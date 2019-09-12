Global Health and Personal Care Products Innovator SISEL International Chooses VERB’s Mobile CRM Platform for Its Distributors

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VERB Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERB; VERBW) (“VERB” or the “Company”), a leader in business-focused interactive video-based CRM, sales and marketing applications, and the pioneer of Augmented Sales Intelligence software, today announced that its customer, SISEL International, a global developer and manufacturer of safe, effective, all-natural supplements and personal care products, will introduce its new mobile marketing application powered by VERB at the Mower Mountain event September 12-14, 2019.

With global headquarters in Springville, Utah, and a $100 million, 400,000 sq. ft, state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing facility, and a recognized international health-conscious innovator, Sisel provides premium health products ‘made from nature’s most powerful ingredients,’ as well as personal care products and dietary supplements, free from harmful chemicals or unnatural ingredients. Click here to learn more about Sisel.

The VERB marketing app has been customized to SISEL’s unique network marketing growth model and will be available to SISEL distributors in the USA and Japan on a subscription basis following this week’s launch.

Jason Gough, Director of Global Marketing for SISEL, commented “The Sisel Mobile App by Verb is exactly what our field has been waiting for to sustain our continued growth. This powerful business building tool coupled with the Sisel opportunity has everyone fired up about our future.”

Nick Hoggan, Chief Revenue Officer for VERB, remarked, “We are excited to add SISEL to the growing list of clients who choose VERB’s state-of the-art interactive video-based CRM and mobile sales and marketing applications to achieve and maintain high volume sales growth and satisfied, engaged customers.”

About VERB

VERB Technology Company, Inc. is rapidly emerging as the market leader in interactive video-based customer relationship management (“CRM”) sales and marketing applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation CRM lead generation, and video marketing software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and in 20 languages. The Company’s proprietary and patent-pending technology platform produces real-time, measurable results with customers reporting greater than 600% increases in conversion rates. The Company’s software-as-a-service (SaaS) products are cloud-based, accessible on all mobile and desktop devices, and are available by subscription for individual and enterprise users. The Company’s technology is integrated into popular ERP, CRM, and marketing platforms, including Oracle NetSuite, Adobe Marketo, and integrations into Salesforce.com, Odoo, and Microsoft, among others are underway. For more information, please visit: www.myverb.com

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of this Act, statements contained herein that look forward in time that include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the Company’s actual results. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by the Company, including, but not limited to, plans and objectives of management for future operations or products, the market acceptance or future success of our products, and our future financial performance. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are further qualified by other factors including, but not limited to, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, and other filings with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

