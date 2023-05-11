The United States IoT communication protocol market is expected to be worth US$ 7.5 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2022 to 2032. China’s IoT communication protocol market is likely to cross a valuation of US$ 2.1 billion by 2032

NEWARK, Del, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In 2032, the IoT communication protocols Market is anticipated to be worth US$ 24.6 Billion. In 2022, its estimated value was US$ 15.9 Billion. It is likely to see a CAGR of 4.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Consumer electronics are integrating IoT communication protocols as they enable connectivity and communication across devices. These facilitate the development of connected and smart products further.

These protocols give data sharing a defined structure and make it possible for devices from various manufacturers to work together. They aid in guaranteeing smooth data transport and communication. Smart home appliances frequently use Wi-Fi to connect to a network at home and the internet.

Get an overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Get your sample report here @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17183

Bluetooth is often utilized in audio and wearable technology. Consumer gadgets using IoT connection protocols can perform functions, including remote monitoring & control, real-time data analysis & feedback, and improved device compatibility.

Standardization and interoperability through IoT communication protocols are vital as IoT devices are being adopted more widely in consumer electronics. These are improving user experience and enabling smooth data sharing and communication between devices.

Demand for IoT communication protocols that can support edge devices is expected to increase. Edge computing, which involves processing IoT data at the edge of networks, is set to become highly popular by 2032.

Edge computing decreases the quantity of data that needs to be transferred to the cloud and allows for real-time data processing. It can lower the need for bandwidth while enhancing device performance.

The usage of IoT has increased significantly recently all across the world. Around 8.6 billion IoT devices were present worldwide in 2019. As IoT device adoption accelerated globally, the total number of IoT devices was estimated to be 12.14 Billion in 2022.

By 2030, it is predicted that there will be about 23.14 Billion IoT devices on the planet. The need for IoT communication protocols is anticipated to rise over the course of the assessment period as there are more IoT devices in use worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

The global IoT communication protocol industry exhibited a CAGR of 3% in the historical period from 2017 to 2021.

The United States IoT communication protocol industry is expected to be worth US$ 7.5 Billion by 2032.

The United Kingdom IoT communication protocol industry is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 1.2 Billion in 2032.

By type, the Wi-Fi segment is expected to bolster at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032.

Based on application, the consumer electronics segment exhibited a CAGR of 0% from 2017 to 2021.

Speak to Our Research Expert @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-17183

Competitive Landscape:

Leading developers of IoT communication protocols are concentrating on creating real-time protocols to support IoT applications. Applications, including industrial automation, smart grid management, and autonomous cars would call for quick and dependable data interchange.

Several additional businesses are creating protocols that can be connected with cloud services. They want to make it possible for IoT systems and devices to be managed, monitored, and have their data analyzed remotely. Scalable protocols that can handle a lot of devices and data traffic are still being developed.

Key Players:

NXP Semiconductors

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Mediatek

Synopsys

Microchip

For instance,

In April 2020, Infineon Technologies revealed its acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor. It encompasses Cypress’s range of IoT communication technologies, specifically Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Through this acquisition, Infineon Technologies is aiming to enhance its IoT solutions for clients and broaden its range of offerings.

Get More Exclusive Insights:

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the IoT communication protocol market, presenting historical market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022 to 2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in the IoT communication protocol market in terms of type (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Zigbee, NB-IoT), application (consumer electronics, automotive & transportation, building automation, healthcare), and region.

Market Outlook by Category:

By Type:

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Zigbee

NB-IoT

Others

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive & Transportation

Building Automation

Healthcare

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Grow your profit margins – Buy the report now at discounted price @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17183

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary | IoT Communication Protocol Market

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.5. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.6. Regulatory Landscape

3.7. Regional Parent Market Outlook

4. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast, 2022 to 2032

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Billion) Analysis, 2017 to 2021

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ billion) Projections, 2022 to 2032

5. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast 2022 to 2032, By Type

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Billion) Analysis By Type, 2017 to 2021

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Billion) Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022 to 2032

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Type, 2017 to 2021

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Type, 2022 to 2032

6. Global Market Analysis 2017 to 2021 and Forecast 2022 to 2032, By Application

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Billion) Analysis By Application, 2017 to 2021

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Billion) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022 to 2032

Expand operations in the future – ask for a custom report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-17183

Top Reports Related To Technology Market:

Marine Communication Market Size – The global marine communication market is currently valued at around US$ 4,420.7 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 7.8% to reach US$ 9,351.4 Million by 2032.

5G IoT Market Share – Newly-released 5G IoT industry analysis report by Future Market Insights shows that the global revenue of 5G IoT in 2021 was held at US$ 2.6 Billion. The projected market growth from 2022 to 2032 is expected to be 33.5%.

Near Field Communication (NFC) Market Trends – The global near field communication (NFC) market is estimated to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 19 Billion by the end of 2022. The sales of NFC are expected to reach US$ 44.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting growth at a CAGR of 15% from 2022 to 2032.

IoT Processor Market Growth – The overall sales of IoT Processors are projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 7.4% between 2022 and 2032, totaling around US$ 92,925.7 Million by the end of 2032.

IoT in Manufacturing Market Outlook – The IoT in the manufacturing market is expected to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of US$ 265.2 Billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of US$ 948.6 Billion by 2033.

IoT Device Management Platform Market Demand – The IoT device management platform market size is anticipated to total US$ 4.4 Billion in 2022. With sales growing at a 24.4% CAGR, the market valuation is projected to top US$ 39.7 Billion by 2032.

IoT Application Enablement Market Overview – The IoT application enablement market revenue totaled US$ 2.7 Billion in 2021. The IoT application enablement market is expected to reach US$ 36 Billion by 2032, with demand growing at a CAGR of 26.5% over the forecast period.

Telecommunications Services Market Analysis – The telecommunications services market revenue by the end of 2021 was US$ 1,725.1 Billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 3,303.3 Billion by 2032, as it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Multiprotocol Storage Market Type – The global multiprotocol storage market holds a forecasted share of US$ 35677.2 Million in 2022 and is likely to surpass US$ 56782.3 Million by 2032, moving ahead with a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2022 to 2032).

Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) CDN Market Forecast – The global internet protocol television (IPTV) CDN market is projected to grow at a stellar CAGR of around 34% between 2022 and 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com