supplements, vitamins, and anti-aging products, in September 2019.

Global Halal and Kosher Empty Capsules Market Segmentation

Type Gelatin Capsules Vegetarian Capsules Enteric Capsules

End-user Food Supplements/Nutraceuticals Pharmaceuticals & Biopharmaceuticals Others

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



