Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market to be Worth USD 8 Billion By 2025: Zion Market Research

According to the report, the global industrial floor coatings market was approximately USD 5.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

According to the report, the global industrial floor coatings market was approximately USD 5.15 billion in 2018 and is expected to generate around USD 8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2019 and 2025.

Industrial floor coatings improve the performance of floors in commercial and industrial facilities by increasing the stability of concrete and various other flooring materials. Floor coatings are strong, protective layers that are used in various applications, where heavy surface wear or corrosion is likely to occur. The applications of industrial floor coatings include warehouses, manufacturing floors, and chemical plants. Floor coatings are also used to brighten or define facilities, route traffic, mark traffic aisles, and cover stained concrete. These factors are expected to drive the global industrial floor coatings market growth over the forecast time period. Moreover, the expansion of industrial activities and positive economic conditions are predicted to further the industrial flooring market globally in the upcoming years. The advantages associated with industrial floor coatings include ease of maintenance and easy movability, which ensures great finishing and helps in attracting customers. However, the lack of awareness among the end-users regarding industrial floor coatings may hamper this market.

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market

Based on product, the industrial floor coatings market includes polyaspartic, acrylic, polyurethane, epoxy, methyl methacrylate, and epoxy cementitious. The epoxy segment contributed a major revenue share in 2018, due to the increasing epoxy need, particularly from the manufacturing sector owing to its high mechanical strength and excellent adhesion.

By component, the market includes four, three, two, and single components. The four component segment is expected to grow substantially over the forecast timeframe, owing to the rising adoption of self-leveling epoxy coverings due to their smooth finish, low maintenance, and non-porous properties.

On the basis of flooring material, the industrial flooring coatings market includes concrete, mortar, and terrazzo. The concrete segment has gained popularity in recent years, due to its various benefits like resistance from wear and tear that is a result of the movement of heavy equipment and machinery.

The application segment comprises food processing, aviation and transportation, warehousing, and manufacturing. The manufacturing sector held a significant market share in 2018, due to the rising consumer demand for floor coating products.

Industrial Floor Coatings Market By Product (Epoxy, Polyaspartic, Polyurethane, Acrylic, Epoxy Cementitious, and Methyl Methacrylate), By Component (Single, Double, Three, and Four), By Flooring Material (Concrete, Mortar, and Terrazzo), and By Application (Manufacturing, Food Processing, Aviation & Transportation, and Warehousing): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018–2025

North America contributed a substantial revenue share to the global industrial floor coatings market in 2018, due to rising construction activities in the region that uses industrial floor coatings. Moreover, technological advancements in the manufacturing sector due to increased automation for material movement and good transportation are expected to further drive this regional market in the coming years. Furthermore, stringent regulatory norms by the government for food and beverage manufacturing industries require enhanced hygienic standards in the production facilities across North America, which is expected to positively impact this regional market.

Europe contributed a substantial revenue share in 2018 to the industrial floor coatings market globally. The growing demand from commercial buildings and various manufacturing industries in the region is expected to drive this market. Moreover, the presence of major automotive manufacturing facilities in Germany is expected to positively impact this region’s market. In addition, growing GDP of various countries and improving standards of living coupled with the rising demand for better designs and aesthetics are expected to also drive the European industrial floor coatings market.

The Asia Pacific industrial floor coatings market is predicted to show the highest CAGR over the forecast time period, owing to the increasing infrastructure coupled with rising construction activities across the region. Rapidly growing population base and swift urbanization in developing countries of China and India are expected to escalate the region’s construction activities over the forecast time period.

The Latin American industrial floor coatings market is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the forecast timeframe, owing to the increasing demand from food and beverage manufacturing companies.

The Middle East and Africa is predicted to witness lucrative market growth in the future, owing to the increasing investments made for infrastructural development. Globalization and a growing number of emigrants in the Middle East, mostly in Qatar, the UAE, and Oman, have increased the demand for infrastructural development to aid tourist activities. These developments are expected to drive the region’s industrial floor coatings market over the forecast timeframe.

Some key players operating in the global industrial floor coatings market are AkzoNobel, PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams, BASF, Kansai Paints, Maris Polymers, Axalta, 3M, Roto Polymers, Nora System, Tambour, and Florock Polymer.

This report segments the global industrial floor coatings market into:

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Product Analysis

Epoxy

Polyaspartic

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Epoxy Cementitious

Methyl Methacrylate

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Component Analysis

Single Component

Double Component

Three Component

Four Component

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Flooring Material Analysis

Concrete

Mortar

Terrazzo

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Application Analysis

Manufacturing

Food Processing

Aviation and Transportation

Warehousing

Global Industrial Floor Coatings Market: Regional Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

