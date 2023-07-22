[221 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Huber Needles Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 48 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 78 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.15% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are AngioDynamics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical, Medtronic plc, Baxter International Inc., Orientmed International Holding Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Infusion Setters Healthcare Inc., Vygon Group, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Amecath Medical Technologies and many more.

New York, NY, July 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Huber Needles Market By Application (Lap-Band Adjustments, Dialysis, IV Cancer Application, Home Parenteral Nutrition, Blood Transfusions, And Others), By Product Type (Straight Huber Needles And Curved Huber Needles), By End-Users (Ambulatory Services, Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Oncology Centers, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Huber Needles Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 48 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 78 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.15% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Huber Needles? How big is the Huber Needles Industry?

Huber needles are used to access surgically implanted ports or central venous access devices (CVADs).

These needles were developed expressly for the purpose of providing patients receiving long-term intravenous (IV) therapies or treatments with a means of accessing ports in a manner that is both secure and expeditious.

Port access systems allow for the administration of drugs and fluids as well as the collection of blood samples without the need for many needle jabs to be performed. These ports are implanted surgically under the skin and are attached to a catheter that is placed into a big vein, most commonly in the chest area. The catheter is then threaded into an IV. It is much simpler to administer medication or take blood for a variety of medical procedures when a catheter is present since it provides direct access to the bloodstream.

Huber needles are not created with a coring tip like conventional needles are, hence they are distinguished from regular needles by this distinction. During the insertion and withdrawal processes, a non-coring tip helps reduce the risk of causing damage to the septum of the port, which is the self-sealing rubber or silicone membrane. This function helps to maintain the port’s integrity, which in turn reduces the likelihood of infection and leakage occurring.

Patients who are enduring frequent or lengthy treatments, such as chemotherapy, long-term antibiotic therapy, parenteral nutrition, or blood transfusions, all benefit tremendously from the use of Huber needles because of the way they are designed and what they are used for. Patients can benefit from a less stressful and more comfortable environment, and medical professionals can take advantage of a more dependable access point thanks to these facilities.

To provide adequate and safe access to the implanted port and to limit the risk of complications, it is vital for medical practitioners to be trained in the precise method of using Huber needles. Only then can the risk of complications be reduced.

Huber Needles Report Coverage & Overview:

Huber needles are needles that are used in a variety of medical operations. They are medical equipment. They have been utilized in particular for procedures that require venous access for an extended period of time. Along with additional factors like infusing nutrients or blood products into a patient’s system over a period of time encompassing weeks, months, or even years, this method is utilized for delivering medication or collecting blood from a patient. It can also be used to draw blood.

As a result of its widespread application in the process of accessing implanted vascular access devices (VADs), also known as peripherally inserted catheters, tunnel catheters, and implantable ports, Huber needles have risen to a higher level of prominence in the medical world, where they are regarded as primary and essential devices. Medical practitioners have long-term access to a patient’s bloodstream through the use of VADs, which enables them to regularly administer medications such as intravenous (IV) antibiotics. VADs also allow patients to receive blood transfusions. Huber needles are non-coring right-angle needles, and it is anticipated that the market for these types of medical devices would expand at a rate that is consistent.

Global Huber Needles Market: Growth Dynamics

The growing rate of chemotherapy sessions to drive market expansion

The global Huber needles market is expected to grow due to the increasing number of cancer patients across the globe and the rising rate of chemotherapy sessions. In such procedures, Huber needles, owing to their specific design, are used along with chemotherapy ports. Since the needle is extremely long and has a beveled tip, it can easily pass through the skin and the silicone septum which is a part of the reservoir of the implanted port.

Huber needles have proven to be extremely helpful across infusion-related medical activities including antibiotics administration, dialysis, blood transfusions, and administration of saline fluids. They can be left in one spot in the body for many hours or days and hence allow more comfort to the patients as they do not have to worry about removing the unit for every visit to the medical facility.

The World Health Organization (WHO) claims that cancer is currently a leading cause of death globally. In 2021, nearly 1.91 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed across the world and each year, around 1.12 million cancer patients undergo chemotherapy along with other forms of radiation. In addition to this, the growing number of patients diagnosed with other forms of deadly diseases that require extensive and long-term medical care could further trigger the demand for Huber needles. Factors such as the rise in cancer-treatment aid and the development of new cancer-treating drugs are also essential to the market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 48 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 78 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.15% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players AngioDynamics Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nipro Medical Corporation, Smiths Medical, Medtronic plc, Baxter International Inc., Orientmed International Holding Limited, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Inc., Terumo Corporation, Infusion Setters Healthcare Inc., Vygon Group, Argon Medical Devices Inc., Amecath Medical Technologies and many more. Key Segment By Application, By Product Type, By End-Users, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Huber Needles Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Huber needle market is segmented based on application, product type, end-user, and region.

