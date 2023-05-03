NEW YORK, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has just published a comprehensive new report on the global herbicide market, providing in-depth analysis, forecasts, size, trends, and insights for industry professionals and stakeholders. The full report is available on the IndexBox website at https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-herbicides-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

To facilitate industry analysis, IndexBox is offering trial access to the market data available on its platform. This trial will enable users to access crucial information on the global herbicide market, with forecasts until 2030.

According to the report, the global herbicide market is projected to experience significant growth due to factors such as increasing agricultural production, adoption of modern farming techniques, and the need to enhance crop yield. Challenges to the market include regulatory restrictions, environmental concerns, and the emergence of herbicide-resistant weeds.

Demand for herbicides is driven by the need to protect crops from weeds and invasive species, ensuring higher crop yield and quality. The major consuming industries that influence the herbicide market include agriculture, horticulture, and landscaping, among others.

The global herbicides market is segmented based on the following criteria:

Chemical Type:

a. Synthetic Herbicides: These include glyphosate, atrazine, 2,4-D, dicamba, and others. Synthetic herbicides dominate the market due to their efficacy and affordability.

b. Bioherbicides: These are derived from natural sources like microbes, plant extracts, and minerals. Bioherbicides are gaining traction due to their eco-friendly nature and reduced risk of resistance development in target weeds.

Mode of Action:

a. Selective Herbicides: These are designed to target specific weeds without harming the crop. They are used in various crops like cereals, oilseeds, and pulses.

b. Non-Selective Herbicides: These herbicides control a wide range of weeds and are commonly used in non-crop areas like industrial sites, railways, and public utilities.

Formulation:

a. Liquid Formulations: These include emulsifiable concentrates, soluble liquids, and suspension concentrates. Liquid formulations are popular due to their ease of application and handling.

b. Solid Formulations: These comprise wettable powders, granules, and water-dispersible granules. Solid formulations offer benefits like better storage stability and reduced risk of drift during application.

End-Users:

Agriculture: The largest end-user segment, agriculture relies heavily on herbicides to protect crops like cereals, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables from weeds, ensuring higher yields and quality.

Horticulture: Herbicides are used in horticulture for weed control in ornamental plants, nurseries, and greenhouses.

Landscaping: Herbicides play a vital role in maintaining public spaces like parks, sports fields, and golf courses by controlling invasive weeds.

Non-Agricultural: This segment includes industrial sites, public utilities, and railways, where herbicides are used to manage vegetation.

Regional Overview:

North America : The region is a significant market for herbicides, driven by large-scale agricultural production, advanced farming techniques, and the adoption of genetically modified (GM) crops.

Europe : Strict regulations and increasing demand for eco-friendly herbicides shape the European market, with bioherbicides experiencing steady growth.

Asia-Pacific : The fastest-growing regional market, Asia-Pacific’s growth is fueled by the need to increase agricultural productivity to feed the rising population, and rapid modernization of agriculture in countries like China and India.

Latin America : Agriculture is a primary economic sector in Latin America, making it a significant market for herbicides. The region is witnessing growth in bioherbicides due to increased awareness of environmental concerns.

Middle East and Africa : The market in this region is relatively smaller, but it offers potential growth opportunities due to the expansion of agriculture and horticulture sectors in countries like South Africa and Egypt.

Key market players

Bayer AG (Germany): A leading life sciences company, Bayer acquired Monsanto in 2018, which significantly expanded its herbicides portfolio, including the popular glyphosate-based Roundup. Syngenta AG (Switzerland): Syngenta is a global agricultural company with a wide range of herbicides, including selective and non-selective products for various crops and applications. BASF SE (Germany): BASF is one of the world’s largest chemical producers, with a broad portfolio of herbicides for various crops, including cereals, oilseeds, and fruits. Corteva Agriscience (United States): Formed after the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, Corteva offers a range of herbicides for agriculture, horticulture, and non-agricultural applications. FMC Corporation (United States): FMC is a global agricultural sciences company that provides innovative herbicide solutions for various crops, including corn, soybeans, and cotton. UPL Limited (India): UPL is a multinational company with a presence in over 130 countries, offering a wide range of herbicides, including glyphosate, paraquat, and 2,4-D. Nufarm Limited (Australia): Nufarm manufactures and markets a comprehensive range of herbicides for various crops and applications, including selective and non-selective products. ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd. (Israel): ADAMA is a leading global crop protection company with an extensive portfolio of herbicides for various crops, including cereals, oilseeds, and fruits. Sumitomo Chemical Company (Japan): Sumitomo Chemical offers a range of herbicides for diverse applications, including agriculture, horticulture, and landscaping. AMVAC Chemical Corporation (United States): AMVAC is a subsidiary of American Vanguard Corporation and provides a range of herbicides for various crops and non-agricultural applications.

For further information or inquiries, please visit https://www.indexbox.io/store/world-herbicides-market-analysis-forecast-size-trends-and-insights/

Keywords: Herbicides, Agriculture, Market Research, Market Forecast, Crop Protection

CONTACT: contact: Mekhrona Dzhuraeva, Editor Email: media@indexbox.io