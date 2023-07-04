According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 1963 million in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 2545 million by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 3.30% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Lotte Fine Chemical, China RuiTai International Holdings Co. Ltd., Shandong Head Co. Ltd., Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd., Anhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Excipients Co. Ltd., JRS Pharma, SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Europe BV, Fengrun Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Ashirwad Chemicals, QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO. LTD., etc.

New York, NY, July 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market By Application (Paints & Coatings, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Food & Beverages, Building & Construction, And Others), By Product Type (Food-Grade HMPC, Pharmaceutical-Grade HPMC, And Industrial-Grade HPMC), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1963 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 2545 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.30% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC)? How big is the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Industry?

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Report Coverage & Overview:

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) is also known as Hypromellose. It is a viscoelastic, inert, and semisynthetic polymer that is used extensively as an excipient and controlled-delivery component to produce oral medicines. HPMC is also used to manufacture eye drops and it has applications in the food industry as well along with other sectors such as building & construction and paint industries where it performs the role of an excellent additive. In appearance it is off-white to beige in color and solid in form. It is a non-toxic ingredient with combustion properties and can react with oxidizing agents at high intensities. The HPMC industry deals with the production of synthetic compound along with its derivatives. During the forecast period, the growth rate is expected to be steady.

Global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market: Growth Dynamics

The global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) market is projected to grow owing to the increasing application of HPMC in the pharmaceutical sector. It performs the roles of a binder, film former, and controlled-release agent. As the global need for advanced medical care is growing owing to the rising population and increasing number of patients, the demand for HPMC is likely to be boosted in the coming years. During its application in the development of controlled-release drug formulations, HMPC assists in managing the release rate of active ingredients which ensures sustained and targeted drug delivery.

Furthermore, the hydroxypropyl methylcellulose industry players are expected to benefit from the growing demand for the compound to produce personal care and cosmetic products such as creams, lotions, shampoos, and mascaras. In these products, HPMC acts as a thickener, emulsifier, and film-forming agent which allows the product to achieve desired texture along with superior performance and stability. With the growing demand for personal care products as consumer awareness is rapidly rising and strengthened by growing disposable income, the application rate of HPMC is anticipated to continue growing.

The hydroxypropyl methylcellulose industry may face certain growth restrictions due to regulatory compliance and safety standards that regulate the use of HPMC across nations. Since such rules differ depending on the country, the end-user must ensure that they meet all regulatory requirements. Furthermore, it has limited applications since its usage depends on specific formulations.

The growing inclination toward green and sustainable solutions across industries may provide growth opportunities while the extreme price volatility of raw materials could challenge the market expansion.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1963 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2545 million CAGR Growth Rate 3.30% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Lotte Fine Chemical, China RuiTai International Holdings Co. Ltd., Shandong Head Co. Ltd., Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd., Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd., Anhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Excipients Co. Ltd., JRS Pharma, SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Europe BV, Fengrun Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Ashirwad Chemicals, QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Shandong Yiteng New Material Co. Ltd., Weihe Enterprise Co. Ltd., DKS Co. Ltd., Shandong Aote Biology Technology Co. Ltd., CP Kelco, Penn Carbose Inc., Henan Tiansheng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Hercules Chemicals (UK) Ltd., and Yixing Hongbo Fine Chemical Co. Ltd. Key Segment By Application, By Product Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceutical

Personal Care

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

Others

By Product Type

Food-Grade HMPC

Pharmaceutical-Grade HPMC

Industrial-Grade HPMC

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) market include –

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

DowDuPont Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.

Lotte Fine Chemical

China RuiTai International Holdings Co. Ltd.

Shandong Head Co. Ltd.

Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Reliance Cellulose Products Ltd.

Zhejiang Kehong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Anhui Shanhe Pharmaceutical Excipients Co. Ltd.

JRS Pharma

SE Tylose GmbH & Co. KG

Shin-Etsu Chemical Europe BV

Fengrun Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Ashirwad Chemicals

QINGDAO SINOCMC CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

Shandong Yiteng New Material Co. Ltd.

Weihe Enterprise Co. Ltd.

DKS Co. Ltd.

Shandong Aote Biology Technology Co. Ltd.

CP Kelco

Penn Carbose Inc.

Henan Tiansheng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Hercules Chemicals (UK) Ltd.

Yixing Hongbo Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 3.30% over the forecast period (2023-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) market size was valued at around USD 1963 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 2545 million, by 2030.

The hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing applications of HPMC in the construction industry

Based on application segmentation, building & construction was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on product type segmentation, industrial-grade HPMC was the leading type in 2022

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Industry?

What segments does the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC) Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Application, By Product Type, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific to lead with the highest revenue in the global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) market due to the growing consumption rate of HPMC across large-scale industries such as construction, pharmaceutical, and personal care. China’s dominance over the global chemical industry plays a crucial role in the regional expansion trajectory.

North America is expected to deliver exceptional results due to the presence of a robust chemical industry along with extensive use of HPMC in the growing construction segment along with increasing investments toward research for better application of HPMC in the pharmaceutical industry. Increasing emphasis on sustainable and green solutions may support regional market growth.

Growth in Europe may be a result of the expanding personal care and cosmetic industry . The region is home to some of the largest personal care manufacturers with a presence across the globe.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In May 2023, DuPont, a global leader in the chemical industry, announced the complete acquisition of Spectrum Plastic Group from its AEA investors

In March 2023, British International Investment (BII), a leading impact investor from the UK, and Metito Utilities Limited (MUL) joined forces to establish a new project in Africa toward water infrastructure development in the country. The project will aid Africa to meet its water requirements in the coming future

