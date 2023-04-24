[215 + Pages Research Study] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global IGBT & Thyristor Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 15.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 10.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ABB Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd., SEMIKRON, Toshiba Corporation., and others.

Nashville, TN, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “IGBT & Thyristor Market By Packaging Type (IGBT Discrete And IGBT Module), By Power Rating (Medium-Power, Low-Power, And High-Power), By Voltage (Below 400V, 600V-650V, 1,200V-1,700V, 2,500V-3,300V, And >4,500V), By Application (Power Transmission Systems, Renewable Energy, Rail Traction Systems, Uninterrupted Power Supply, Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles & Hybrid Electric Vehicles, And Motor Drives), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global IGBT & Thyristor Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 15.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is IGBT & Thyristor? How big is the IGBT & Thyristor Industry?

Report Overview:

Insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBT) and thyristors are used in power electronics applications such as inverters, controllers, and power supplies because they assist fulfil the demand for solid-state switching devices. This demand is met in part by the fact that these devices are utilised. The ever-increasing number of people in the world is driving up the already enormous demand for new sources of electricity. As a result, insulated gate bipolar transistors and thyristors have been utilised in the process of lowering switching losses and shortening switching times of MOSFET, both of which contribute to the satisfaction of contemporary needs for power. In addition to this, it meets the demand for power supply by exploiting the conduction losses and high breakdown voltage that are inherent in insulated gate bipolar transistors and thyristors.

In addition to this, insulated gate bipolar transistors and thyristors make it possible to have minimal switching losses and thermal stress, which ultimately results in an extension of the lifespan of electrical equipment and an increase in its reliability. They offer a variety of benefits, some of which are rising in popularity, such as good external thermal performance and efficiency, and are contributing to this trend.

Get a Free Sample PDF of this Research Report for more Insights with a Table of Content, Research Methodology, and Graphs – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/igbt-thyristor-market

(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the Following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2023 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 215+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2023

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Global IGBT & Thyristor Market: Growth Factors

Increasing population contributes to a rising demand for electricity, which in turn drives up market trends worldwide.

The introduction of smart grids and other forms of innovative grid technology in the power industry will provide a boost to the trends in the worldwide IGBT and thyristor market. In the next years, the expansion of the market is anticipated to be led by the rise in the population as well as the enormous demand for more power supply. The expansion of the market across the world will be guided by the widespread use of the product for usage in power electronics applications such as controllers, power supplies, and inverters on a large scale. Market Demand for IGBTs and thyristors is expected to be propped up by an increase in the number of nuclear families, which will lead to an increased need for robust infrastructure facilities. IGBT and thyristors are in high demand because of their many advantages, including a reduced switching period of MOSFET and lower switching losses. These advantages have contributed to the popularity of these two types of semiconductors.

The growth of offshore wind farms is expected to have a positive impact on the size of the IGBTs & thyristors market in the years to come. The expansion of the market in every region of the world will be fueled by favourable government initiatives for the adoption of HDVC technology. IGBT and thyristors both provide a plethora of benefits to its customers, one of which is superior thermal performance, which will stimulate market expansion across the world.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/igbt-thyristor-market

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 11.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 15.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 10.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, ABB Ltd, Hitachi, Ltd., SEMIKRON, and Toshiba Corporation. Key Segment By Packaging Type, By Power Rating, By Voltage, By Application, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

IGBT & Thyristor Market: Segmentation Analysis

The IGBT & Thyristors Market around the world can be broken down into the following categories: power rating, packaging type, voltage, application, and region.

The global IGBT & thyristors market is segmented into the IGBT discrete and IGBT module submarkets, respectively, based on the kind of packaging used. In addition, the IGBT module category, which accounted for more than 70 percent of the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to account for the greatest market share throughout the period of 2023-2030. There is a possibility that the increase in demand for this market segment over the next eight years will be caused by the growing popularity of electric and hybrid vehicles in both developing and developing economies. In addition, IGBT modules are appropriate for use in high-power applications, which is important considering the emphasis that various governments are placing on the utilisation of HVAC tools for power transmission.

