Identity Analytics Market Segmented By Identity Analytics Software, Services Solution for Customer Management, Fraud Detection, Identity and Access Management, Account Management

New York, July 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global identity analytics market was worth US$980.3 million at the end of 2021 and is expected to grow to US$5.82 billion by 2032, at a 17.7% CAGR over the next ten years.

Identity analytics is a field that focuses on analyzing and managing user identities and access privileges within an organization. It involves the use of advanced analytics techniques to gain insights into user behavior, access patterns, and potential security risks. By leveraging identity analytics, organizations can enhance their identity and access management (IAM) practices, strengthen security, and ensure compliance with regulatory requirements.

Market Overview

Identity analytics involves leveraging advanced algorithms and machine learning techniques to gain insights into user behaviors, detect anomalies, and streamline access controls. By monitoring and analyzing user activities across various systems and applications, organizations can enhance security, detect potential threats, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Methodology

The information presented in this research report is based on a thorough analysis of various sources, including industry reports, market studies, and expert opinions. Both primary and secondary research methods were employed to gather relevant data and insights.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing security threats and the need for robust identity and access management solutions.

Growing adoption of cloud-based applications and services, necessitating advanced identity analytics.

Regulatory compliance requirements, such as GDPR and HIPAA, driving the demand for effective IAM practices.

Rising awareness about insider threats and the need for user behavior analytics.

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies, enabling more sophisticated identity analytics capabilities.

Market Challenges

Complex and evolving regulatory landscape, requiring continuous updates to identity analytics solutions.

Integration challenges with existing IAM systems and other security technologies.

Lack of skilled professionals proficient in identity analytics.

Concerns regarding privacy and data protection in identity analytics processes.

High implementation and maintenance costs associated with identity analytics solutions.

Market Trends:

Adoption of AI and ML technologies for advanced identity analytics.

Integration of identity analytics with security information and event management (SIEM) systems.

Focus on user behavior analytics for enhanced security.

Increasing emphasis on continuous monitoring and adaptive authentication.

Future Outlook:

The identity analytics market is poised for significant growth in the coming years. The increasing need for identity-centric security measures, along with the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions, is expected to drive market expansion. Additionally, the integration of identity analytics with emerging technologies like AI, ML, and blockchain will further enhance its capabilities and market potential.

Some of the leading market players include: Oracle, ManageEngine AD360, IBM, Securonix, Gurucul, Confluxsys, Atos, Verint Systems, ThreatMetrix, Novetta

These companies are focused on product development, strategic collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position and expand their product portfolios.

Recent Developments

IBM launched a cloud-based identity analytics solution with enhanced AI capabilities.

a cloud-based identity analytics solution with enhanced AI capabilities. Oracle introduced new features in its identity analytics platform for real-time threat detection.

Microsoft announced strategic partnerships to integrate identity analytics into its security offerings.

announced strategic partnerships to integrate identity analytics into its security offerings. RSA Security launched a comprehensive risk-based identity analytics solution.

Market Segmentation

By Solution: Identity Analytics Software (Cloud-based, On-premise) Services(Professional Services, Consulting, Support & Maintenance, Training and Education) Managed Services

By Application: Customer Management, Fraud Detection, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management, Identity and Access Management, Account Management, Others

By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, SMEs

By Industry: IT & Telecom, BFSI, Logistics & Transportation, Hospitality, Healthcare, Others

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Regional Analysis

North America holds the largest share in the identity analytics market, owing to the presence of major market players, stringent regulations, and the high adoption of advanced technologies. Europe and Asia Pacific regions are also witnessing substantial growth due to increasing cybersecurity concerns and regulatory compliance requirements.

