IMS finds widespread applications in various industries due to its excellent thermal conductivity and electrical insulation properties. Some common applications include: LED Lighting: IMS is used in high-power LED modules and fixtures where effective heat dissipation is necessary to maintain the LED’s performance and lifespan. Automotive Electronics: In automotive applications, IMS is used in power electronic devices, motor drives, and lighting systems, where high power and reliability are essential. Power Converters: IMS is employed in power converters and inverters used in renewable energy systems and industrial applications. Radio Frequency (RF) Amplifiers: IMS substrates are utilized in RF amplifiers and other high-frequency electronic devices where heat management is crucial to ensure signal integrity and performance.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Insulated Metal Substrates Market By Type (Copper-Based, Steel-Based, And Aluminum-Based), By Application (LED Lighting, LCD Display Backlighting, LED Display, Power Electronics, Automotive Electronics, Switches & Semiconductor Relays, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Insulated Metal Substrates Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 769.41 million in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 1,247.46 million mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.15% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Insulated Metal Substrates? How big is the Insulated Metal Substrates Industry?

Insulated Metal Substrates (IMS) are specialized materials used in the electronics industry for manufacturing printed circuit boards (PCBs) and power electronic devices. These substrates consist of a thin layer of metal (usually aluminum or copper) that is laminated with a thermally conductive dielectric material (such as ceramic or polymer). The dielectric layer provides electrical insulation between the metal layer and the electronic components mounted on the PCB, while the metal layer acts as a heat spreader to dissipate heat generated by the components.

IMS is especially beneficial in high-power and high-frequency applications where efficient heat dissipation is crucial to maintain the performance and reliability of electronic devices. It is commonly used in LED lighting, automotive electronics, power converters, motor drives, and radio frequency (RF) amplifiers, among other applications.

The size of the Insulated Metal Substrates Industry can be evaluated based on its market revenue. The industry’s growth is driven by increasing demand for efficient thermal management solutions in the electronics sector and the adoption of IMS in various emerging applications. Additionally, the continuous advancements in power electronics and the expansion of industries such as automotive and consumer electronics are contributing to the growth of the Insulated Metal Substrates Industry.

Report Overview:

The global insulated metal substrates market size was evaluated at $769.41 million in 2022 and is slated to hit $1,247.46 million by the end of 2030 with a CAGR of nearly 6.15% between 2023 and 2030.

An insulated metal substrate is a type of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) that is constructed on a metal plate composed of aluminium and on which a specific type of prepreg is put. This type of PCB is also known as an insulated metal base. According to reports, the most important characteristics of prepreg are its exceptional ability for the dissipation of heat and its excellent dielectric strength in the face of high voltages. In addition, the widespread implementation of insulated metal substrates in power electronics, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), solid-state relays, and automobiles will drive up the demand for these substrates. Additionally, the widespread implementation of the product in voltage regulators, equalisers, amplifiers, and motors has contributed to an increase in the need for insulated metal substrates. In addition, insulated metal substrates are utilised for the purposes of absorbing heat from a variety of components and transferring that heat.

Global Insulated Metal Substrates Market: Growth Factors

The ever-increasing demand for heat dissipation in high-voltage applications is what’s driving the trends in the global market.

The significant increase in demand for higher dielectric strength in high-voltage applications will drive the expansion of the market for insulated metal substrates across the world. Because of the enormous demand for electronic goods, there has been an increase in the percentage of various products that are integrated into those goods, which has led to an increase in the capacity of those goods to dissipate heat. This has contributed to the expansion of the market in every region of the world. The expansion of the worldwide market will be guided by the introduction of new products. For example, in May 2022, Heraeus Electronics, a major leader in the market for electronic packaging and components, introduced a brand-new ultra-Ag-free Condura® AMB Substrate.