The global IGBT and thyristor industry may be broken down into three distinct segments: medium-power, low-power, and high-power, all of which are determined by the power rating. In addition, it is anticipated that the medium-power segment, which was responsible for more than 26 percent of the worldwide market share in 2022, will be in the vanguard of segmental expansion in the years to come. In addition, the expansion of the market over the period of 2023-2030 may be attributable to the market segment’s capacity to satisfy the requirements of high-voltage direct current systems, electric vehicles, flexible alternate current gearbox systems, and hybrid electric vehicles. The demand for a medium power rating will increase as a direct result of rising ecological concerns and positive government actions.

On the basis of the application, the global IGBT & thyristors may be broken down into the following categories: power transmission systems, renewable energy, rail traction systems, consumer electronics, electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, and motor drives. It is expected that the market for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles would see the highest CAGR over the course of the next eight years. The expansion of the market in the approaching years may be attributable to the growing demand for electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles as a result of the requirement to lessen the amount of fuel emissions released into the atmosphere and the requirement to improve the efficiency with which power is conserved.

Below 400V, 600V-650V, 1,200V-1,700V, 2,500V-3,300V, and beyond 4,500V are the categories that make up the voltage-based breakdown of the global IGBT and thyristor industry, respectively.

The global IGBT & Thyristor market is segmented as follows:

By Packaging Type

IGBT Discrete

IGBT Module





By Power Rating

Medium Power

Low Power

High-Power





By Voltage

Below 400V

600V-650V

1,200V-1,700V

2,500V-3,300V

>4,500V

By Application

Power Transmission Systems

Renewable Energy

Rail Traction Systems

Uninterrupted Power Supply

Consumer Electronics

Electric Vehicles & Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Motor Drives

Browse the full “IGBT & Thyristor Market By Packaging Type (IGBT Discrete And IGBT Module), By Power Rating (Medium-Power, Low-Power, And High-Power), By Voltage (Below 400V, 600V-650V, 1,200V-1,700V, 2,500V-3,300V, And >4,500V), By Application (Power Transmission Systems, Renewable Energy, Rail Traction Systems, Uninterrupted Power Supply, Consumer Electronics, Electric Vehicles & Hybrid Electric Vehicles, And Motor Drives), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030″ Report At https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/igbt-thyristor-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global IGBT & Thyristor market include –

Infineon Technologies AG

ON Semiconductor

STMicroelectronics

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ABB Ltd

Hitachi Ltd.

SEMIKRON

Toshiba Corporation.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the IGBT & Thyristor market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 10.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the IGBT & Thyristor market size was valued at around US$ 11.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 15.5 billion by 2030.

Based on packaging type, the IGBT module segment is predicted to contribute a majorly towards the market growth over the forecast timeline.

In terms of application, the electric vehicles & hybrid electric vehicles segment to record the fastest CAGR over 2023-2030.

On basis of power rating, the medium-power segment is projected to dominate the global market share during the assessment period.

Region-wise, the European IGBT & Thyristor market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/igbt-thyristor-market

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for IGBT & Thyristor industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the IGBT & Thyristor Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the IGBT & Thyristor Industry?

What segments does the IGBT & Thyristor Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the IGBT & Thyristor Market sample report and company profiles?





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Packaging Type, By Power Rating, By Voltage, By Application, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors





Request for Customization on this Report as per your requirements – https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/445

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific IGBT & thyristor market to register a major revenue share over 2023-2030

The Asia-Pacific, which accounted for 50% of the global IGBT & thyristor market revenue share in 2022, is anticipated to dominate the regional market growth over the forecast timeframe. The regional market expansion can be credited to the growing need for proficient power transmission systems for fulfilling the escalating demand for power supply in the sub-continent. Many regions have many HVDC ventures. For instance, China has accepted HVDC systems for its rapidly increasing population requiring a large amount of power supply.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America







Recent Developments

In the second half of 2019, a U.S.-based firm supplying semiconductors ON Semiconductor launched the VE-Tra series of power modules which is particularly devised for inverters with high-voltage automotive traction. The move will boost the expansion of the IGBT & thyristor industry across the globe.

