The global market is experiencing significant growth due to the high usage of anti-aging cosmetic products. For instance, in 2018, there were 17.7 Million cosmetic procedures performed, according to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery statistics published in 2020.

NEWARK, Del, May 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global hyaluronic acid products market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 3,343.5 Million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 6,838.2 Million by 2033. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The hyaluronic acid products market is anticipated to be propelled by new research and development activities in the market by manufacturers.

Bioventus introduced its new joint lubricant, Durolane, in the United States in March 2018, for alleviating knee osteoarthritis pain with a single injection. Bioventus is the only company in the United States market that offers one injection (Durolane), three injections (Gelsyn-3), and five injections (Supartz FX) hyaluronic acid options for treating knee osteoarthritis pain.

In response to rising consumer demand for anti-aging and multi-functional personal care products, many personal care product manufacturers are incorporating multiple functional ingredients into a single product. These factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Drivers and Challenges have an Impact on Market Dynamics, which can Impact your Business. Find more details in our Sample Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-486

The aging population has created a significant demand for non-invasive procedures, leading to increased adoption of hyaluronic acid-based dermal fillers that offer an alternative to traditional surgeries. Moreover, the cost of such treatments is minimal, thereby contributing to the growth of the market.

The global market is experiencing significant growth due to the high usage of anti-aging cosmetic products. For instance, in 2018, there were 17.7 Million cosmetic procedures performed, according to the Aesthetic Plastic Surgery statistics published in 2020. Similarly, in 2019, the International Society of Plastic Surgery (ISPAS) reported that 1.5 Million individuals aged 51-64 years underwent botulinum toxin procedures worldwide. These high statistics are contributing to the increasing market value of the hyaluronic acid market.

Key Takeaways:

North America is expected to dominate the market while growing with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

The market in India is projected to witness a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The market in China is expected to grow at an 8.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

By product type, three cycle injection segment is projected to lead the segment and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.01% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies segment is expected to lead the market. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.8% throughout the forecast period.

“Rising demand for non-invasive procedures and anti-aging personal care products are expected to fuel growth in the market during the forecast period,” suggests an analyst at FMI.

Are you looking for more details about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges? Speak to Our Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-486

Competitive Landscape:

The hyaluronic acid products market is extremely competitive and consists of various key industry players. These players are heavily investing in the hyaluronic acid products market.

The key industry players are Anika Therapeutics, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A., Sanofi, Ferring B.V., Viatris Inc., Croma-Pharma, Seikagaku Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, Lifecore Biomedical, LLC, LG Chem, Bioventus LLC, Smith & Nephew plc, Shanghai Jingfeng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Nestle (Galderma), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Allergan Plc.

Few recent developments:

In February 2022, AbbVie Inc.’s subsidiary Allergan received Food and Drug Administration’s approval for JUVÉDERM VOLBELLA XC, which can improve infraorbital hollows in adults over 21 years old. This expanded the company’s aesthetic product portfolio in the United States market.

In February 2021, Contipro, a well-known manufacturer of hyaluronic acid-based in the Czech Republic, introduced a new product for anti-aging and anti-acne treatment called HyRetin, which helps in improving skin appearance.

Anika Therapeutics announced its acquisition of Parcus Medical, a leading sports medicine company, and Arthrosurface in January 2020. The acquisition is expected to enhance Anika’s commercial capabilities and infrastructure.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global hyaluronic acid products market, providing historical data for 2017 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the hyaluronic acid products market, the market is segmented on the basis of product type, by application, by distribution channel, by region.

Buy Now and Gain Access to Identify Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges in the Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/486

Key Segments Profiled:

By Product:

Single Cycle Injection Products

Three Cycle Injection Products

Five Cycle Injection Products

By Application:

Osteoarthritis

Ophthalmic

Dermal Fillers

Vesicoureteral Reflux

By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Speciality Clinics

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | Hyaluronic Acid Products Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

4.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

4.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis

5. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Product

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Product, 2017 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Product, 2023 to 2033

5.3.1. Single Cycle Injection Products

5.3.2. Three Cycle Injection Products

5.3.3. Five Cycle Injection Products

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Product, 2017 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Product, 2023 to 2033

Have a Look at Related Research Reports in the Healthcare Domain:

Dental Sealants Market Size: The dental sealants market is estimated to secure a valuation of US$ 1 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 1.6 Billion by 2033. The market is capturing a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Alcoholic Hepatitis Treatment Market Share: According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global alcoholic hepatitis treatment market was valued at US$ 2.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US 5.3 Billion by 2033.

Single-use Gastroscopes Market Growth: According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global single-use gastroscopes market was valued at US$ 167.2 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 807.8 Million by 2033.

Celiac Disease Diagnostics Market Forecast: According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global celiac disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 271.3 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 647.3 Million by 2033.

Extraction Kits Market Application: The global demand for extraction kits is expected to increase at 7.1% CAGR over the forecast period. The extraction kits market size is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 1,293.4 Million by 2023

Over-The-Counter (OTC) Veterinary Drugs Market Analysis: The over-the-counter (OTC) veterinary drugs market is expected to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 8.8 Billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 19.01 Billion by 2033.

Anti-Osteoporosis Therapy and Fracture Healing Market Outlook: The global anti-osteoporosis therapy and fracture healing market is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 14,051.6 Million in 2023.

Protein Diagnostics Market Sales: According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global protein diagnostics market was valued at US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 8.3 Billion by 2033.

Spasticity Treatment Market Volume: According to Future Market Insights (FMI) analysis in a recent market survey, the global spasticity treatment market was valued at US$ 12.2 Billion in 2022 and is set to reach US$ 28.4 Billion by 2033.

Calprotectin Testing Market Demand: The calprotectin testing market is capturing a valuation of US$ 201.1 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 360.2 Billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization, and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel, and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com