In addition, it is both cost-effective and reliable, and it contributes to the successful bonding of ceramics based on silicon nitride and copper foils. These kinds of actions will most likely, during the next few years, increase the need for insulated metal substrates in a variety of end-use industries. GaN Systems, the dominant force in the industry of power semiconductors, introduced an innovative high-power insulated metal substrate assessment tool in December of 2017. This tool provides a low-cost, versatile, and high-powered instrument for the development of highly efficient power systems. It is anticipated that this action will contribute favourably to the growth of the global market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 769.41 million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 1,247.46 million CAGR Growth Rate 6.15% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players RISOH, AT&S, NRK, NCAB Group, Bergquist, NHK, ECM Group, WurthElektronik GmbH, Arlon, Ventec, Denka, TCLAD Inc., CML, Aismalibar, Technoboards KRONACH GmbH, Guangdong CH Laminates Technology Corp Ltd, Laird, DK-Daleba, PragoBoard s.r.o., Segue Electronics, and Sumatomo Bakelite. Key Segment By Type, By Application, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Insulated Metal Substrates Market: Segmentation Analysis

The market for insulated metal substrates is segmented based on three factors: type, application, and region.

Copper-based, steel-based, and aluminum-based are the three categories that make up their respective segments of the global market for insulated metal substrates. In addition to this, it is anticipated that the copper-based category, which had more than two-thirds of the global market share in 2022, will report the greatest CAGR during the period of time covered by the projections. The large-scale demand for copper material in the production of insulated metal substrates in the next years can be related to the rise of the market segment that will occur in the following years. Aside from this, the increasing need for the transportation of power as well as the reduction of stress in composites will boost segmental expansion.

LED lighting, LCD display backlighting, LED display, power electronics, automotive electronics, switches & semiconductor relays, and other segments make up the insulated metal substrates market across the globe. These application categories serve as the basis for the industry’s segmentation. In addition, the LED lighting sector, which captured a significant portion of the international market in 2022, is anticipated to take the initiative in terms of the application space in the not-too-distant future. A rise in the use of insulated metal substrates in LED lighting applications may be responsible for the segmental boom that is predicted to occur during the upcoming time period. The segmental boom will be fueled by a rise in the utilisation of aluminum-based insulated metal substrates in LED lighting applications for the purpose of boosting the performance of the product.

The global Insulated Metal Substrates market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Copper-Based

Steel-Based

Aluminum-Based

By Application

LED Lighting

LCD Display Backlighting

LED Display

Power Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Switches & Semiconductor Relays

Others

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Insulated Metal Substrates market include –

RISOH

AT&S

NRK

NCAB Group

Bergquist

NHK

ECM Group

WurthElektronik GmbH

Arlon

Ventec

Denka

TCLAD Inc.

CML

Aismalibar

Technoboards KRONACH GmbH

Guangdong CH Laminates Technology Corp Ltd

Laird

DK-Daleba

PragoBoard s.r.o.

Segue Electronics

Sumatomo Bakelite.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Insulated Metal Substrates market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.15% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Insulated Metal Substrates market size was valued at around US$ 769.41 million in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 1,247.46 million by 2030.

The global insulated metal substrate market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the humungous demand for greater dielectric strength in high-voltage applications.

In terms of type, the copper-based segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

On the basis of application, the LED lighting segment is slated to dominate the segmental surge over the forecast period.

Region-wise, the European insulated metal substrates market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Insulated Metal Substrates industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Insulated Metal Substrates Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Insulated Metal Substrates Industry?

What segments does the Insulated Metal Substrates Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Insulated Metal Substrates Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Type, By Application, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customising your report.)

Regional Analysis:

North America’s Dominance in the Global Insulated Metal Substrates Market from 2023 to 2030

North America, having already secured more than 40% of the global insulated metal substrates market revenue in 2022, is poised for significant growth during the forecast period. This expansion can be attributed to key market players establishing their production units in countries like Canada and the U.S., thereby increasing their product manufacturing capacities. Additionally, the growing adoption of insulated metal substrates in the consumer electronics sector, particularly in the U.S., will further drive the regional market trends.

Meanwhile, Europe’s insulated metal substrates industry is expected to register the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the assessment timeframe. This growth is driven by a substantial increase in laminate providers for insulated metal substrates in Europe. Moreover, the easy availability of raw materials at cost-effective rates has facilitated the industry’s growth in the region. The establishment of key vendors and manufacturers on a large scale has also contributed to the robust growth of the industry in Europe.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



