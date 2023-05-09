[220 + Pages Report] According to Zion Market Research, the global kosher beef market size was valued at around USD 25.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 30.3 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 11.1% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Solomon Kosher Butcher, Aufschnitt Meats, ZEPHYR FOODS, LLC, Grow & Behold Foods, ASSA ABLOY, Springfield Group Inc., KOL FOODS, Tevya’s Ranch, American Foods Group, Rosenblatt Meats, and others.

NEW YORK, United States, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Kosher Beef Market By Cuts (Brisket, Loin, Shank, And Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Kosher Beef Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 30.3 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What is Kosher Beef? How big is the Kosher Beef Industry?

Report Overview:

Consumer awareness of the kosher beef business has enhanced in the current years. As per the report published by the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association in the first half of 2021, the number of consumers who claim beef consumption at least a week increased from more than 60% to over 70% in the first nine months in comparison to the same period in 2019. Furthermore, the proportion of people possessing a favorable viewpoint of kosher beef has enhanced, with an optimistic overview of more than 70%.

Global Kosher Beef Market Dynamics:

The rise in the Jewish population globally will promote the expansion of the kosher beef market across the globe. For the record, the population of Jews in the U.S. was about 6 million in the second half of 2021 and this has increased the intake of kosher beef in the country. Apart from this, nearly two-fifths of the Jewish populace in the U.S. intake kashrut diet and this is likely to embellish the penetration of kosher beef in the country. All these aforementioned aspects will steer the growth of the global kosher beef market. Furthermore, the high nutritive quality of kosher beef to strengthen muscles will positively impact the growth of the market across the globe.

Nonetheless, escalating costs of kosher beef can hinder the growth of the kosher beef industry across the globe. In addition to this, a few countries across the globe have banned the consumption of beef, thereby further impeding global industry growth. Apart from this, a rise in the purchase of kosher beef in various countries has generated new growth avenues for the global industry.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 25.2 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 30.3 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 11.1% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Solomon Kosher Butcher, Aufschnitt Meats, ZEPHYR FOODS, LLC, Grow & Behold Foods, ASSA ABLOY, Springfield Group Inc., KOL FOODS, Tevya’s Ranch, American Foods Group, and Rosenblatt Meats. Key Segment By Cuts, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Kosher Beef Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global kosher beef market is sectored into cuts, distribution channels, and regions.

The cuts segment of the kosher beef market is segmented into shank, loin, brisket, and others segments. Furthermore, the loin segment, which accounted for nearly 30% of the global market share in 2022, is set to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeline. The segmental growth in the coming eight years can be credited to the rise in demand for beef loins as they are marbled with classic flavor and imparts a rich taste. Furthermore, chefs as well as cooks are trying to prepare different dishes through roasting, tenderizing, barbequing, and kalbi. This has further added to the growth of the loin segment.

On the basis of distribution channels, the kosher beef industry across the globe is bifurcated into offline and online segments. The online segment, which contributed majorly towards the global market share in 2022, is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of nearly 7% over the assessment period. The growth of the segment in the next couple of years can be subject to the growing preference of the millennial population towards e-retailing as well as online shopping along with growing smartphone use. In addition to this, the need for enhancing product visibility in emerging economies and the focus of manufacturers on promoting their food items across e-commerce platforms will further boost the segmental surge. A large number of retailers are helping manufacturers promote their products online. For instance, e-retailing firms such as Grow & Behold Foods and AviGlatt.com are a few of the reputed e-retail firms which are catalyzing the segmental surge.

The global Kosher Beef market is segmented as follows:

By Cuts

Brisket

Loin

Shank

Others

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Browse the full “Kosher Beef Market By Cuts (Brisket, Loin, Shank, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and By Region – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030.” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/kosher-beef-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Kosher Beef market include –

Solomon Kosher Butcher

Aufschnitt Meats

ZEPHYR FOODS LLC

Grow & Behold Foods

ASSA ABLOY

Springfield Group Inc.

KOL FOODS

Tevya’s Ranch

American Foods Group

Rosenblatt Meats.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Kosher Beef market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 11.1% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Kosher Beef market size was valued at around US$ 25.2 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 30.3 billion by 2030.

The global kosher beef market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in the Jewish population across the globe will prompt the expansion of the kosher beef market globally.

Based on cuts, the brisket segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR over the forecast timeline.

In terms of distribution channel, the offline segment is projected to account for a major share of the global market in 2023-2030.

Region-wise, the North American kosher beef market is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Kosher Beef industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Kosher Beef Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Kosher Beef Industry?

What segments does the Kosher Beef Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Kosher Beef Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Cuts, By Distribution Channel, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific, which contributed to more than two-fifths of the global kosher beef market share in 2022, is expected to retain its dominant position in the global market over the assessment period. The regional market expansion from 2023 to 2030 can be subject to an increase in beef intake in Asian nations that includes China, Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam. furthermore, the shortage of labor due to an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the countries such as China has forced it to import beef from other countries such as Australia, which has become the highest supplier of beef for China.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first quarter of 2021, FreshDirect, a U.S.-based online grocery company, entered into a strategic alliance with Cutting Edge Foods, a major producer of fresh kosher beef. The strategic initiative will help in the expansion of the kosher beef market globally.

In the first half of 2022, a tool representing mindful eating & kosher culinary experiences and named Prairie Street Prime launched kosher meat delivery services that provide a niche sector of premium kosher beef in various cities of the U.S. such as New York City, Palm Beach, and California. The move will account lucratively towards the global kosher beef market earnings.

In the second quarter of 2022, Ku Chabad signed a strategic partnership with Allen Fieldhouse, a full-service kosher beef dish, for providing kosher beef dishes to basketball players all weekdays during basketball games.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research:

Kosher Food Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/kosher-food-market

Kosher Salt Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/kosher-salt-market

Insect Feed Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insect-feed-market

Meat Substitutes Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/meat-substitutes-market

Insect Protein Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/insect-protein-market

Global Shrimp Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/shrimp-market

