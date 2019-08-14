Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market Will Reach Over USD 6.9 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global hazardous area sensors market was USD 5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 6.9 billion by 2025, at a rate of 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Hazardous Area Sensors Market by Type (Pressure Sensing, Gas Sensing, Current Sensing, Temperature Sensors, and Voltage Sensing), by Industry (Oil & Gas, Chemical & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Mining, and Others), and by Connectivity (Wired and Wireless): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025’’. According to the report, the global hazardous area sensors market was USD 5 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 6.9 billion by 2025, at a rate of 4.7% between 2019 and 2025.

The term “hazardous area sensors” refers to the sensors developed for use in prospectively explosive areas. The elevating value for “intrinsic safety” across various industries is fueling the hazardous area sensors market. Intrinsic safety is a technique used for the secured operation of electrical equipment in hazardous areas by limiting the availability of elements for ignition and, in turn, energy. These sensors are used in areas with a high concentration of flammable gases or dust. Various sectors, such as mines and refineries, use certain combustible gases and vapors in their operations. Intrinsic safety ensures that none of the equipment emits energy that can cause explosions. The importance of intrinsic safety in various industries is one of the major growth drivers of the hazardous area sensors market globally. However, the global economic slowdown can have an adverse effect on the hazardous area sensors market growth. Furthermore, governments across the globe are imposing strict rules and regulations for industrial safety, which are anticipated to open new growth avenues for the hazardous area sensors market over the upcoming years.

On the basis of type, the global hazardous area sensors market is fragmented into gas sensing, pressure sensing, voltage sensing, current sensing, and temperature sensors. Voltage sensing is one of the most important market segments, owing to its capability to issue advance warnings in dangerous situations. Thus, this segment is expected to hold a considerable market share in the future. Voltage sensing has numerous devices working in tandem to protect human life or property. Based on connectivity, the hazardous area sensors market is divided into wired and wireless. The wireless segment is anticipated to witness notable growth in the upcoming years, due to the rising demand for wireless sensor technology by various industries. Based on industry, the hazardous area sensors market for oil and gas industry is expected to grow significantly over the forthcoming years.

The North American hazardous area sensors market is anticipated to witness notable growth over the forecast time period, owing to the technological developments that have led to the replacement of existing hazardous area sensors. Moreover, the growth in sectors like shale gas exploration, healthcare, and sewage and waste management are anticipated to further boost this regional market. Detailed analysis of recent development has shown the growth of numerous companies in the region, thereby contributing to the market growth.

The Asia Pacific hazardous area sensors market is expected to grow notably in the years to come, owing to the growing need for innovations and rising demand for advanced technologies. Moreover, the region encompasses the growing economies of China, South Korea, and India that are known for rapid developments across various industrial sectors, such as energy and power, chemicals, and mining. Furthermore, the growing importance of intrinsic safety has led to the growing demand for advanced technology usage. Thus, these verticals are expected to majorly contribute to the region’s hazardous area sensors market. In addition, the initiatives taken by the government to mandate the hazardous area sensors in the Asia Pacific coupled with the rising startups are expected to further drive this market over the forecast time period.

In Europe, the UK and Germany are anticipated to hold substantial shares of the hazardous area sensors market over the forecast timeline, owing to the presence of various market players like Siemens, SICK AG, and Servomex Group, etc. This regional market is expected to grow further in the future, owing to the increasing security concerns that are projected through the launch of Hall sensors in PCIM trade fair by Infineon Technologies, a German-based company.

Latin America and the Middle East and Africa are projected to show slow growth, due to the lack of key infrastructures and an inadequate amount of resources. Alternatively, the growing number of projects of oil and gas industry in Brazil and West Africa along with government-initiated pre-planned offshore projects is estimated to drive the hazardous area sensors market in these regions over the projected timeframe.

Some noticeable players of the hazardous area sensors market are SICK AG, Yokogawa Electric, Honeywell International, Servomex Group, ABB Group, Siemens, Endress and Hauser, Mettler-Toledo International, Neo Monitors, and Eaton Corporation.

This report segments the global hazardous area sensors market into:

Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market: Industry Analysis

Oil and Gas

Chemical and Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages

Energy and Power

Mining

Others

Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market: Type Analysis

Gas Sensing

Pressure Sensing

Current Sensing

Voltage Sensing

Temperature Sensors

Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market: Connectivity Analysis

Wired

Wireless

Global Hazardous Area Sensors Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

