Increased accessibility of different offline and online distribution channels around the globe is also projected to increase the market value for children’s personal care

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global market for kids personal care was estimated to have garnered a global market valuation of around US$ 82.7 billion in 2022. The market is anticipated to grow with a 7.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 171.7 billion.

Skin in children is more delicate than in adults. Children are more susceptible to infections and irritated skin. Among the personal care items for children are soaps, lotions, shampoos, toothpastes, creams for diapers, and oils. Their fragile skin is designed to be kind to these items.

Children’s personal care products aid in preventing dryness, inflammation, and other skin issues on children’s skin. Additionally, parents are choosing goods that are secure and devoid of harmful chemicals or scents.

Around the world, there is a considerable increase in demand for children’s bath necessities and dental care products. Kids are shielded from harsh temperatures, dust, and pollution by high-quality personal care products.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 82.7 Bn Estimated Value US$ 171.7 Bn Growth Rate – CAGR 7.6% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 120 Pages Market Segmentation By Product Type, Category, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Bio Veda Action Research Co., Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corp., Me n Moms Pvt. Ltd, Mothercare IN Ltd., Nestle SA, Pigeon Corp., The Himalaya Drug Co., The Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever Group

Key Findings of the Market Report

The demand for children’s personal care products is growing due to parents’ growing awareness of their children’s health and cleanliness.

Increased consumer disposable income across a number of global locations is a key driver of market expansion.

For their children, parents are spending more on upscale, more expensive personal care items.

During the time of forecasting, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide industry.

Market Trends for Kids Personal Care

Increased consumer disposable income across a number of global locations is a key driver of market expansion. Parents are spending more on upscale, more expensive personal care items for their children.

Consumers are becoming more conscious of the possible health hazards associated with giving their kids items made of chemicals. As a result, businesses are producing more and more goods without harmful chemicals.

Parents like to invest in high-quality goods that might be more expensive initially but endure for a very long time. They won’t need to replace these things as frequently thanks to this. In the near future, market expansion is probably going to be fueled by this change in parents’ behavior. Producers are making an effort to satisfy the rising demand for kid-friendly, high-quality goods.

Kids Personal Care Regional Market Outlook

During the time of forecasting, North America is expected to dominate the worldwide industry. Kids personal care industry expansion in the area is being driven by an increase in disposable income as well as a rise in awareness of children’s health and wellness.

The expansion of major manufacturers and the rise in consumer demand for green products are driving the market’s growth in North America. It is anticipated that there will be an increase in demand for high-quality, kid-safe personal care products in the near future.

The growth in child population, particularly in nations like India, China, as well as Japan, is expected to cause the size of the kids personal care market in Asia Pacific to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.

Global Kids Personal Care Market: Key Players

A small number of significant producers in a highly fragmented worldwide environment dominates the market for kids’ personal care products. The analysis of the kids personal care industry shows that businesses are using cutting-edge tactics including mergers, new product development, as well as acquisitions to increase revenue. Major worldwide market players are investing heavily in thorough research and development initiatives, especially to launch environmentally friendly goods.

Johnson & Johnson, Bio Veda Action Research Co., Kimberly-Clark Corp., Mothercare IN Ltd., Me n Moms Pvt. Ltd., Nestle SA, The Himalaya Drug Co., Pigeon Corp., Unilever Group, and The Procter & Gamble Co. are a few of the well-known producers of kids’ personal care products. These businesses are using potential income prospects by staying current with the kids’ personal care sector.

Some developments by the key players in the global market for kids personal care are:

Adorica Care introduced a new line of infant care products on June 19, 2023, for the Indian market. Newborns may use them without risk since the recently released items are produced with natural substances.

Johnson & Johnson introduced Vivvi & Bloom, a fresh line of children’s skin and hair care products, on July 26, 2022. The 2-in-1 wash & shampoo cleaning gel, 2-in-1 face & body whip lotion, as well as 2-in-1 scalp & body massage oil are a few of the noteworthy items sold under this name.

Global Kids Personal Care Market Segmentation

Product Type Body & Skin Care Powder Lotion & Cream Oil Others (Paste, Soap, etc.) Hair Care Shampoo Oil Others (Conditioner, etc.) Personal Care Diaper Cream Anti-fungal & Dusting Powder Baby Trimmer Toothpaste & Brush Wipes Others (Tongue Cleaner, Baby Perfume, etc.) Bath Care Soap Body Wash & Cleanser Body Sponge Others (Bathing Powder, Bath Bomb, etc.)

Category Organic Synthetic

Price Low Medium High

Distribution Channel Online Company-owned Websites E-commerce Websites Offline Supermarkets / Hypermarkets Specialty Stores Pharmaceutical / Drug Stores Other Retail Stores

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America



