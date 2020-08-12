Global insulation products market to record 7.46% CAGR through 2027

The report on ‘Global insulation products market’ provides a granular assessment of this business sphere while highlighting the final valuation, growth opportunities along with limitations and challenges impacting the market growth over the forecast timespan of 2020-2027.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to MarketStudyReport LLC, Global insulation products market was worth USD 54.41 billion in the year 2019 and is projected to reach USD 96.75 Billion by 2027 with growth rate of 7.46% between 2020 and 2027. The growth can be credited to increasing construction activities across the globe.

According to the given report, global insulation products market is bifurcated with reference to type, material terrain, end-use industries, and regional landscape. Besides, the study provides significant data about the firms in this industry vertical as well as entails product portfolio and market share secured by the organizations.

For those uninitiated, insulation products are utilized for sound insulation, heat insulation, and electrical insulation. They are employed to save energy and avoid hazards. Different types of insulation used in end-use industries are fiber insulation, blanket batts & rolls, reflective, concrete, loose-fill & blown-in, etc.

Home insulation plays an important role in indoor temperature management and aids in preventing the room from being hot during summers as well as preserves energy. According to National Investment Promotion & Facilitation Agency, construction industry in India is projected to expand by 5.6% during 2016-2020, as compared to 2.9% growth during 2011-2015. Rise in power generation (6.6%), export cargo (10%), import cargo (5.8%), highway construction/widening (9.8%), and cargo at major ports (5.3%) are boosting the construction industry share in India, thereby impelling the demand for insulation products.

Meanwhile, construction industry in Germany was worth USD 427.84 billion in 2010 and reached USD 571.51 billion in the year 2016. Amplifying construction sector, alongside focus towards lowering greenhouse gas emission are augmenting global insulation product market outlook.

Impact of COVID-19:

Safety initiatives taken by the governments due to rising instances of COVID-19 worldwide are restraining the market growth. Countries like Spain, Germany, China, United States, India, etc. have declared lockdown to curb the spread of the virus which lead to drop in manufacturing of essential goods utilized in insulation products, hence creating uncertainties for the market scenario.

Examining the segmentations:

Based on type, global insulation products market is bifurcated into vacuum insulation, acoustic insulation, thermal insulation, and others. Speaking of material type, the industry is divided into mineral wool, fiberglass, foamed plastics, and others. Elaborating on end-use industry, the market is categorized into industrial, HVAC & OEM, commercial construction, and residential.

Analyzing the regional landscape:

Considering the geographical hierarchy, global insulation products market is fragmented into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The report cites that North America holds significant market share currently, attributable to emphasis towards reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Meanwhile, Asia Pacific insulation products market is slated to grow substantially during 2020-2027, owing to surging construction activities in the region.

Highlighting the competitive arena:

Key players in global insulation products market are Knauf Insulation GmbH, Dunmore Corporation, Johns Manville Inc., BASF SE, Sika AG, E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, 3M Company, Owens Corning, Trelleborg AB, and Avery Dennison Corporation.

Global Insulation Product Market by Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Vacuum Insulation·Acoustic Insulation

·Thermal Insulation

·Others

Global Insulation Product Market by Material Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Mineral Wool·Fiberglass

·Foamed Plastics

·Others

Global Insulation Product Market by End-Use Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Industrial, HVAC & OEM·Commercial Construction

·Residential

Global Insulation Product Market by Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

North America

Canada

US

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Insulation Product Market Competitive Hierarchy (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017-2027)

Knauf Insulation GmbH

Dunmore Corporation

Johns Manville Inc.

BASF SE

Sika AG

E. I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

3M Company

Owens Corning

Trelleborg AB

Avery Dennison Corporation

