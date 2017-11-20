Breaking News
Home / Top News / Global Head-Up Displays Technologies and Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, Estimates for 2017 & Growth Rate Forecasts to 2022

Global Head-Up Displays Technologies and Markets Report 2017: 2016 Data, Estimates for 2017 & Growth Rate Forecasts to 2022

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 4 mins ago

Dublin, Nov. 20, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Head-Up Displays: Technologies and Global Markets” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

Report Includes

  • 50 data tables and 30 additional tables.
  • An overview of the global market for head-up displays and related technologies
  • Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016, estimates for 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022
  • Information on how the development of HUDs are becoming integrated with advanced features like augmented reality, voice and gesture control, and 3D imaging
  • Details on the market’s drivers, inhibitors, and opportunities for growth
  • Insight into the industry’s value chain, product trends, competitive landscape, leading players and their key developments, strategies, and profiles

The scope of this report is comprehensive, covering the present status and future prospects for HUDs used in different industries in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and the rest of the world (ROW). The ROW region includes all countries in the Middle East and Africa.

The values presented in the forecast tables represent the sales (in millions of dollars) of HUDs in end-use product markets. All growth rates mentioned in the tables and the text are based on the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2017 through 2022. Estimated values are based on manufacturers’ total revenues.

The market is categorized by HUD component, application and regional market. The estimated values have been derived from the total revenues of the manufacturers.

The report also has a detailed analysis of the major HUD vendors as well as corporate profiles.

Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing the Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Information Sources
  • Methodology
  • Intended Audience
  • Geographic Breakdown

2: Summary and Highlights

3: Market and Technology Background

  • Definition
  • Evolution of HUD Technologies
  • HUD Timeline
  • Segmentation of HUDs
  • Value Chain Analysis

4: Global Market Breakdown

  • Global Market for Head-up Displays
  • Global Market for HUD Components by End-user Industry
  • Global Market for HUD Components by Region
  • Global Market for HUDs in Aviation
  • Global Market for HUDs in Defense Aviation
  • Global Market for HUDs in Civil Aviation
  • Global Market for Automotive HUDs
  • Global Market for Automotive HUDs by Type
  • Global Market for HUDs in End-user Industries by Region
  • Global Market for HUDs in End-user Industries by Region
  • Global Market for HUDs in End-user Industries, by Component
  • Global Market for Components of HUDs in Aviation, by Region
  • Global Market for Components of HUDs in Automobiles, by Region

5: North American Market for HUDs

  • The Market for HUDs in North America
  • North American Market for HUDs, by Component
  • North American Market for HUDs, by End-user Industry
  • North American Market for HUDs in Aviation, by End-user Industry
  • North American Market for HUDs in Defense Aviation, by End-user Industry
  • North American Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by End-user Industry
  • North American Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by Type
  • North American Market for End Users of HUDs, by Country
  • North American Market for HUDs in Aviation, by Country
  • North American Market for HUDs in Automobiles, by Country

6: Industry Drivers

  • Growth of Automotive Industry
  • Growth of the Aircraft Industry

7: Company Profiles

  • Alphabet Inc.
  • Alps Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Audi Ag
  • Bae Systems
  • Bayerische Motoren Werke (Bmw) Ag
  • Bosch
  • Continental Ag
  • Daimler Ag
  • Delphi Automotive Llp
  • Denso Corp.
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • Esterline Technologies
  • Garmin International Inc.
  • General Motors
  • Harman International Industries Inc.
  • Honeywell Aerospace
  • Hyundai Motor Co.
  • Ileja Tech Co. Ltd.
  • Innolux
  • Jabil Circuit Inc.
  • Johnson Controls
  • Microoled
  • Microvision Inc.
  • Navdy
  • Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd
  • Panasonic Corp.
  • Peugeot Citroen
  • Pioneer Corp.
  • Recon Instruments
  • Rockwell Collins
  • Saab Group
  • Selex Es S.P.A
  • Syndiant Inc.
  • Thales Group
  • Toshiba Corp.
  • Toyota Motor Corp.
  • Visteon Corp.
  • Vuzix Corp.
  • Yazaki Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lxfbsb/headup_displays

CONTACT: 


CONTACT: Research and Markets
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Hardware
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.