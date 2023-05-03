Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market Analysis By Indication (Renal Cell Carcinoma, Transitional Cell Carcinoma, Kidney Sarcoma, Wilms Tumor & Kidney Lymphoma Kidney Cancer), By Test, By End User and By Region Forecast – 2032

Rockville, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: During the forecast period 2022-2032, the kidney cancer diagnostics market is expected to grow at a value of 7% CAGR, according to Fact.MR. By the year 2032, the global kidney cancer diagnostics market share is expected to rise up to a market valuation of US$ 1.4 Billion. The process of finding biomarkers, enzymes, and other indicators that can be utilized to diagnose a malignant tumor is known as cancer diagnostics.

Diagnostic testing is used to confirm or rule out sickness, track disease development, and plan and evaluate treatment outcomes. Imaging, laboratory tests (including tumor marker tests), tumor biopsy, endoscopic examination, genetic testing, and surgery are all cancer diagnostic methods.

The market is being driven primarily by an increase in the prevalence of kidney cancer and increased R&D investment by pharmaceutical companies. According to a study issued in July 2021 by the International Kidney Cancer Coalition, kidney cancer affects approximately 431,000 people globally each year. Demand for renal cancer therapeutics and diagnostics is expected to grow over the projected period as the prevalence of kidney cancer rises.

Increased public and government healthcare spending, as well as rising demand for kidney cancer molecular diagnostics, are propelling the market ahead. Improved versions of well-known diagnostic tools will almost certainly succeed them. Governments all around the globe are launching numerous programmes to improve kidney cancer detection systems, with a focus on R&D.

The great majority of kidney cancer cases are detected late in the disease’s progression. Even if the prognosis is just marginally better, the severity of cancer and its diagnosis impact patients’ and physicians’ willingness to pay the high cost of therapy. The worldwide cancer diagnostics market may experience challenges over the forecast period due to poor clinical trial success rates and expensive expenses. Such occurrences, if repeated within the projection period, have the potential to stifle progress.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

In 2022, the global kidney cancer diagnostics market is estimated to have a global market size of US$ 800 Million

In 2022, immunohistochemistry by test type is expected to occupy a 65% market share

The hospital-associated labs segment is projected to hold a global market share of 40% in 2022.

The U.S market for kidney cancer diagnostics is predicted to acquire 35% of the global market share in 2022.

The Chinese region is forecast to have a CAGR of 5.8% over the projection period of 2022- 2032.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of kidney cancer diagnostic technologies are working with local health ministries and medical administrations to assess the impact of treatment diagnosis on patients with kidney cancer. Medical organizations and global pharmaceutical sector leaders are redoubling their efforts to develop better kidney cancer diagnostics. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies have aided market growth.

In February 2021, Glenmark Pharma released SUTIB, a generic kidney cancer drug, in India. Sunitinib, an oral MKI, is beneficial in treating patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumors and advanced renal cell carcinoma. Sunitinib is an MKI that is taken orally and works by blocking various enzymes that promote cell growth.

Cabolong, an authorized generic of Cabozantinib, was introduced by MSN Labs in September 2021 for the treatment of renal cell cancer. Cabolong is manufactured at MSN Labs’ facility, which has been approved by stringent global regulatory bodies such as the US FDA and EU GMP.

Major Key Players:

Myriad Genetics Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories

NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

Rosetta Genomics

Illumina Inc.

Glenmark

Cobolong

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Roche Holding AG

Key Segments Profiled in the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market Study

By Test : Immunohistochemistry Complete Blood Count Urine Test Blood Chemistry

By Indication : Renal Cell Carcinoma Transitional Cell Carcinoma Kidney Sarcoma Wilms Tumor Kidney Lymphoma

By End User : Hospital-associated Labs Independent Diagnostic Laboratories Cancer Research Institutes Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Japan APEJ Middle East Africa



Key Questions Covered in the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics Market Report

What is the projected value of the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics factors Industry in 2022?

At what rate will the global Kidney Cancer Diagnostics factors market size grow until 2032?

Which are the factors hampering the growth of Kidney Cancer Diagnostics factors?

Which region is expected to lead in the global Kidney Cancer Diagnostics factors market By 2032?

Which are the factors driving the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics factors during the forecast period?

What is the expected market value of the Kidney Cancer Diagnostics factors market during the forecast period?

