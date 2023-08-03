Global Market Study on Industrial Dispensers: Automatic and Liquid Versions to Witness Higher Sales across Regions

New York, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to Persistence Market Research, global Industrial Dispenser revenue will reach $9,348.8 million in 2023 . The increasing relevance of smart and linked industrial dispensers, as well as product development gained through multiple advanced custom projects, will increase demand for Industrial Dispensers in the next years. The global Industrial Dispenser market is estimated to develop at a 5.1% CAGR to $15,373.9 million by 2033.

Industrial Dispensers are automated systems used in various industries to accurately dispense liquids, adhesives, sealants, powders, and other materials. The industrial dispenser market plays a crucial role in a wide range of industries, including automotive, electronics, healthcare, food & beverage, and chemical.

Dispensing systems facilitate accurate and controlled dispensing of liquids, adhesives, sealants, lubricants, and other materials, enhancing efficiency and precision in manufacturing processes. This report delves into the factors shaping the growth of the global industrial dispenser market and its potential over the forecast period.

Industrial dispenser demand has risen rapidly in recent years and is predicted to rise even quicker throughout the projection period. This is due to the incorporation of new technology into product advancement. As a result of the necessity to reduce labour costs and personnel loss over time, industrial automation has become more popular in a variety of industries.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing demand for high-speed and precise dispensing processes in industries.

Rising adoption of industrial automation to improve productivity and reduce human errors.

Increasing use of adhesives and sealants in manufacturing processes.

Advancements in dispensing technology, such as robotic dispensing and digital control systems.

The need for eco-friendly and sustainable dispensing solutions to meet environmental regulations.

Restraints:

High initial investment and maintenance costs associated with industrial dispensers.

Complex integration of dispensing systems into existing manufacturing processes.

Limited adoption in small and medium-sized enterprises due to budget constraints.

Key Market Trends:

Technological Advancements: Manufacturers are continually developing advanced dispensing technologies, such as robotic dispensers, precision metering systems, and digital control interfaces.

Increasing Automation: The trend of automation in manufacturing processes is driving the demand for industrial dispensers to achieve high-speed and accurate dispensing operations.

Eco-Friendly Solutions: The industry is witnessing a shift towards eco-friendly and sustainable dispensing solutions to comply with environmental regulations and reduce waste.

Industry 4.0 and IoT Integration: Manufacturers are integrating Industry 4.0 and IoT technologies to enable remote monitoring, predictive maintenance, and data-driven optimization of dispensing processes.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Liquid Dispensers: Used for precise dispensing of liquids, such as oils, solvents, and chemicals.

Adhesive Dispensers: Employed in bonding applications to dispense adhesives and glues.

Sealant Dispensers: Used for dispensing sealants and caulks in construction and automotive industries.

Powder Dispensers: Utilized for accurate dispensing of powders, granules, and dry materials.

Others: Includes dispensers for specific materials or custom applications.

By Application:

Automotive: Dispensers are used in automotive assembly lines for sealants, adhesives, and lubricants.

Electronics: Employed in electronic component manufacturing for precise fluid dispensing.

Healthcare: Used in pharmaceutical and medical device industries for accurate dispensing of liquids.

Food & Beverage: Employed for food packaging, sauce dispensing, and filling operations.

Chemical: Used in various chemical manufacturing processes for precise dispensing.

Others: Includes applications in aerospace, construction, and other specialized industries.

Regional Insights

North America holds a significant share in the industrial dispenser market, owing to the region’s well-established manufacturing sectors, particularly in automotive, electronics, and healthcare. The United States and Canada are key contributors to the market growth in this region. The presence of major automotive manufacturers and electronics companies drives the demand for industrial dispensers for adhesive and sealant applications. Moreover, the adoption of advanced dispensing technologies, such as robotic systems and Industry 4.0 integration, is relatively higher in North America, further bolstering market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global industrial dispenser market is highly competitive and fragmented. Several key players dominate the market, offering a wide range of dispensing systems and solutions. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and expansion into new regions to strengthen their market position.

Some of the prominent companies in this field include: Nordson Corporation, Eisenmann intec GmbH & Co. KG, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Atlas Copco AB, Graco Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Delo, Dosiertechnik und Pneumatik AG, Dymax Corporation, Hernon Manufacturing Inc., GPD Global, Fisnar Inc., Techcon, Valco Melton, Automation Alternatives, Inc.

Recent Developments

Eisenmann intec GmbH and Co. KG (2022): Eisenmann intec GmbH and Co. KG announced that it had launched a new line of industrial dispensers. The new line of dispensers is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including the automotive, electronics, and food and beverage industries.

Pro-Line Products (2021): Pro-Line Products announced that it had launched a new line of industrial dispensing guns. The new line of guns is designed to make it easier and more efficient to dispense a variety of materials, including adhesives, sealants, and lubricants.

