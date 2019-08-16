Global HD Voice Market Will Reach USD 7,941 Million By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global HD voice market was USD 1,875 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 7,941 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9% between 2019 and 2025.

New York, NY, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “HD Voice Market by Application (Video Conferencing, Audio Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Multimedia Conferencing, Audio Broadcast, and Announcement Services), by Access (Mobile and Broadband), and by User (Enterprise User and Consumer): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025”. According to the report, the global HD voice market was USD 1,875 million in 2018 and is expected to reach around USD 7,941 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 22.9% between 2019 and 2025.

HD voice is also referred to as a next-generation technology that offers better voice quality for both fixed and mobile networks. It also provides uninterrupted and clear communication over voice calls and has more than double the width of the sound spectrum, ranging between 50 Hertz to 7 Kilo Hertz.

Browse through 54 Tables & 26 Figures spread over 172 Pages

The HD voice market is gaining popularity among corporates, enterprises, and individual customers, owing to its various advantages. Several companies are now focusing on integrating HD voice technology in their system/network to remain competitive in the market and keep them at par with the latest technologies. The technology demand is growing not only among multinational companies, small to medium enterprises, and large enterprises but also among the individual customers. Moreover, the rising demand for technological developments in the IT and telecommunication sector is also driving the HD voice market. Additionally, advanced telecommunication technologies are facilitating enhanced features, such as voice provision, advanced video, and screen sharing. Furthermore, the growing adoption of new technologies, especially internet protocol, is also boosting the HD voice market growth. However, the limited accessibility and connectivity of the HD voice technology may curtail the global HD voice market growth over the forecast time period.

The global HD voice market is fragmented based on application, access, and user. On the basis of access, the market includes mobile and broadband access types. The mobile access segment will hold a substantial market share in the future, owing to a large number of mobile phone users. Mobile phones are majorly used for communication, irrespective of location and time. Furthermore, the demand for broadband access will rise in the industrial sector, owing to its benefits over voice calls. By application, the market includes web conferencing, video conferencing, announcement services, audio broadcast, and multimedia conferencing. The demand for multimedia conferencing, audio conferencing, and audio broadcast are anticipated to hold substantial shares over the projected time period.

North America is predicted to hold a considerable share of the global HD voice market, owing to the growing popularity of softphone technology among the regional enterprises. The developing electronic industry and the rising need for a technical revolution in the telecom sector are further fueling the North American market. Moreover, the rising demand for 5G-enabled smartphones and growing focus of companies on enhancing their services by adopting HD voice technology to stay in the market is also supporting this regional market’s growth. Additionally, the advanced functions of 5G cellular technology, such as greater capacity-optimized support for IoT, low latency to support improved mobile broadband, and enhanced communication, will further drive this market over the anticipated time period.

Europe will hold a considerable share of the HD voice market in the future, owing to the presence of prominent market players in the region and the increasing acquisition activities. DIRECTV was acquired by AT&T, GTS Central Europe by Deutsche Telekom, and RedBee Media by Ericsson. The rising demand for better connectivity is also expected to propel the market growth in Europe. Additionally, Germany, the UK, and France are likely to register major growth, owing to their early adoption of HD communication technology.

Browse the full "HD Voice Market by Application (Video Conferencing, Audio Conferencing, Web Conferencing, Multimedia Conferencing, Audio Broadcast, and Announcement Services), by Access (Mobile and Broadband), and by User (Enterprise User and Consumer): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025"

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially and hold a sizeable share over the projected timeframe in the global HD voice market. This can be attributed to the presence of developing countries of India and China and a growing number of initiatives taken by the Indian government for digitalization. The main aim of The Digital India plan is to connect remote parts of the country and enhance the communication network.

Latin American countries like Argentina and Brazil will show notable growth in the HD voice market in the upcoming years. This regional demand can be attributed to the flourishing IoT industry. Moreover, service providers are laying undersea fiber optic cable system to meet the growing regional demand for high bandwidth applications, such as Internet Protocol (IP) services, which will further propel the region’s HD voice market over the projected time period.

The Middle East and Africa is predicted to witness considerable growth in the HD voice market over the forecast time period, owing to rapid urbanization, rising government expenditure for modern infrastructure, growing trend of video calling, and increasing regional penetration of smartphones.

Some noticeable players of the HD voice market are Orange, AT&T, Polycom, Verizon Communications, Broadcom Corporation, CISCO Systems, Deutsche Telekom, Avaya, and Alcatel-Lucent.

This report segment the global HD voice market into:

Global HD Voice Market: Application Analysis

Video Conferencing

Audio Conferencing

Web Conferencing

Multimedia Conferencing

Audio Broadcast Voice Mail Voice SMS

Announcement Services

Global HD Voice Market: Access Analysis

Mobile Access

Broadband Access

Global HD Voice Market: User Analysis

Enterprise User

Consumer

Global HD Voice Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

