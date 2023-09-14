[213 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global High Purity Boehmite Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 245 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 2,780 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 30.6% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Sasol, TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co. Ltd, Osang Group Co. Ltd, Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co. Ltd, Nabaltec AG, Silkem d.o.o., CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd, TOR Minerals, DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A., Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd., and others.

New York, NY, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “High Purity Boehmite Market By Product Type (Acid Dispersible, Water Dispersible, And Surface Modified Dispersible), By Application (Lithium-Ion Battery, Electronics Ceramics, Refractory Materials, Flame Retardants, Catalysis, Surface Fractioning, Polymer Additives, Microcrystalline Ceramics, Rheology Control, And Other Applications), By End-Use (Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Oil Refineries, Consumer Goods, And Others End-Users), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global High Purity Boehmite Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 245 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2,780 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30.6% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is High Purity Boehmite? How big is the High Purity Boehmite Industry?

Report Overview:

The global high-purity boehmite market size was worth around USD 245 million in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 2,780 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 30.6% between 2022 and 2030.

The mineral known as high-purity boehmite is a component of bauxite and is a member of the aluminum oxide hydroxide mineral family. Boehmite of a very high purity may be found here. Boehmite is recovered from aluminosilicate bedrock, and then it is processed so that it can be used in a range of industrial applications. These extremely pure boehmites offer a one-of-a-kind combination of dispersibility, purity, and consistency in their synthesis. They are often found in the form of nanoparticles that are scattered throughout a substance. The most frequent form of high-purity boehmite is a powder that is white in color. Because of the impurities that it contains, its hue could shift to be green, red, brown, or yellow.

Global High Purity Boehmite Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the market is being driven by the rising demand for more innovative materials with enhanced features.

High-purity boehmite is used as the foundational material in the production of cutting-edge ceramics, which are characterized by outstanding thermal, mechanical, and electrical qualities. As a result of the growing demand for ceramics in a variety of industries, including electronics and medical, automotive and aerospace manufacturing, and construction, the market for high-purity boehmite is growing at a rapid rate. Ceramics are becoming more widely used in the electronics industry as a direct result of the growing demand for various electronic products such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones. Ceramics are used in electronic devices because to the excellent mechanical, thermal, and electrical properties that ceramics possess. Ceramics are utilized in a range of applications including dental implants, artificial joints, and surgical equipment. The demand for ceramics is being pushed in part by the medical industry due to the biocompatibility of ceramics as well as the wear durability of ceramics.

In addition, high-purity boehmite is considered to be an environmentally benign material because of its low toxicity and the fact that it can be recycled. As a result of this, it is an ideal material for use in a wide variety of applications within industries in which a focus on environmental sustainability is essential. The demand for environmentally friendly products is increasing as a result of the necessity of sustainable growth as well as the greater awareness of environmental challenges. To reduce their carbon footprints and ensure compliance with environmental regulations, many industries, including the building and construction business, the packaging industry, and the vehicle industry, are switching to environmentally friendly materials. In the building and construction industry, high-purity boehmite is utilized in the production of recyclable, very durable, and environmentally friendly materials such as fiber-cement composites. In the packaging industry, high-purity boehmite is utilized in the production of paperboard and other eco-friendly packaging materials that are lightweight and less resource intensive.

The High Purity Boehmite Market and Its Limiting Factors

Huge expenses associated with both processing and technology are anticipated to impede market expansion.

Extraction, purification, and synthesis are some of the most complex steps involved in the production of boehmite, and each one calls for specialized equipment and an in-depth understanding of the relevant chemistry. There is a possibility that these methods will incur significant initial and ongoing costs. The research and development that is necessary to increase the functionality of boehmite and the ways by which it is processed can also be expensive. It is possible that goods based on boehmite may be less scalable and competitive as a result of their high costs. As a result, these products will be less desirable as building materials. Because of the high cost of utilizing boehmite, its application in a wide variety of sectors may be limited, which may also inhibit its market adoption.

Both the methods of boehmite manufacturing and the overall quality of the finished product need to be improved via ongoing research and development. However, it is possible that carrying out R&D activities and financing innovation would incur a high cost. When investments do not generate the expected results or when there is ambiguity regarding the economic viability of new technologies or applications, the costs that are involved with research, testing, and product development can have an impact on the profitability of the boehmite sector.

Opportunities Available in the High Purity Boehmite Market

The increasing demand for electric vehicles (EVs) will create new chances for business expansion.

The transition toward electric vehicles that is taking place all around the world presents a significant opportunity for the boehmite industry. The fact that electric vehicles require high-performance lithium-ion batteries means that boehmite, which has the potential to improve battery safety, electrode performance, and energy density, is an essential component of the EV sector. It is anticipated that the demand for boehmite in applications related to batteries would increase as the use of electric vehicles becomes more widespread. The energy density of EV batteries is an essential variable in the equation since it determines how far an electric vehicle can be driven on a single charge. Utilizing materials that are mostly composed of boehmite is one way in which the energy density of lithium-ion batteries can be improved.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 245 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2,780 million CAGR Growth Rate 30.6% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Sasol, TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co. Ltd, Osang Group Co. Ltd, Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co. Ltd, Nabaltec AG, Silkem d.o.o., CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd, TOR Minerals, DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A., Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd., and others. Key Segment By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

High Purity Boehmite Market: Segmentation Analysis

The High Purity Boehmite Market can be broken down into three different categories: the kind, the application, and the geography.

