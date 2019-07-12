Global Industry Trends in Fast Food Market Size & Share Will Surpass USD 690.80 Billion by 2022

According to the analysts at Zion Market Research, the global fast food market was capitalized at more than USD 539.63 Billion in 2016. The fast food market is likely to cross more than USD 690.80 Billion in 2022 and is likely to develop at a CAGR of slightly more than 4.20% from 2017 to 2022.

New York, NY, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Fast Food Market by Type (Chicken, Burger/Sandwich, Asian/Latin American Food, Pizza/Pasta, Sea-Food and Others) – Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2016 – 2022”.

The attendance of various players comprising the street food makers in fast food market has created strong competition among the leading companies to majorly aim on research and product development to stay in fast food market. Yum! Brands Inc., McDonald’s Corporation, Burger King Worldwide Inc, Wendy’s International Inc, Jack in the Box Inc, Doctor’s Associates Inc, Dunkin Brands, Domino’s Pizza Inc, Papa John’s Pizza, and Dairy Queen are some of the major players of fast food market.

Fast food is a type of mass-produced food with high saturated fat, sugar, salt and calories. Typically, the term refers to food available in a restaurant or store with preheated or precooked ingredients, and served to the customer in a packaged form for take-out or to be consumed on the premises. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), fast foods are quick alternatives to home-cooked meals. They provide delivery options in a relatively small time. Fast food options include fries, burgers, pizzas, sandwiches etc.

Drive-thru facility at fast food joints is expected to drive the market growth further. The sharp rise in adoption of western fast food among the emerging economies is anticipated to reinforce the growth of the fast food market in upcoming years. Rising hectic lifestyle with dual income is anticipated to elicit the demand for fast food in the forecast period. Moreover, growing fondness towards inexpensive food with no waiting time may further prompt the fast food market growth over the coming years. However, the shift in preference for natural and healthy food owing to the occurrence of obesity in the developed countries may obstruct the growth of the fast food market. Nevertheless, the introduction of healthy food on the fast food menu cards may offer ample opportunities for the fast food market in the forecast period.

The fast food market can be segmented based on types such as chicken, burger/sandwich, Asian/Latin American food, pizza/pasta, seafood, and others. Burger/sandwich emerged as the potent segment in 2015 and is expected to maintain this trend across the forecast period. Easy availability along with the presence of varied flavors is expected to spur the burger/sandwich market in coming years. Pizza/pasta is gaining flame owing to its taste and a wide range of product line. Pizza had footmark its presence worldwide this was mainly due to various outlets of pizza across the globe.

Delicious Fast Food With Preferred Flavors Positively Affects The Growth Of Fast Food Market In The Near Future

The fast food market is majorly boosted by the increase in the speed of life of the urban population and their need for faster & inexpensive options for their food, as per analysts at Zion Market Research. The fast food market is also boosted by the languid population who anticipate their meals to be delivered at their home. In addition, delicious fast food with preferred flavors might positively increase the growth of fast food market in the near future. On the other hand, increasing health awareness amongst the users might hamper the development of the fast food market in the foreseeable period. Still, app-based companies providing delivery services and increase in trend of online ordering can unlock more opportunities in the forecast period. In addition to this, easily available healthy fast food might offer options to the health conscious population fostering the development of fast food market.

In addition to this, rising M&A in the sector by market players is set to bolster the fast food market. For instance, in December 2017, a software company based in Australia inked worldwide deals with Yum! Brands Inc. in order to profit from the vast reach of its clients, boosting the fast food market.

Pizza & Pasta Likely To Attain Huge Piece Of Fast Food Market In Years To Come

On the basis of type, the fast food market can be divided as burger/sandwich, chicken, pizza/pasta, Asian/Latin American food, and seafood. Burger/sandwich grabbed the biggest piece of the fast food market due to the broad range of product line such as giant burgers, cheeseburgers, and hamburgers among others. Pizza/pasta are likely to attain the huge piece of fast food market in years to come owing to extensive outlets of pasta mad pizza to level up with the rising requirement. Chicken surfaced as potent sector owing to promising demand from the emerging nations.

The global fast food market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Chicken

Burger/Sandwich

Asian/Latin American Food

Pizza/Pasta

Sea-Food

Others

By Region

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

