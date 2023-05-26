Premium functional beverages, including kombucha tea, are witnessing strong demand in Europe, with over 63% of consumers willing to pay a premium. Additionally, organic kombucha tea is expected to surpass the demand for conventional tea, while regular/unflavored kombucha tea maintains a significant market share globally.

NEWARK, Del, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The kombucha tea market is anticipated to expand its roots at a steady CAGR of 12% between 2023 and 2033. The market is expected to have a market share of US$ 5.4 billion by 2033 while it is likely to be valued at US$ 1.72 billion in 2023.

The high imports and experiments with beverages and tea along with the health benefits of kombucha are flourishing the market growth. Furthermore, the growing demand for organic prebiotic drinks is adding value to the market’s success.

New flavors such as mango, peach, and ginger with low-sugar content and attractive packaging are making kombucha tea one of the end user’s favorites. Also, social media influence with people becoming aware is garnering market growth.

The expanding food and beverages market along with the high popularity of antioxidants and superfood-carrying beverages are helping the market bloom. The common usage of kombucha tea as a tea alternative is expected to gain traction in the market during the forecast period.

The usage of kombucha tea as an alcoholic beverage is also helping the market in gaining space around the alcoholic-beverages sector. Alongside this, the low-caffeine content is also making it the best choice over tea.

Big beverage brands are experimenting with kombucha and introducing fun and healthy drinks that help end users in managing their chronic issues.

Key Takeaways:

The United States market leads the kombucha tea market in terms of market share in North America. The United States region held a market share of 21.2% in 2022. The growth in this region is owing to increase per-capita income, transformed lifestyle, and preference for healthy beverages.

Germany’s kombucha tea market is another significant market in the Europe region. The market held a market share of 5.2% in 2022. The growth is attributed to the high awareness of prebiotic drinks, increasing food and beverages research, and development facilities, and growing popularity of functional beverages.

India’s kombucha tea market thrives at a leading CAGR of 29.4% during the forecast period. The market’s growth is attributed to the changing lifestyle, health-conscious population, and entrance of global beverage giants.

market thrives at a leading during the forecast period. The market’s growth is attributed to the changing lifestyle, health-conscious population, and entrance of global beverage giants. Chinese kombucha tea market also thrives at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2023 and 2033. The growth is attributed to the large FMCG consumer base and high imports.

Based on product type, the green segment held the leading market share in 2022.

Based on nature type, the organic segment dominates the market as it holds a leading market share. The growth is attributed to the high popularity of organically grown and processed products.

Competitive Landscape:

The key vendors focus on launching new and exciting flavors with no-sugar or low-sugar product launches. Key competitors also merge, acquire, and partner with other companies to increase their supply chain and distribution channel.

Recent Market Developments:

Toyo Kombucha has introduced kombucha’s probiotics drinks with flavors like mango and original sparkling tea. The 100% natural & raw, no added preservative, and low-calorie drinks are affordable and cover Indian market.

Yogi Tea has launched its Green Tea Kombucha which supplies antioxidants and supports overall health.

Key Players Operating in the Kombucha Tea Market

Wonder Drink Kombucha

Asheville Kombucha Mamas, LLC

The Coco-Cola Company

GT’s Living Foods

Humm Kombucha

Remedy Drinks

Toyo Kombucha

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Kombucha

Yogi Tea

The Tea Kombucha

Key Segments Covered:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Green Tea

Black Tea

Oolong Tea

Others

By Flavor Type:

Regular/Unflavored

Flavored

By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail Stores

Others

