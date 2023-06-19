The demand analysis of Global Industrial Clay Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 5.12 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 7.84 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 5.64% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Imerys SA, KaMin LLC, BASF SE, Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin Company, Ashapura Group, LB Minerals Ltd., EP Minerals, LLC, I-Minerals Inc., Active Minerals International LLC, Quarzwerke Group, Lhoist Group, SCR-Sibelco NV, Old Hickory Clay Company, Daleco Resources Corporation, Wyo-Ben, Inc., Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Burgess Pigment Company, Ashapura Minechem Ltd., Brazilian Mining & Mineral Processing Company (BMM), Eczacibasi Holding, Thiele Kaolin Company, Arcilla Mining & Land Company, LLC, G&W Mineral Resources, Ashapura China Clay Co., and others.

Boston, MA, June 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Industrial Clay Market By Application (Rubber, Paints, Catalyst, Cement, Ceramics, Refractories, And Others), By Type (Chlorite, Illite, Smectite, Kaolin, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Industrial Clay Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at US$ 5.12 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 7.84 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.64% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Industrial Clay? How big is the Industrial Clay Industry?

Report Overview:

The value of the global industrial clay market was around USD 5.12 billion in 2022, and it is anticipated that this value will increase to approximately USD 7.84 billion by 2030, at a compound yearly growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.64% between the years 2023 and 2030.

The study investigates the factors that are driving and inhibiting growth in the worldwide industrial clay market, as well as the influence these factors will have on-demand over the course of the forecast period. In addition to this, the research investigates new possibilities that are opening up in the industrial clay sector.

Clay minerals are another name for industrial clay, which is also sometimes called industrial minerals. It refers to a collection of minerals that are found in nature, each of which possesses a unique set of characteristics and is put to extensive use in a variety of commercial endeavours. In the first place, they are made up of hydrated silicates of aluminium, and in addition to that, they also contain other minerals including quartz, feldspar, and mica. Clay used in industry is produced as a byproduct of the breakdown or weathering of rocks, most notably granite and other types of rocks that contain a significant amount of feldspar.

The group consists of several important minerals, the most notable of which are kaolinite, montmorillonite, illite, and bentonite. They are not all the same in terms of their physical features, chemical make-up, or industrial use. Clay used in industry has a great capacity for plasticity. Because it can be easily shaped after being combined with water, it is an essential component in a variety of applications, including the production of bricks, tiles, pottery, and other ceramic products. During the time period under consideration, it is anticipated that the market for industrial clay would expand at a rate that is relatively constant.

Global Industrial Clay Market: Growth Dynamics

Increasing the rate of construction to drive growth in the market

It is anticipated that the global market for industrial clay would expand as a result of the increasing rate of construction that is taking place all over the world. In recent years, the construction industry has been experiencing explosive expansion, which has been spurred by a number of causes, the most important of which is the rise in the number of infrastructure development projects in both established and emerging nations. As of the year 2023, a number of nations are planning to modernize the architecture of the regions they are located in, which will involve the participation of both public and private organizations. As a result of the shifting political dynamics on a global scale, a number of developing countries have taken advantage of opportunities that had not been investigated before. The Belt and Road Initiative is a global infrastructure development project that is currently operational and being led by China. It will pass through several different countries. In addition to its usage in the production of bricks, tiles and cement, industrial clay has extensive application in the building and construction industry. During the time of the forecast, it is anticipated that this trend would assist the sector in reaching new heights.

Concerns about the environment will likely slow the expansion of the market.

It is anticipated that the worldwide industrial clay sector will come up against certain growth limits as a result of the growing concerns over the influence that the manufacture of industrial clay has on the environment. Mining operations, for instance, have been shown to have a negative impact on ecosystems. These activities have an effect on bodies of water and contribute to soil erosion. In addition to this, the disposal of clay waste products and the consequent emission of fine particles during processing have an immediate and direct impact on the quality of the surrounding environment. Market participants can consider investing in environmentally friendly substitutes for industrial clay as the globe calls for more sustainable solutions.

Opportunities for expansion provided by new uses and environmentally conscious efforts

The major competitors in the global market for industrial clay are investigating new potential applications for industrial clay. The expansion and diversity of product portfolios are connected to this topic. For instance, the scientific community is paying a lot of attention to clay minerals in order to investigate the possibility of using clay minerals in water purification technologies, energy storage systems, and pharmaceutical formulations. Additionally, industrial clay has the potential to serve as an eco-friendly alternative to the synthetic materials that are now utilized in the packaging industry.

