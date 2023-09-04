Growth in clinical trials, technological advancement in image-based cytometry, and an increase in partnerships & M&A activities are fuelling global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market growth

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2023 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 6.5 billion is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for image-based cytometry in cell analysis is expected to close at US$ 2.9 billion.

The increasing advancements in microscopy, imaging sensors, and digital imaging techniques and increased development of high-resolution and high-content imaging systems, drive the market growth.

Increasing application of image-based cytometry in accurate diagnosis, prognostic assessment, treatment monitoring, and research, ultimately contributing to improved patient care and outcomes in the field of oncology. Thus with an increase in cancer prevalence, the market demand is expected to rise.

Increasing demand for image-based cytometry in drug safety to evaluate the potential toxic effects of compounds on cells, and reducing the risk of adverse effects during clinical trials, is expected to propel the growth of the market

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 6.5 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 10.4% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 179 Pages Regions Covered North America,Europe,Asia Pacific,Middle East & Africa,South America Companies Covered PerkinElmer, Inc., Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Charles River Laboratories, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, Nanolive SA

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the image-based cytometry in cell analysis market was valued at US$ 2.7 billion

Based on the therapeutic area, the oncology & and immune-oncology segment is estimated to dominate the global market during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the biotechnology & and pharmaceutical companies segment is projected to lead the global market in the near future.

Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Ongoing technological advances in image-based cytometry enable biotechnology & and pharmaceutical companies to analyze large datasets extract meaningful insights from complex cellular images and assist them in drug development.

Increasing integration of image-based cytometry technology with other advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and high-content imaging cytometry, to increase the scope of applications in several biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies.

Manufacturers in the image-based cytometry in cell analysis market are focusing on developing products and services that are tailored to the needs and budget constraints of emerging markets.

Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market – Regional Analysis

The United States is expected to account for a major share of image-based cytometry in the cell analysis market. The United States is projected to dominate the market owing to the presence of strong life sciences research and advanced medical technologies. Research institutions, academic centers, and pharmaceutical companies contribute to the demand for image-based cytometry solutions.

China is expected to grow at a significant pace during the forecast period. The increase in the adoption of image-based cytometry technology among various players and researchers is fueling market development. the increasing interest in personalized medicine and drug development contributes to the adoption of advanced cell analysis technologies like image-based cytometry.

Competitive Landscape

The global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market is fragmented, with the presence of a small number of leading players. The leading players in the market are investing in new product development, mergers, and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge. Transparency Market Research has profiled the following players in its global image-based cytometry in cell analysis market report:

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Charles River Laboratories

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Nanolive SA

Key Developments in Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, a major player in life sciences and diagnostics, has been active in developing advanced imaging and cytometry solutions. They have continued to enhance their imaging platforms for cell analysis, focusing on automation, high-content screening, and integration with data analysis tools to enable comprehensive cellular insights.

a major player in life sciences and diagnostics, has been active in developing advanced imaging and cytometry solutions. They have continued to enhance their imaging platforms for cell analysis, focusing on automation, high-content screening, and integration with data analysis tools to enable comprehensive cellular insights. Biosciences, a segment of Becton, Dickinson, and Company, is known for its flow cytometry and cell analysis solutions. The company has been expanding its portfolio to include advanced image-based cytometry solutions that combine the strengths of flow cytometry with high-resolution imaging. Recent developments might focus on improving the integration of these technologies and providing more comprehensive cellular analysis.

Image-Based Cytometry in Cell Analysis Market

End-user

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Therapeutic Area

Oncology & Immune-oncology Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Immunology Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Rare Diseases Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Neurological Diseases Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Others Small Molecules Protein-based Therapeutics Cell Therapy Nucleic Acid-based Drugs

Workplace Target Identification Hit Generation & Lead Identification Lead Optimization In Vitro Preclinical Studies In Vivo Preclinical Studies Clinical Studies

Academia

Cosmetic Industry

Contract Research Organizations

Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations

Regions/ Countries covered

U.S.

Europe

China

Rest of the World

