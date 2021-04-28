Global infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics market size to expand at 3.8% CAGR through 2027

The research report on ‘global infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics (IVD) market’ talks about the several trends prevailing in this business sphere, such as the growth stimulants, challenges faced by the industry participants, and other revenue generation opportunities.

Selbyville, Delaware, April 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per reliable analysts, global infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics market size was appraised at USD 54 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to register a y-o-y growth rate of 3.8% during 2020-2027, subsequently accounting for USD 73 billion by the year 2027. Shifting preferences towards adopting point-of-care diagnostic tools, high occurrence of infectious diseases, and favorable government regulations have resulted in increased product penetration across the globe.

A detailed analysis of the different market segmentations is also included in the report, alongside their respective contribution towards the overall market outlook. Additionally, the study offers descriptive information regarding the regional scope and the competitive arena of this industry vertical, allowing for high quality decision making as well as profitability while investing in new ventures.

For the unversed, infectious in-vitro diagnostics is a medical device that involves the use of assays and reagents to treat particular medical conditions. The information acquired through these diagnostic tools allows physicians to effectively manage the required medical settings at each stage.

There have also been significant advancements in in-vitro diagnostics which has resulted in paradigm shift to laboratory testing from point-of-care systems, thereby stimulating the overall industry outlook. However, high costs associated with the product could potentially act as a restraining factor to global infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics industry expansion.

Summarizing the market segmentations

Global infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics industry is segmented into product varieties, technology type, application scope, and end-user spectrum.

The product spectrum consists of services, reagent, and instruments segment. Moving on to technology type, the market is split into microbiology, molecular diagnostics, immunoassay, and others.

Based on application spectrum, global infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics industry is bifurcated into chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV, tuberculosis and drug-resistant TB, respiratory virus, carbapenem-resistant enterobacterial testing, clostridium difficile, streptococcus, and others.

The end-user spectrum of the overall market consists of central laboratories, point of care, and others.

Highlighting the geographical reach

Worldwide infectious diseases in-vitro diagnostics industry is fragmented on the basis of North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe.

According to credible estimations, North America currently dominates the market space in terms of revenue share and is likely to show consistent growth in the ensuing years. Factors such as widespread adoption of point-of-care diagnostic devices coupled with high concentration of major companies are facilitating the business scenario in North America.

Asia-Pacific, meanwhile, is also expected to generate lucrative returns for the industry participants in the forthcoming years. This robust growth can be attributed to increased pervasiveness of infectious diseases and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics Market Product Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Services

Reagent

Instruments

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Technology Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Microbiology

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassay

Others

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics Market Application Terrain (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Chlamydia

Gonorrhea

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Tuberculosis & drug-resistant TB

Respiratory Virus

Carbapenem-resistant enterobacterial testing (CRE)

Clostridium Difficile

Streptococcus

Others

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics Market End-user Analysis (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Central Laboratories

Point of Care

Others

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Asia-Pacific

South Korea

Japan

Australia

China

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics Market Competitive Dynamics (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

QIAGEN

Hologic Inc.

OraSure Technologies

Quidel Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

bioMérieux SA

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Dynamics

3.1. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Instruments

5.4.2. Reagent

5.4.3. Services

Chapter 6. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Technology

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Immunoassay

6.4.2. Molecular Diagnostics

6.4.3. Microbiology

6.4.4. Others

Chapter 7. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by Application

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Streptococcus

7.4.2. Clostridium Difficile

7.4.3. Carbapenem-resistant enterobacterial testing (CRE)

7.4.4. Respiratory virus

7.4.5. Tuberculosis (TB) & drug-resistant TB

7.4.6. Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

7.4.7. Gonorrhea

7.4.8. Chlamydia

7.4.9. Others

Chapter 8. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, by End-Use

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market by End-Use – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Point of Care

8.4.2. Central Laboratories

8.4.3. Others

Chapter 9. Global Infectious Diseases in-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market, Regional Analysis