Based on application, the global market is segmented into lap-band adjustments, dialysis, IV cancer application, home parenteral nutrition, blood transfusions, and others. The highest growth was observed in the IV cancer application segment where these needles are used extensively for IV therapies and cancer-related chemotherapy.

Growing research toward advanced cancer care along with a rising number of hospitals offering cancer treatment along with increased funding by government and private companies to encourage low-income families to undergo such treatment contributes to higher segmental growth. The US government spent nearly USD 190.1 billion on cancer care in 2015.

Based on product type, the global market divisions are straight Huber needles and curved Huber needles. The former segment was the leading revenue generator in 2022. These needles showcase a right-angle cannula and hence allow more accurate and risk-free insertion.

Curve Huber needles have a slight curve at the top and can be riskier if not handled with care. However, they have specific applications, especially in cases where the straight variant cannot be used. As per general recommendation, patients with thin-walled chests can be treated using 1 inch Huber needle while the dimension may change to 1.5 inches in the case of thick-walled chests.

Based on end-users, the Huber needle industry is divided into ambulatory services, hospitals & clinics, home care settings , oncology centers, and others. The highest growth rate was in the hospitals & clinics segment followed by the oncology center segment. This is mainly due to the high influx of patients in hospital settings and regular or more frequent medical activities requiring the use of Huber needles. Oncology centers across the globe are best for cancer treatment but the number of such units is highly restricted. India has around 27 government-recognized cancer centers.

The global Huber Needles market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Lap-Band Adjustments

Dialysis

IV Cancer Application

Home Parenteral Nutrition

Blood Transfusions

Others

By Product Type

Straight Huber Needles

Curved Huber Needles

By End-Users

Ambulatory Services

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Oncology Centers

Others

Browse the full “Huber Needles Market By Application (Lap-Band Adjustments, Dialysis, IV Cancer Application, Home Parenteral Nutrition, Blood Transfusions, And Others), By Product Type (Straight Huber Needles And Curved Huber Needles), By End-Users (Ambulatory Services, Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, Oncology Centers, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/huber-needles-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Huber Needles market include –

AngioDynamics Inc.

Becton

Dickinson and Company (BD)

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Nipro Medical Corporation

Smiths Medical

Medtronic plc

Baxter International Inc.

Orientmed International Holding Limited

Teleflex Incorporated

Cook Medical Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Infusion Setters Healthcare Inc.

Vygon Group

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

Amecath Medical Technologies

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global Huber needle market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.15% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global Huber needle market size was valued at around USD 48 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 78 million, by 2030.

The Huber needle market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing rate of chemotherapy sessions

Based on application segmentation, IV cancer application was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on end-user segmentation, hospitals & clinics was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Huber Needles industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Huber Needles Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Huber Needles Industry?

What segments does the Huber Needles Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Huber Needles Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Product Type, By End-Users, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America to continue its growth trajectory during forecast timeline

The global Huber needle market is expected to be led by North America during the forecast period mainly due to the presence of a robust medical infrastructure in addition to the US being one of the most prominent nations for treating severe forms of cancer. As of 2022, the country registered nearly 18.05 million cancer survivors.

In addition to this, the US Food & Drugs Administration department has approved the use of Huber needles for medical procedures which has assisted in promoting the adoption of these medical devices across the country.

Access to healthcare, the presence of medical reimbursement policies, and a preventive care approach are crucial for North America’s growth. Europe is the second-largest user of Huber needles as the regional population is registering a growing number of patients with medical conditions requiring extensive medical care. More than 1.7 million England citizens have been diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and studies indicate that nearly 1 million people are living with the condition in an undiagnosed state.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Huber Needle Market: Opportunities

Growing investment in global healthcare infrastructure to provide growth opportunities

The global Huber needle market is expected to come across several growth opportunities due to the increasing investment toward improving global healthcare infrastructure and providing essential or primary medical care to all. For instance, in June 2023, the National Cancer Institute (NCI) announced the launch of a new, large, and precision medicine cancer initiative which will test the result of new drug combinations used for treating children and adults.

Similarly in June 2022, the current US government announced a new model to improve cancer care in the country. The announcement was made in association with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Other factors such as increasing innovation in terms of medical procedures using Huber needles may help in generating more revenue.

