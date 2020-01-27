GLOBAL INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS ANNOUNCES THE ELECTION OF TWO NEW PARTNERS

Breaking News
New York, NY, Jan. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — GIobal Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”), a leading independent global infrastructure investor, today announced that Julie Ashworth and Philip Iley have been elected Partners of the Firm, effective January 1, 2020. 

Julie Ashworth joined GIP in 2012 and has been a crucial contributor to the success of the Firm. As Deputy General Counsel, she has been actively involved in many aspects of GIP’s business, from supporting our investment activities to leading our legal team and working with investors on our fundraising efforts.  

Philip Iley joined GIP in 2016 and has been a key member of our Transport Investment Team and played a leading role in several of GIP’s investments in the sector. He represents GIP on the boards of Italo and Gatwick. 

Bayo Ogunlesi, Chairman and Managing Partner of GIP, commented, “We are delighted to announce these promotions as we continue to invest in our most important asset, our people. Julie and Philip have made meaningful impacts on GIP’s businesses in many ways.  These well-deserved promotions are a testament to their leadership qualities and to the important contributions that they have made to the success of GIP.”

About Global Infrastructure Partners

Global Infrastructure Partners (“GIP”) is an independent infrastructure fund manager that invests in the equity and credit of infrastructure assets and businesses. GIP targets investments in OECD and select emerging market countries in single assets and portfolios of assets and companies in the energy, transport and water/waste sectors. GIP’s 41 portfolio companies employ over 67,000 people in over 50 countries.  GIP’s teams are located in 10 offices globally: London, New York, Stamford (Connecticut), Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.global-infra.com.

CONTACT: Media Inquiries Team
Global Infrastructure Partners
646 282 1545
[email protected]