Price fluctuation is expected to present a barrier to market expansion

The price sensitivity and volatility of industrial clay is one of the key difficulties that has a significant impact on the overall volume of sales around the globe. The pricing of the raw materials that are used in the production of this type of clay might fluctuate based on a number of factors including the dynamics of supply and demand, the costs of transportation, and the conditions of the world economy. The fluctuations in price have a direct impact on the profitability of the industrial clay company, which in turn gives birth to an intense level of competition. The growth rate of the industrial clay business is additionally impacted by the fact that the availability of high-grade industrial clay deposits varies significantly between geographic locations.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 5.12 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.64% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Imerys SA, KaMin LLC, BASF SE, Sibelco, Thiele Kaolin Company, Ashapura Group, LB Minerals Ltd., EP Minerals, LLC, I-Minerals Inc., Active Minerals International LLC, Quarzwerke Group, Lhoist Group, SCR-Sibelco NV, Old Hickory Clay Company, Daleco Resources Corporation, Wyo-Ben, Inc., Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC, Burgess Pigment Company, Ashapura Minechem Ltd., Brazilian Mining & Mineral Processing Company (BMM), Eczacibasi Holding, Thiele Kaolin Company, Arcilla Mining & Land Company, LLC, G&W Mineral Resources, and Ashapura China Clay Co. Key Segment By Application, By Type, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Industrial Clay Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global industrial clay market is segmented based on application, type, and region.

Based on application, the global market segments are rubber, paints, catalyst, cement, ceramics, refractories, and others. The industry growth was led by the ceramics segment in 2022. It includes a wide range of products used for everyday purposes and in residential or commercial establishments. Some examples are tiles, sanitary ware, and tableware. The clay exhibits unique properties, the primary being plasticity and its ability to retain shape. These factors make it a highly preferred product in the ceramics segment. Furthermore, it is also resistant to high temperatures. As the demand for ceramic products across settings is on the rise with increasing interior decoration projects, the rising construction sector, and surging investments in infrastructure development projects, the demand for industrial clay is likely to grow simultaneously. The Indian ceramic tiles market is currently over 1.13 billion square meters.

Based on type, the industrial clay industry is divided into chlorite, illite, smectite, kaolin, and others. The highest CAGR was observed in the Kaolin segment in 2022. It is known for its white color, fine particle size, and high purity. As compared to its counterparts, kaolin possesses good binding properties, excellent plasticity, and low shrinkage when fired. These aspects make it highly suitable for a wide range of applications. It is used extensively in the ceramics industry during the production of porcelain, fine China, and other ceramic products. It also acts as a key ingredient in paper manufacturing where it performs the function of coating and filler material which ultimately improves the smoothness, brightness, and printability of paper. Rubber, paints and coatings, plastics, adhesives, and cosmetics use kaolin to a great extent. A single Shelley Lincoln teacup was recently sold at USD 1200.

The global Industrial Clay market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Rubber

Paints

Catalyst

Cement

Ceramics

Refractories

Others

By Type

Chlorite

Illite

Smectite

Kaolin

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Industrial Clay market include –

Imerys SA

KaMin LLC

BASF SE

Sibelco

Thiele Kaolin Company

Ashapura Group

LB Minerals Ltd.

EP Minerals LLC

I-Minerals Inc.

Active Minerals International LLC

Quarzwerke Group

Lhoist Group

SCR-Sibelco NV

Old Hickory Clay Company

Daleco Resources Corporation

Wyo-Ben Inc.

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC

Burgess Pigment Company

Ashapura Minechem Ltd.

Brazilian Mining & Mineral Processing Company (BMM)

Eczacibasi Holding

Thiele Kaolin Company

Arcilla Mining & Land Company LLC

G&W Mineral Resources

Ashapura China Clay Co.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Industrial Clay market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 5.64% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Industrial Clay market size was valued at around US$ 5.12 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.84 billion by 2030.

The industrial clay market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing construction rate.

Based on application segmentation, ceramics was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022.

Based on type segmentation, kaolin was the leading type in 2022.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2022.

Regional Analysis:

The global industrial clay market is expected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific driven by countries such as South Korea, India, China, and Japan. These countries are registering a rampant rate of industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure development which has caused higher demand for industrial clay. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific has a robust ceramic industry with several products being exported to other parts of the world. The regional governments are focusing on improving their strengths and this could lead to better exports rate in terms of ceramic products. China is the world’s largest producer of ceramic and its products. North America is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR due to the expansion of its construction sector along with growing applications of industrial clay in the paper and packaging industry. Latin America has a growing industrial clay market, with countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina being key players.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In March 2023, Materrup and Vicat announced a joint venture. The companies will work together toward industrializing the production and accelerating marketing activities for the former’s Clay Cement 1 (MCC1) raw clay cement. As per reports by the Le Moniteur newspaper, the technology used in the production is based on an activator and precursor mixture which aids in the removal of clay calcification.

In December 2022, Clay Craft India, one of India’s largest ceramic tableware companies, inaugurated its manufacturing unit at Manda in Rajasthan. Currently, the new facility has a production capacity of 50,000 pieces per day but when it will be completely operational, the capacity range may go up to 200,000 pieces per day.

In May 2022, Society for Technology and Action for Rural Advancement (TARA) and JK Lakshmi Cement announced a partnership aiming to integrate calcined clay technology with its operations to ensure the production of limestone calcined clay cement (LC3).

