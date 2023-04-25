According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, This is especially important for genetic disorders, since systematic scans and testing are scarce, making it difficult to estimate how many patients are affected. HAE, or hereditary angioedema, has been in the news recently as governments and non-governmental organizations around the world seek to raise global consciousness to boost diagnosis and care.

Farmington, April 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Hereditary Angioedema Market size was valued at USD 2431.89 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 4881.37 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.10% from 2023 to 2030. The Hereditary Angioedema Association is predicted to play an important role in spreading new therapies around the world. They have also attempted to raise awareness of products and enhance the benefits that HAE patients need, which is expected to lead to a positive change in the Hereditary Angioedema industry. Population growth, as well as lifestyle changes, improved insurance programs, and increased efforts by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to develop new products and solutions for the industry, are expected to fuel market revenue for Hereditary Angioedema in the years ahead. Nonetheless, high drug prices and delayed detection of illnesses are some of the variables limiting the growth of the Hereditary Angioedema market during the forecast period.

Segmentation Overview:

Type Outlook:

Based on the drug class, the Hereditary Angioedema Therapeutics market can be segmented as C1-esterase inhibitor, Bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist, Kallikrein inhibitor, and others. During the forecast timeline, the C1-esterase inhibitor segment would be the largest. The use of the drugs of both on-demand and prophylactic management of HAE accounts for the majority of the segment’s revenue.

Application Outlook:

Based on treatment type, the hereditary angioedema therapeutics market is divided into prophylaxis and on-demand. In the years ahead, on-demand treatment would have the highest market share. A higher intensity rendering engine for the hereditary angioedema therapeutics industry is the continued use of on-demand drugs for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema attacks. Furthermore, corporations’ regional expansion into newer markets is likely to aid segment growth.

Regional Analysis:

North America accounted for a leading share in the market in terms of revenue in 2018 owing to new product launches by major players, better reimbursement scenario, and well-developed healthcare infrastructure. For instance, in February 2018, the FDA granted regulatory approval for Cinryze for expanded application in pediatric patients aged 6 years and above. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Growing patient awareness levels, coupled with the launch of novel therapies for hereditary angioedema management, is expected to drive the market in the region.

Market Dynamics:

Restraint

The major factors that hinder growth of the global hereditary angioedema market include possibility of misdiagnosis of hereditary angioedema and high cost of drugs used for angioedema treatment. For instance, according to an article published by Everyday Health, Inc., in June 2020, people with hereditary angioedema (HAE) are often misdiagnosed as having another medical problem. According to the same source, in a survey of 313 patients, 65 percent of those with HAE reported being misdiagnosed before a doctor accurately identified their condition. HAE is commonly mistaken for an allergic reaction, appendicitis, and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). About 40 percent of people with HAE are diagnosed within the first three years whereas almost 33 percent of people still face delays of 10 years or longer

Dynamics

The growth of the hereditary angioedema market is primarily driven by rising incidences of hereditary angioedema across geographies. Growing emphasis on initiatives aimed at creating awareness among consumers related to the disease is expected to augment the market growth substantially. In addition to this, increasing investment in research and development activities to develop a novel drug is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the global hereditary angioedema market in the coming years.

