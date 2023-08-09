The global insurtech market is developing due to rapid digital change in the insurance industry, rising smartphone and tablet use, and digital insurance policy distribution and marketing.

“According to the report published by Zion Market Research, the global Insurtech Market size was valued at USD 5.48 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 146.43 billion by the end of 2030. The market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 50.78% during the forecast period.”

Insurtech Market Overview:

In the past few years, insurtechs have emerged in the insurance industry. Insurtech is a novel insurance technology that boosts competition, simplifies policy administration, and enhances the customer experience. The insurance industry makes use of a wide variety of technologies. Insurtech is a subset of fintech that has simplified and streamlined the purchasing of all forms of insurance, from consumer products to small business insurance.

Continuous advancement in the technologies in insurance industry including blockchain, machine learning, and artificial intelligence will result in beneficial opportunities for the growth of the global insurtech market over the forecast period.

High initial cost required for insurtech may hinder the growth of the global insurtech market.

Factors such as increasing awareness regarding the importance of insurance in health and business sectors, coupled with large number of insurance providers are propelling the growth of the market.

On the basis of region, the “North America” will likely overtake the global market.

Global Insurtech Market: Growth Factors

The major factors that are spurring the growth of the global insurtech market include rapid digital transformation in the insurance industry, growing use of smartphones & tablets, and growing distribution & marketing of insurance policies through digital technologies. Further, consumer empowerment, convenience, efficiency, and reduced costs are some of the benefits that the consumer can avail of insurtech. Additionally, there is a rise in adoption of insurtech from small and mid-sized enterprises.

This is because SMEs demand new & personalized products and insurtech provide them the required solutions with the help of artificial intelligence and easy access to open data. All such factors and the growing adoption of insurtech in the retail sector are fostering the growth of the global insurtech market. In addition to this, increase in the number of insurtech startups, strong presence of key vendors and financial sectors are also some of the factors that are propelling the growth of the global market. Moreover, rise in the emergence of insurtech across the lines of business & value chain with a concentration in distribution is also majorly contributing to the overall market growth.

In addition to this, advancement in the insurance sectors such as online or app-based insurance purchase and improved health insurance plans are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Insurtech Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global Insurtech market is bifurcated based on type, services, technology, and region.

Based on type, the insurtech market is categorized into health, business, auto, home, specialty, travel, and others. Different services such as consulting, support & maintenance, and managed services are considered in the report. Based on technology, the global Insurtech market is divided into cloud computing, blockchain, IoT, Robo advisory, machine learning, and others.

Browse the full “Insurtech Market :- By Type (Health, Business, Auto, Home, Specialty, Travel, And Others), By Services (Consulting, Support & Maintenance, And Managed Services), By Technology (Cloud Computing, Blockchain, IoT, Robo Advisory, Machine Learning, And Others), And By Region: – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Price, Trends, And Forecast, 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insurtech-market

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to hold the maximum share in the Insurtech market over the forecast period. Some of the key factors contributing to the dominant share of the market in this region include increasing spending customers in the area of insurance-related products. In addition to this, technological advancement in the insurance sector is also propelling the growth of the market in North America.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the most lucrative market for Insurtech over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of the importance of insurance in the health and business sectors, as well as the large number of insurance providers, are driving the market’s expansion.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global insurtech market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global insurtech market include;

DXC Technology Company

Damco Group

Majesco

Insurance Technology Services

Oscar Insurance

Quantemplate

Trov Inc.

Shift Technology

Zhongan Insurance

Wipro Limited

And others.

The global insurtech market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Health

Business

Auto

Home

Specialty

Travel

Others

By Services

Consulting

Support & Maintenance

And Managed Services

By Technology

Cloud Computing

Blockchain

IoT

Robo Advisory

Machine Learning

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



