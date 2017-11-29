Breaking News
Global High Throughput Process Development Market Report Research 2017 – Forecasts to 2025

Dublin, Nov. 29, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global High Throughput Process Development Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025” report has been added to Research and Markets’ offering.

The global high throughput process development market was valued at US$ 10,267.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 24,600.7 Mn by 2025 decreasing at a CAGR of 9.55% from 2017 to 2025.

The major stage that needs to be understood at the early development stages is the drug purification which is essential for the drug discovery and development. Proper product development protocols need to be generated in order to prevent the use of methods and materials that are hazardous or too expensive during product manufacturing. The protocols for drug development should be in consensus with the regulatory norms for early clearance.

In 2016, instruments held the largest market share in the products segment chiefly due to factors such as technological advancement in the automation techniques, and huge application in the biopharmaceuticals, contract research organization and research institutes. Consumables and reagents segment will be progressing at a faster growth rate throughout the forecast period 2017-2025. Factors contributing to the growth of this segment are steadily increasing number of diagnostic centers and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

In base year 2016, the upstream process held the largest market share among the considered progress types primarily due to optimization of growth kinetics for enhanced product development and improvement in the inoculum by genetic engineering. Downstream process will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025 due to sanctions of stringent regulatory guidelines by the USFDA for effective purification of active metabolites as several incidents have been reported regarding the biological drugs related serious adverse events.

In 2016, monoclonal antibodies dominated the molecule type segment mainly due to factors such as rising adoption of targeted immunotherapy and its production is scalable and highly reproducible. Vaccines will be the fastest growing segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, due to rising incidence of contagious diseases requiring prophylaxis and disease prevention and vaccines are helpful in the preventing the greater cost incurred while treating the infectious diseases.

Geographically, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as prevailing established market of biopharmaceutical giants, high government spending in developing the R&D centers, and existence of well-developed research and healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025.

Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases requiring immediate medical intervention, supportive regulatory environment for high throughput process development products and increasing disposable incomes are expected to drive the Asia Pacific market.

Key Market Movements:

  • Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
  • Increasing public health awareness resulting in higher demand for effective diagnosis and treatment
  • Burgeoning requirement for reducing the gap in the biological drug candidate clinical trials and manufacturing
  • Supportive regulatory environment for high throughput process development products

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. High Throughput Process Development: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

Chapter 4. Global High Throughput Process Development Market, by Product, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 5. Global High Throughput Process Development Market, by Process, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 6. Global High Throughput Process Development Market, by Molecule Type, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Global High Throughput Process Development Market, by Geography, 2015 – 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Axxam S.P.A.
  • Aurora Biomed
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Hamilton Company
  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Perkin Elmer, Inc.
  • Tecan Group Ltd.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h9pdkb/global_high

