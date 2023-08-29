The Laser Markings Market report, published by Future Market Insights, a ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm organization, provides insights and analysis into the Laser Markings Market. It outlines the scope and content of the research, covering driving factors, market size, and forecast data for Laser Markings. The report includes detailed segmentations in revenue and shipment, along with 10-year forecasts extending to 2033. Additionally, it discusses key players in the industry, their market shares, the competitive landscape, and regional insights.

Delaware, Aug. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst, the global laser markings market value is predicted to reach US$ 3.5 billion in 2023 and US$ 8.3 billion by 2033. Overall demand for laser marking is anticipated to rise at 9.0% CAGR during the forecast period from 2023 to 2033.

The worldwide laser markings market is projected to rapidly grow, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.8 billion during the assessment period.

Fiber laser marking is expected to remain the highly sought-after type during the assessment period. This is attributable to multiple benefits of fiber laser marking, including high speed and precision.

As per the latest report, the fiber lasers segment is expected to thrive at a CAGR of around 8.8% CAGR through 2033 compared to the 11.0% CAGR registered during the historical period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-17895

Growing awareness about the benefits of laser marking over conventional marking methods and the high adoption of this technology across diverse sectors is expected to boost the target market.

Laser marking is a unique process for marking or engraving different materials using a focused laser beam. It is a non-contact and non-mechanical technology that allows users to create high-precision markings on various materials, including plastics, ceramics, glass, metals, etc.

Increasing adoption of laser markings across sectors such as manufacturing, medical devices, automotive, etc. is projected to fuel market expansion during the assessment period.

Similarly, the rising penetration of automation in the manufacturing sector across the globe is anticipated to uplift laser marking demand through 2033.

Technological advancements in laser sources, software, and scanning systems are leading to the development of more efficient and versatile laser marking solutions. This is expected to further boost growth in the worldwide laser markings industry.

Key Takeaways from the Laser Markings Market Report:

The global laser markings industry is predicted to reach a valuation of US$ 3.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Based on type, fiber laser segment is forecast to exhibit a CAGR of 8.8% through 2033.

through 2033. By application, machine tool segment is set to progress at 8.7% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The United States market is projected to exceed a valuation of US$ 1.5 billion by 2033.

by 2033. China laser markings industry is expected to cross a valuation of US$ 1.8 billion by 2033.

by 2033. Laser marking demand in South Korea is predicted to increase at 8.6% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. The United Kingdom market is forecast to expand at 8.7% CAGR during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. Japan’s market size is predicted to reach US$ 1.6 billion by 2033.

“Integration of laser marking machines into automated production lines along with rapid penetration of smart manufacturing practices is anticipated to create growth opportunities for the global laser markings industry. To increase their sales and gain profits, key companies are focusing on developing compact and high-performance laser marking systems.” – says a lead analyst at Future Market Insights

Don’t Miss Out on Expertise: Grab Your Copy of the Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/17895

Competitive Landscape

Leading laser marking companies profiled in the report include 600 Group, Acsys Lasertechnik, Arihant Maxsell Technologies, Coherent, Danaher, Epilog Laser, Gravotech, Han’s Laser, IPG Photonics, and Jenoptik among others.

These key players are concentrating on developing more reliable and precise laser sources to improve the laser marking processes. They also use strategies such as mergers, agreements, partnerships, alliances, acquisitions, and facility expansions to expand their presence.

Restraints:

While the Laser Markings Market presents substantial growth opportunities, it is not without challenges. The market faces certain limitations and constraints, which include technological barriers, regulatory hurdles, and cost implications. Market players must navigate these obstacles effectively to realize the market’s full potential.

Recent developments:

In June 2023, SLTL introduced its new IoT-enabled CNC Metal Laser Cutting and Marking Machine at the ACMEE expo.

SLTL introduced its new IoT-enabled CNC Metal Laser Cutting and Marking Machine at the ACMEE expo. In January 2023, IPG Photonics Corporation launched three deep UV lasers for several applications including marking.

IPG Photonics Corporation launched three deep UV lasers for several applications including marking. In January 2023, JML Optical Industries, LLC was acquired by Thorlabs Inc.

Request for Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-17895

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 3.5 billion Projected Market Value (2033) US$ 8.3 billion Anticipated Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 9.0% CAGR Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ Billion, Volume in Units, and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends and Pricing Analysis Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Nordic, Russia, Poland, China, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, North Africa, South Africa, and others. Key Companies Profiled 600 Group

Acsys Lasertechnik

Arihant Maxsell Technologies

Coherent

Danaher

Epilog Laser

Gravotech

Han’s Laser

IPG Photonics

Jenoptik

Global Laser Markings Market Segmentation

By Type:

Fiber Laser

CO2

Green

Others

By Application:

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Automotive

Medical

Aerospace

Other

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Top Reports Related to Technology Market:

Ultrafast Lasers Market Size: The ultrafast lasers market size is anticipated to be worth US$ 1.5 billion in 2023. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 3.8 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

Autocollimators Market Share: The autocollimators market valuation of US$ 55.6 million in 2023. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 111.4 million by 2033, progressing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2033.

Industrial Radiography Market Demand: The global industrial radiography market is expected to be valued at US$ 649.5 million in 2023. The demand for industrial radiography is projected to expand at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2023 and 2033, totaling around US$ 1,446.0 million by 2033.

Predictive Maintenance Market Growth: The valuation of the global predictive maintenance market is US$ 9.15 billion in 2023. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 24.2% and reach US$ 79.9 billion by 2033.

Battery-free Sensors Market Trends: As of 2023, the global battery-free sensors market has successfully attained a significant valuation of US$ 40.7 million, reflecting its robust growth trajectory.

Biometric Sensors Market Outlook: The global biometric sensors market is on the brink of surpassing the impressive milestone of US$ 1.6 billion by 2023, exhibiting a remarkable CAGR of 12.1% throughout 2033, ultimately reaching a valuation of US$ 4.9 billion.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award – recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube