According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Heat Transfer Paper Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 579.68 Million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 805.62 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 4.20% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are One Step Papers LLC, Forever GmbH, Transfers USA, Xpres Ltd, Felix Schoeller Group, Stahls Transfer Paper Experts, PG Paper Company, Miroglio Group, Pudumjee Paper Products, Neenah Performance Materials, Paper N Films International, Guangzhou Elephant Digital Technology Co. Ltd, and others.

What are Heat Transfer Paper? How big is the Heat Transfer Paper Industry?

Heat Transfer Paper Report Coverage & Overview:

Heat transfer papers are used in heat transfer printing processes, which is the latest method of decorating items. With the help of specialized papers along with the technology, it is possible to create custom designs, logos, quotes, pictures, etc. on fabric by first printing the desired design on heat transfer papers and then transferring it to the cloth.

The process of transferring print from paper to fabric is extremely simple and does not require a lot of investment. The first step is pointing the design or company logo on the heart transfer papers by using sublimation ink, pigment ink, or inkjet ink completely depending on the type of design and the fabric. Once the design is finalized, the print is carefully cut by using a vinyl cutter. This process has to be extremely precise because any error in cutting the design would impact the print transferred on the fabric and may have to be discarded.

In the next step, the heat press is warmed up. In many cases, manufacturers use high-end heat presses but in some situations, even home press works but the result may not be as effective. Generally, the recommended temperature of the heat press is between 350 to 375°F. The pressure also has to be adjusted and it should be optimized based on the fabric. For instance, thick fabrics require less pressure whereas, for other types of fabrics, high or medium pressure is used.

While printing, another critical part is the time duration of the transfer which is 14 seconds to 18 seconds in the case of inkjet transfer papers, 25-30 seconds for dye sublimation transfer, 20-30 seconds for digital applique transfer, and 45-60 seconds for vinyl transfer.

The final step involves setting the substrate correcting i.e. by placing the product on the plate and the paper facing upward at the required location on the product. Once the placement is accurately done, the press is pulled down on the item after which once the timer goes off, the press has to be pulled back up. It is important to remove the film at the top while the transfer paper is still hot. At the end of this step, the transfer of design on a piece of fabric is complete.

Global Heat Transfer Paper Market: Growth Dynamics

Covid-19 harmed the heat transfer paper industry cap owing to the overall lesser demand for customized products during the peak of the virus spread. During the initial phase, many countries imposed strict lockdowns, resulting in almost all non-essential manufacturing units being temporarily shut down for operations. From the end consumers as well, the demand for customized clothing was less owing to financial uncertainty and a general shift toward calculated spending amongst the population.

The global heat transfer paper market is projected to grow owing to the expanding textile industry worldwide. In recent years, there has been a drastic change in the way the textile industry was viewed with a rising trend of various innovations related to fabric, clothing lines, prints, designs, and others aided by technological growth. In 2021, the global textile industry generated a revenue of USD 994 billion.

This is possible because more investors and industry players are trying to build a community where comfortable, trending, and at the same time, sustainable fashion can be made accessible to all and not only a restricted part of the population. This, in turn, is propelled by the change in consumer preference toward fashion that is more eco-friendly and affordable. All of these factors cumulatively may help global market expansion.

The fabric limitations may restrict the heat transfer paper industry growth, whereas the rising demand for clothes from natural fabrics is anticipated to provide growth opportunities. The issues with color migration and sticking problems are anticipated to challenge global market growth.

Report Scope

Heat Transfer Paper Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global heat transfer papers market is segmented by ink, paper, printing, and region

By ink, the global market segments are dye-based ink and dye sublimation ink . The global market is led by dye sublimation ink. The process involves applying heat and pressure to turn the dye directly into the gas state without converting it into a liquid first. Dye sublimation ink produces high-quality and waterproof ink. This ink is more in demand because it offers better printing accuracy without the sublimated products cracking, washing off, or peeling off. The cost of the product may vary between USD 300 to USD 600 depending on the brand.

Based on papers, the global market is divided into white heat transfer paper and transparent heat transfer paper. White heat transfer papers are used to transfer print on dark-colored materials whereas transparent heat transfer paper is used mainly for white material or light-colored fabrics.

Based on printing , the global market is segmented into sublimation, laser, and inkjet. The global market is led by the inkjet section because they offer higher quality prints in comparison to their counterparts. Another key benefit of using inkjet technology is the availability of a wider range of heat transfer papers ranging from papers including less border, soft hand, great color, and others. The global inkjet printers market was valued at USD 34.3 billion in 2019 and is currently growing at a CAGR of 5.31%

The global Heat Transfer Paper market is segmented as follows:

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Heat Transfer Paper market include –

One Step Papers LLC

Forever GmbH

Transfers USA

Xpres Ltd

Felix Schoeller Group

Stahls Transfer Paper Experts

PG Paper Company

Miroglio Group

Pudumjee Paper Products

Neenah Performance Materials

Paper N Films International

Guangzhou Elephant Digital Technology Co. Ltd, and others

Regional Analysis:

The global market heat transfer paper market is projected to generate the highest revenue in North America because of increasing budgets in companies to provide a sense of belonging to their employees and customized products from companies to the workforce are a popular way of achieving this target. The regional growth may also be driven by the textile industry in the US which is constantly adopting new technologies to upgrade its textile products. With increasing innovation in textiles, manufacturers are encouraged to invest heavily in the garment section to cater to the larger population in general.

The US is the second largest exporter of textile-based products globally, and as per the National Council of Textile Organization, the country exported over USD 28.4 billion worth of textile, apparel, and fiber. Europe is projected to grow at a high CAGR driven by the rise in demand for customized products owing to the growing tourism industry of European countries.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In November 2019, Felix Schoeller India, a brainchild of a joint venture between New India Imaging and Felix Schoeller Group, announced the inauguration of a new converting site based in Mumbai, India. The new site is built from scratch and houses a new and modern converting capacity for the company.

In January 2022, Felix Schoeller India showcased its brand new range of sublimation paper imported from Germany, at the Gartec Texprocess. The papers fall under the S-race brand category and are to be used in sublimation printing to transfer the print on the garment.

