Growing Importance Of Contemporary Renal Care Facilities For Both Emergency And Chronic Treatment, As Well As The Growing Focus Placed By Service Providers On Giving Patients High-Quality Care, Is Boosting The Demand For Hemodialysis Services

Rockville, Jan. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global hemodialysis market is valued at US$ 96.54 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 149.92 billion by 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Dialysis is a procedure used to eliminate waste components from the blood, such as urea and creatinine, which are formed when the kidneys don’t function correctly. Dialysis is necessary for those with chronic kidney diseases. Hemodialysis involves pumping blood out of blood vessels, purifying it with a dialyzer, and then reintroducing it to the body through the vascular access. Hemodialysis dialysis is a method used to treat renal disorders.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global sales of hemodialysis products are expected to increase at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2033.

The hemodialysis market in China is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 7% during the projected period.

Worldwide demand for hemodialysis services is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5% during the next 10 years.

The market in Canada is anticipated to evolve at a 4% CAGR during the forecast period.

“Rapidly developing medical industry, increasing technological advancements such as automation, and rising rate of senior population with target disorders are driving product sales growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Recent Developments

The SURDIAL DX Hemodialysis System was introduced by Nipro Medical Corporation in the United States in March 2022. The system is made to give patients and medical professionals the best possible experience throughout their dialysis treatments.

The next-generation eHealth solution for dialysis patients getting at-home care, Sharesource Analytics 1.0, was unveiled by Baxter International Inc. in June 2021. This scientific development is a clinical management tool integrated into the Sharesource remote patient monitoring system that provides healthcare professionals with comprehensive information regarding the care of their home dialysis patients.

A dialysis device for newborn and pediatric use was introduced by Medtronic in the United States in December 2020.

Competitive Landscape

The market is anticipated to be driven by leading manufacturers’ efforts to produce specialized dialysis equipment as well as expanding alliances and collaboration among industry participants. Some of the key players in the hemodialysis market are collaborating with regional participants to expand their product offerings, and for that, they are constantly working on pricing trends, local supply chain management systems, and product quality standards.

Some New Developments

For instance, after getting FDA marketing approval, Medtronic introduced its Carpediem Cardio-Renal Paediatric Dialysis Emergency Machine in the United States in December 2020. The Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center received the first machine.

To answer the unmet technological needs of the rising dialysis sector, Diality invested roughly US$ 12.5 million in creating a portable hemodialysis device in October 2020.

in creating a portable hemodialysis device in October 2020. Fresenius Medical Care North America (FMCNA) and Livongo Health, Inc. entered into a ground-breaking partnership in October 2020 to enhance the quality of life and outcomes for individuals with end-stage chronic kidney disease by raising optimal dialysis starts and providing earlier analysis of transplantation and home dialysis options.

Key Drug Delivery Systems Service Providers

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Baxter International, Inc.

Amgen, Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd

Bayer AG.

Key Segments of Hemodialysis Industry Research

By Product : Services Drugs Consumables Equipment

By Modality : Conventional Long-term Hemodialysis Short Daily Hemodialysis Nocturnal Hemodialysis

By End User : Dialysis Centers Hospitals Home Care Settings

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global hemodialysis market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (services, drugs, consumables, equipment), modality (conventional long-term hemodialysis, short daily hemodialysis, nocturnal hemodialysis), and end user (dialysis centers, hospitals, home care settings), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

