Hemp seed oil is becoming increasingly popular due to its high omega-3and omega-6 content, which have several health benefits. Additionally, Hemp seed oil helps to reduce inflammation, which can cause heart disease and cancer. As people become increasingly aware of the various health benefits of hemp seed oil, it is being utilized in cooking oils, sauces and salad oils, baked foods, and nutritional supplements. The hemp seed oil is increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and cosmetics industries, which bodes well for the industry in the coming years. Further, it has also found applications in the pet care business, green building materials, and biofuel markets.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the current year 2023, the overall market valuation for hemp seed oil sold globally seems likely to reach up to US$ 104 million. Even promising predictions are made for the years between 2023 and 2033 when the market could expand at an excellent CAGR of 19%. Ultimately, continuing its increasing trend, the overall market valuation is projected to reach around US$ 617.1 million by the end of this forecast period.

Hemp seed oil has become popular in recent years in several new businesses besides pharmaceuticals due to its medicinal and nutritional benefits. Further, it has made its way into the food and beverage, and cosmetics industries because of its high concentration of omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids.

A key factor driving the market is consumers’ growing knowledge of hemp oil’s possible health advantages, including heart health promotion, and skin condition improvement. Moreover, it is increasingly in demand as many people are looking for natural and holistic methods of well-being in dietary supplements, cosmetics, and functional meals.

Get your Sample Report here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11630

Key Takeaways from the Hemp Seed Oil Market Study Report

North America and Europe have emerged as prominent markets due to rising consumer awareness, good regulatory environments, and the presence of major competitors. The United States alone contributed 33.4% of the revenue generated by the market globally in the year 2022.

In Europe, Germany is the leading country known for hemp seed oil production and held a global market share of 7.1% in 2022. Meanwhile, the consumption of hemp seed oil in the United Kingdom is growing significantly and the regional market could register 18.9% through 2033.

Asia Pacific’s market is predicted to have remarkable growth due to increasing consumption of natural and organic goods, along with expanding middle-class population. China and India are at the forefront in sales of hemp seed oil and are anticipated to register 20.2% and 22.4% CAGRs through 2033.

Competitive Landscape for the Hemp Seed Oil Market:

Leading market players are thriving across a variety of industries by opening doors to cutting-edge goods and new prospects. Recently many regions have legalized the cultivation of hemp seeds along with the production and distribution of hemp seed oil.

The regulatory environment surrounding hemp cultivation and goods produced from hemp has also been changing encouraging several players to enter this growing market. Further, this is expected to widen market possibilities and fuel the competitive landscape for both new and existing market players on a worldwide scale.

The top 12 Players in the market are:

Nutiva Inc. Canopy Growth Corporation Connolis LLC Maverik Oils NP Nutra Agropro Canah International SRL Z-Company Ecofiber Limited 13 Seeds Hemp Farm Elixinol Global Limited BOHECO

Save up to 30% on Report Customization, by selecting your target regions. Specify your Scope now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11630

Recent Developments in the market:

A leading hemp seed oil manufacturing company, Manitoba Harvest, partnered with Whole Foods Market in January 2023. The company entered into this partnership to sell its goods at outlets across the United States.

Elixinol, a startup that creates hemp-based nutraceuticals, said in February 2023 that Tao Capital Partners had invested in its business. Elixinol’s expansion in the United States and Europe might be aided by the funding of US$ 10 million by Tao Capital.

Hempco, a business in Canada that ranks among the top producers of hemp seed oil worldwide, was bought by Nutiva in March 2023. Nutiva, a firm that makes hemp-based meals and personal care products, predicts to expand its sources of hemp seeds after this purchase.

Hemp Seed Oil Market Segmentation:

By Product Type

Conventional

Organic

By Grade

Food grade

Pharmaceutical grade

By Extraction Process

Cold-pressed hemp seed oil

Refined hemp seed oil

By End Use

Food & beverages

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics & personal care

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial products

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

The Middle East & Africa

Make a purchase now to gain instant access to Global Market Background, Market Dynamics, Scenario Forecast, Opportunity Map Analysis, Product Life Cycle Analysis, and many more: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11630

Top Reports from F&B Domain:

Hemp Seed Milk Market Outlook: The global hempseed milk market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period from 2023 to 2033. The market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 254.6 Million by 2033 from US$ 121.4 Million in 2023.

Forage Seeds Market: The global forage seeds market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 12,132.9 Million in 2023 and further accelerate at a robust CAGR of 9.8 between 2023 to 2033. Overall, forage seed sales are likely to generate revenues worth US$ 30,996.9 Million by 2033.

Microbial Seed Treatment Market Outlook: The microbial seed treatment market is projected to register a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, up from US$ 0.9 Billion in 2021 to reach a valuation of US$ 9.8 Billion by 2027.

Grape Seed Extract In Pet Food Application Market: The grape seed extract in the pet food market is registering a valuation of US$ 43 Million in 2023. The demand is expected to rise to US$ 73.7 million by 2033. The market is likely to secure a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient Market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the Market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the Market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futureMarketinsights.com