The market for high-purity boehmite is segmented into three categories: water dispersible, acid dispersible, and surface-modified dispersible, based on the type of product that is sold. The category of products that could be dissolved in water held the majority of the market share. The construction industry, the automobile industry, and the electronics industry all use boehmite as a raw material for a range of applications, such as catalysts, adsorbents, coatings, and additives. Boehmite is water-dispersible and has a high level of purity. Because of its exceptional thermal and chemical stability, water-dispersible boehmite of a high purity is an excellent choice as a material for a wide range of applications. In addition, the market dominance of water-dispersible, high-purity boehmite has been helped along by the fact that it is easily accessible and reasonably priced. As a result of the increased need for ecologically friendly and sustainable materials across a variety of industries, the market for water-dispersible, high-purity boehmite is expanding.

Lithium-ion batteries, refractory materials, electronics ceramics, flame retardants, catalysis, surface fractioning, microcrystalline ceramics, polymer additives, rheology control, and other applications are included in the application-based segmentation of the high-purity boehmite industry. The lithium-ion battery section of the market was extremely successful. Lithium-ion batteries are frequently utilized in a broad variety of applications due to the fact that they have a long cycle life and a high energy density. Some examples of these applications include electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and energy storage systems. The dominance of this market segment may be attributed to the fact that lithium-ion battery cathode materials are produced using high-purity boehmite as an input material in the manufacturing process.

Automotive, construction, electronics, consumer products, oil refineries, and other industries are included in the high-purity boehmite industry segmentation based on the end-use of the product. The automotive industry held the majority of market share. In the automobile industry, high-purity boehmite is widely utilized as a raw material for the production of catalytic converters. These converters are used to minimize pollutants produced by internal combustion engines. The most important factors contributing to the automotive industry’s preeminent position in the market are the steadily increasing demand for automobiles and the tough pollution rules established by a variety of countries.

The global High Purity Boehmite market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Water Dispersible

Acid Dispersible

Surface Modified Dispersible

By Application

Lithium-Ion Battery

Refractory Materials

Electronics Ceramics

Flame Retardants

Catalysis

Surface Fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Polymer Additives

Rheology Control

Other Applications

By End-Use

Automotive

Construction

Electronics

Consumer Goods

Oil Refineries

Other End Users

Browse the full “High Purity Boehmite Market By Product Type (Acid Dispersible, Water Dispersible, And Surface Modified Dispersible), By Application (Lithium-Ion Battery, Electronics Ceramics, Refractory Materials, Flame Retardants, Catalysis, Surface Fractioning, Polymer Additives, Microcrystalline Ceramics, Rheology Control, And Other Applications), By End-Use (Electronics, Automotive, Construction, Oil Refineries, Consumer Goods, And Others End-Users), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/high-purity-boehmite-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global High Purity Boehmite market include –

Sasol

TAIMEI CHEMICALS Co. Ltd

Osang Group Co. Ltd

Tianjin Boyuan New Materials Co. Ltd

Nabaltec AG

Silkem d.o.o.

CHALCO Shandong Advanced Material Co. Ltd

TOR Minerals

DEQUENNE CHIMIE S.A.

Xuan Cheng Jing Rui New Material Co. Ltd

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the High Purity Boehmite market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 30.6% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the High Purity Boehmite market size was valued at around US$ 245 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 2,780 million by 2030.

The high purity boehmite market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing demand for advanced materials with improved properties.

Based on product type segmentation, the water-dispersible segment was predicted to hold the maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on application segmentation, the lithium-ion battery segment was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Based on end-use segmentation, the automotive sector was the leading revenue generator in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for High Purity Boehmite industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the High Purity Boehmite Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the High Purity Boehmite Industry?

What segments does the High Purity Boehmite Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the High Purity Boehmite Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific to lead the market during the forecast period

The Asia-Pacific high-purity boehmite market will dominate due to the increasing demand for high-purity boehmite in various end-use applications such as lithium-ion batteries, refractory materials, and electronics ceramics. China is the world’s largest producer of lithium-ion batteries, and the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems is driving the growth of the lithium-ion battery segment in the high-purity boehmite market. Moreover, China’s high-purity boehmite market held the largest market share. Major market players are actively investing in the Chinese market for instance, In 2022, Nabaltec, a leading supplier of high-purity boehmite, announced the expansion of its production capacity in China. This expansion is expected to meet the growing demand for the material in the region. Moreover, in the same year TOR Minerals, another leading supplier of high-purity boehmite, entered into an agreement with a Chinese company to supply the material to the country. Furthermore, the Indian high-purity boehmite market was the fastest-growing market in the Asia-Pacific region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In August 2021, I-Minerals Inc. stated that it had successfully produced high-purity alumina (HPA) using their specialized halloysite to HPA method. The company anticipates that the method will also work for creating high-purity boehmite.

In March 2021, TOR Minerals and the University of Texas at Austin entered into an exclusive licensing arrangement to create high-purity boehmite. The process is aimed to produce high-purity boehmite with a less carbon footprint and less negative environmental effects.

In January 2021, Nabaltec AG, at its facility in Schwandorf, Germany, declared that it had finished the acquisition of a new manufacturing line for high-purity boehmite. The company aimed the manufacturing capabilities should rise by about 2,500 metric tons annually as a result of the new production line.

