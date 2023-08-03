RationalStat’s market report titled “Private Equity Market” assesses the global market based on deal size, fund type, sector, and region. A comprehensive report provides a detailed historical and future market size with trend analysis. The market share analysis, deal types, new investments, startup scenarios, competitive landscape, development plans, expansion opportunities, and competition analysis for the target companies evaluated in the global private equity market study are highlighted in the report.

Wilmington, Delaware, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Market Overview and Dynamics: Surge of liquidity and the increasing need for diversification of funds to fuel market growth in the residential sector

Global private equity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. As per the analysis by RationalStat the global buyout value reached US$ 1,120 million in 2021.

The availability of a huge volume of capital in the market and the growing need for diversification of that capital are the key reasons contributing to the growth of the private equity market. In addition to that, the correlation of private equity compared with other investment classes is low, which makes it a preferable choice for ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNIs) and high net individuals (HNIs).

The emerging trend of start-up culture is estimated to increase the number of private equity deals. Furthermore, as investing in private equity firms is not taken up by the general public, it does not have many rules and regulations. This acts as a contributing factor in the growth of private equity deals as the investors have more control and freedom over their funds without the interference of the government.

Segmental Analysis

On the basis of fund type, the buyout segment is expected to dominate the market. This growth is backed by the burst of liquidity, ensuring enough debt to fund buyouts of private equity firms.

Based on sector, the technology and healthcare sector are expected to dominate the market as they promise long-term growth and projected earnings and margins.

Based on the region, North America is expected to dominate the market due to increasing P2P activities in the region.





Competition Analysis: Emergence of SPACs ­­ to boost the demand for Private Equity

The global private equity market experiences intense competition due to the presence of numerous established companies in the market. SPACs have a short lock-in period (usually 18 to 24 months) as compared to PE portfolio companies (5-6 years) and are capable of earning sizeable returns that to more quickly than a private equity fund. Not only this, registration formalities can be done on a shorter timeline than a traditional IPO process. All these attributes of SPACs make them preferable to UHNIs and HNIs, fueling the growth of the private equity market.

Moreover, the future of SPACs is likely to involve private equity firms in simultaneously sponsoring many SPACs by utilizing their financial resources, networks, deal-making expertise, and industry experience. This will further contribute to the rapid expansion of SPACs as a preferred investment vehicle in the forthcoming years. Lastly, some of the forces like the lingering pandemic and geopolitical turmoil also are driving PE deal making imperatives.

The observed industry trend in the global private equity market is product innovations, launches, and alliances. During the estimated period of 2022–2028, a significant amount of market consolidation is anticipated.

In September 2022, Nonantum Capital Partners, a middle-market private equity firm, today announced the acquisition of LJP Waste Solutions (“LJP”) from Aperion Management. LJP is a leading regional provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services that specializes in zero landfill and waste-to-energy solutions.

In August 2022, Indian firm Trilegal acted as the sole advisor to global consumer internet group and technology investor Prosus Ventures, and PayU India for the acquisition of IndiaIdeas.com Limited (BillDesk). It is the largest-ever acquisition in the digital payments space in India, and the deal is valued at US$ 4.7 billion.

Some of the leading players involved in the production and marketing of the Global private equity market include Advent International, Apollo Global Management, The Blackstone Group Inc, The Carlyle Group Inc, CVC Capital Partners, KKR & Co. Inc, Thoma Bravo, EQT AB, Vista Equity Partners, TPG Capital, Bain Capital, Warburg Pincus LLC, and Neuberger Berman Group LLC among others.

RationalStat has segmented the Global Private Equity market on the basis of deal size, fund type, sector, and region.

By Deal Size Less than US$ 0.1 Bn US$ 0.1 – US$ 1 Bn US$ 1 – US$ 2.5 Bn US$ 2.5 – US$ 5 Bn US$ 5 – US$ 10 Bn More than US$ 10 Bn

By Fund Type Buyout Venture Capital (VCs) Real Estate Infrastructure Other (Distressed PE, Direct Lending, etc.)

By Sector Technology (Software) Healthcare Real Estate and Services Financial Services Industrials Continue!



