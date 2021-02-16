Global intelligent power module market size to expand at 9.6% CAGR through 2027

The research report on ‘Global Intelligent Power Module Market’ includes an in-depth analysis of the important factors such as key trends, driving forces, growth opportunities, as well as challenges that will shape the industry dynamics over 2020-2027.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to credible estimates, global intelligent power module market was remunerated at USD 1.4 billion in 2019 and is projected to record a y-o-y growth rate of 9.6% during 2020-2027. The growth can be credited to self-protection, self-driving capabilities of intelligent power module, reducing carbon dioxide emission, and inclination towards renewable power sources.

As per the report, global intelligent power module market is analyzed based on voltage rating, current type, power device, circuit configuration, application reach, and regional landscape. Besides, offers an all-inclusive overview of the competitive arena along with the business overview and product portfolio of each firm. Moreover, it envelops information about economic status of the top regions and their respective contribution to the overall market valuation.

According to US Environmental Protection Agency, 65% of carbon dioxide generated by industrial activities in 2014 and, as per Data Organization, in 2019, 11% of total primary energy came from renewable technologies.

For those unversed, intelligent power module (IPM) is an integrated power supply device with modern protection incorporating digital intelligence offered by a microprocessor. It contains gate drivers and power switches (IGBT) in one module.

The IPMs enhance the reliability of short circuit rated IGBTs led by durable gate driver ICs with shielding mechanism in a durable transfer frame package, which also reduces the cost of assembly with a simple assembly model.

Improved energy efficiency and compact design is expected to further augment worldwide intelligent power module industry share. However, difficulties in designing the control structure, along with low technology adoption is likely to negatively impact the business expansion during the study period.

Analyzing the market segmentations

Based on voltage rating, the market is split into more than 1200V, 601V to 1200V, and up to 600V. With respect to current type, worldwide intelligent power module market is divided into more than 600A, 101A-600A, and up to 100A.

Moving on to circuit configuration type, the industry is segmented into dual, phase bridge, 7-packe, and 6-pack. As per application spectrum, the market is classified into renewable energy, automotive, consumer electronic, and other. Elaborating on power device, the industry is classified into MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor) and IGBT (Insulated-gate bipolar transistor).

Expounding the regional landscape

As per industry experts, Asia Pacific presently holds considerable portion of worldwide intelligent power module market share and is anticipated to expand through 2027, owing to rising per capita income of middle-class population. Besides, the region is a manufacturing hub of electronic products, with various economically advanced economies have their manufacturing units in Korea, India, and China.

Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Voltage Rating (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

More than 1200V

600V-1200V

Up to 600V

Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Current Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

More than 600A

101A – 600A

Up to 100A

Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Power Device Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor)

GBT (Insulated-gate bipolar transistor)

Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Circuit Configuration Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Phase Bridge

Dual

7 Pack

6 pack

Global Intelligent Power Module Market Application Scope (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Renewable Energy

Automotive

Consumer Electronic

Others

Global Intelligent Power Module Market by Geographical Reach (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Asia Pacific

South Korea

Australia

Japan

India

China

Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

U.K.

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Intelligent Power Module Market Top Vendors (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Powerex Inc.

STMicroelectronics

Future Electronics Inc.

Vincotech GmbH

ROHM Semiconductor (ROHM Co. Ltd.)

Semikron

Fairchild Semiconductors International Inc.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Intelligent Power Module, by Voltage Rating, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Intelligent Power Module, by Current Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Intelligent Power Module, by Power Device Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Intelligent Power Module, By Current Configuration Type, 2018-2027(USD Billion)

1.2.5. Intelligent Power Module by Application Type,2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6. Intelligent Power Module, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Intelligent Power Module Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Intelligent Power Module Dynamics

3.1. Intelligent Power Module Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Intelligent Power Module Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Intelligent Power Module, by Voltage Rating

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Intelligent Power Module by Source, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Intelligent Power Module Estimates & Forecasts by Voltage Rating 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Intelligent Power Module, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1 Up to 600V

5.4.2 600V-1200V

5.4.3 More than 1200V

Chapter 6. Global Intelligent Power Module, by Current Type

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Intelligent Power Module by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Intelligent Power Module Estimates & Forecasts by Current Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Intelligent Power Module, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Up to 100A

6.4.2. 101A – 600A

6.4.3. More than 600A

Chapter 7. Global Intelligent Power Module, by power Device Type

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Intelligent Power Module by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Intelligent Power Module Estimates & Forecasts by Power Device Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Intelligent Power Module, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. IGBT (Insulated-gate bipolar transistor)

7.4.2. MOSFET (metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor)

Chapter 8. Global Intelligent Power Module, by Circuit Configuration Type

8.1. Market Snapshot

8.2. Global Intelligent Power Module by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3. Global Intelligent Power Module Estimates & Forecasts by Circuit Configuration type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4. Intelligent Power Module, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. 6 pack

8.4.2. 7 Pack

8.4.3. Dual

8.4.4. Phase Bridge

Chapter 9. Global Intelligent Power Module, Application Type

9.1. Market Snapshot

9.2. Global Intelligent Power Module by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3. Global Intelligent Power Module Estimates & Forecasts by Application type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4. Intelligent Power Module, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. Consumer Electronic

9.4.2. Automotive

9.4.3. Renewable Energy

Chapter 10. Global Intelligent Power Module, Regional Analysis