In the last quarter of 2019, STMicroelectronics N.V., a key Swiss firm in the semiconductor business, joined hands with Maxon Motor AG, a key provider of precision motors, for designing & developing robotics and industrial servo drivers. The initiative will enlarge the scope of the growth of the global market.

To know an additional revised 2023 list of market players, request a brochure of the report: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/igbt-thyristor-market

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are IGBT & thyristor?

Which key factors will influence global IGBT & thyristor market growth over 2023-2030?

What will be the value of the global IGBT & thyristor market during 2023-2030?

What will be the CAGR value of the global IGBT & thyristor market during 2023-2030?

Which region will record the highest growth in the IGBT & thyristor industry globally?

Which are the major players leveraging the global IGBT & Thyristor market growth?





Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Analog Integrated Circuits (ICs) Market for Consumer Electronics, Automotive, IT & Telecommunications, Medical & Healthcare and Other Applications: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2022: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/analog-integrated-circuits-ics-market

GPON Equipment Market by Component Type (Optical Cables, Optical Power Splitters, Optical Filters, and Wavelength Division Multiplexer/Demultiplexer) and by Product Type (Optical Line Terminal, Optical Network Terminal, and Passive Optical Splitters): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/gpon-equipment-market

Embedded Systems Market by Type (Hardware and Software), by Functions (Real time, Standalone, Networked, and Mobile), by Microcontroller Performance (Small scale, Medium scale, and Sophisticated), by Application (Automobiles, Telecommunication, Smart cards, Missiles, Satellites, Computer networking, and Digital consumer electronics) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2017 – 2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/embedded-systems-market

Automation-as-a-Service Market: by Deployment (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud, and On-Premises), by Business Function (Finance, Operations, Sales & Marketing, Human Resource, and Information Technology), by Technology (Knowledge-based Automation and Rule-based Automation), by Organization Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Enterprises), and by End-Use Industry (Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Manufacturing, Retail, Government Sector, BFSI, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017–2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/automation-as-a-service-market

C4ISR Market by Platform (Land, Air, Sea, and Space), by Application (Command & Control, Computers, Communication, Intelligence, Surveillance & Reconnaissance, and Electronic Warfare), and by End-Use (Defense and Commercial): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/c4isr-market

Solid State Transformer Market: by Product (Distribution Solid State Transformer, Traction Solid State Transformer, and Power Solid State Transformer), by Component (Converters, Switches, High-Frequency Transformers, and Others), and by Application (Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations, Traction Locomotives, Alternative Power Generation, Power (Distribution) Grid, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/solid-state-transformer-market

4K Display Resolution Market By Product (Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Projectors, Smartphones & Tablets, and Monitors & Smart TVs), By Resolution (3840 X 2160, 3996 X 2160, 4096?X?1716, 4096 X 2160, and Others), and By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Electronics, Media & Entertainment, Retail, Education Sector, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018—2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/4k-display-resolution-market

Eye Tracking Market by Offering (Software, Hardware, and Services), by Type (Head Mounted and Remote Eye Tracker), by Application (User Experience & Interaction, Performance Analysis, and Research), and by Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, Media & Entertainment, Healthcare, Automotive, Education, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017—2024: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/eye-tracking-market

Electronics Contract Manufacturing Services Market by Process (Electronics Design & Engineering, Electronics Assembly & Manufacturing, Test Engineering, and Others) and by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical & Healthcare, Telecommunications, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/electronics-contract-manufacturing-services-market

Semiconductor and IC Packaging Material Market By Type (Lead Frames, Bonding Wires, Ceramic Packages, Organic Substrates, and Others) and By Packaging Technology (DFN, GA, QFN, SOP, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2018–2025: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/semiconductor-and-ic-packaging-materials-market

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zion-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/zion_research

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/zionmarketresearch

Follow Us on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/zionmarketresearch/

Follow Us on YouTube: https://youtu.be/Y0Yfi7N8zSs

Contact Us:

Rushikesh Dorge

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 7768 006 007

Web: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog: https://zmrblog.com/

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?