During the historical period, China Lactose Market experienced a 6.7% CAGR and India experienced a 4.5% CAGR. North America is expected to be the dominant market, with over 30% of demand generated by the United States. Lactose-free Products Market a robust CAGR worth 7.1% is expected for the market during the 2023 to 2033 forecast period.

NEWARK, Del, April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As of 2022, the worldwide lactose market was worth US$ 2,312.5 million. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2033, reaching a total of approximately US$ 4,169.8 million by 2033 due to the ongoing consumer movement towards lactose products.

This kind of sugar in lactose may benefit diabetics due to its low glycemic index. Lactose makes it easier for the gut flora to be balanced. It encourages the growth of the beneficial gut bacteria lactobacilli and bifidobacteria. Furthermore, it guards against potentially hazardous microorganisms that cause intestinal infections. Thus, these advantages are anticipated to increase the demand for lactose in the upcoming years.

The market’s growth is mostly a result of the rapidly rising demand for lactose in several industries all over the world. As of 2022, for instance, the demand from customers for lactose has increased significantly over the previous 10 years, and the industry as a whole has expanded along with it, particularly in North America as well as Europe.

The anticipated total production, with a growing trend, is 510 000 tonnes. Another notable factor that is predicted to have a considerable impact on the lactose market’s growth over the course of the forecast time frame is the pharmaceutical industry’s quick expansion.

It provides the body with a consistent supply of energy because of its sluggish hydrolysis. Additionally, it encourages the formation of beneficial bacteria like bifidobacteria as well as lactobacilli, which helps to a healthy intestinal ecology and the digestion of minerals like magnesium, calcium, and zinc. Because of these improvements, revenues increased over the anticipated period.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global lactose market is expected to be valued at US$ 2,921 million by 2023

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.3%

North America is expected to hold the highest market share, with the United States accounting for 32% of revenue

By end-use type, the pharmaceuticals segment is expected to constitute a 46% market share in 2023.

On the basis of derivative type, the lactulose segment is expected a 26% share in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, lactose market services are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 6%.

“Owing to the varied benefits of lactose and the demand for powder milk for infant powder is accelerating the demand in the global lactose market.” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The key players in this market include BASF SE, Davisco Foods International Inc., Armor Pharma, Hilmar Ingredients, Hoogwegt Group B.V., Kerry Group Plc., Lactose India Limited, Merck & Co. KgAa, Milei GmbH and Ba’emek Advanced Technologies Ltd. among others.

Recent Developments:

The B2B powdered cheese company and its related assets are being purchased by Kerry Group plc from Kraft Heinz for US$ 107.5 million. Kerry anticipates growing its client base, manufacturing capacity, and scale in the snacking market as a consequence of this transaction.

The first-ever electric milk truck in New Zealand, the Milk-E, has been welcomed by Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited. One of several initiatives helping the Co-op’s aspirations to become a sustainability leader via fleet decarbonization is Fonterra’s Milk-E program.

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global lactose market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the lactose market, the market is segmented on the basis of lactose market by form (granule and powder), by end use (food and beverage, pharmaceutical and animal feed), by derivative type (lactose monohydrate, galactose, lactulose, lactitol, other), and across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments

By Form:

Powder

Granule

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Animal Feed

By Derivative Type:

Lactose Monohydrate

Galactose

Lactulose

Tagatose

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

