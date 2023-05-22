China’s laser trackers industry is projected to amount to US$ 222.5 Million by 2033. Throughout the assessment period, China market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11.4%. The country is observing an increase in the establishment of smart factories, which is facilitating the demand for laser trackers.

NEWARK, Del, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The global laser trackers market is forecast to expand at 11.4% CAGR over the estimated time-period, as per FMI’s analysis. The industry’s size is predicted to reach a market value of US$ 302.8 Million in 2023.

The laser trackers is projected to observe heightened demand in manufacturing industries. The laser-based technologies offer cutting capabilities or wielding with high accuracy. Such application of laser tracker is well-suited for automotive, robotics, and industrial sectors owing to its capacity to alter and manipulate any material.

Usage of laser tracking also makes possible faster development of goods with high precision, while using meagre materials and resources. Laser trackers combine insights with production processes that offer improved quality control, reduces cycle times, enhances throughput or output rates. Eventually, the laser trackers facilitate companies that are manufacturing large-scale precision machining equipment.

Laser tracker system is increasingly used in reverse engineering and 3D measurement. Laser tracker offers precision for the alignment of shaft and rail, weapon system, RADAR dish profiling, and aircraft rigging. The laser tracker is extensively used in applications like calibration and reverse engineering due to its portability. In the aerospace industry, the laser trackers help with the wing component assembly and jig component inspection.

On the regional front, Asia Pacific takes home a significant market share presently. For forecast period, the same trend is estimated. India, China, and Japan are expected to emerge as the leading markets for laser tracker in the region. India is observing the boom of automotive industry. In terms of volume, the market is expected to hold prominent share over the forecast period. Owing to thriving electric vehicle segment, the demand for laser trackers is expected to flourish in the country.

Top Highlights:

The United States laser trackers industry is projected to be valued at US$ 164.3 M illion by 2033. During the estimated time-period, the market is expected to expand at 11.3% CAGR .

by 2033. During the estimated time-period, the market is expected to expand at . The United Kingdom industry is assessed to attain US$ 33.2 M illion by 2033 end. During 2023 and 2033, the market is anticipated to extend at a CAGR of 11.2% .

by 2033 end. During 2023 and 2033, the market is anticipated to extend at a CAGR of . The China laser trackers industry is slated to achieve US$ 222.5 M illion by 2033. During the forecast time-frame, the market is forecast to perceive a noteworthy CAGR of 11.4% .

by 2033. During the forecast time-frame, the market is forecast to perceive a noteworthy . The Japan market is estimated to attain US$ 174.9 M illion by 2033. In the next 10 years, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 11.3% .

by 2033. In the next 10 years, the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of . In South Korea, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 40.2 M illion by the end of estimated period. During the projection period, the market is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% .

by the end of estimated period. During the projection period, the market is assessed to expand at a . On the basis of application, quality control and inspection segment is expected to lead the market. During the coming years, the market is expected to register a CAGR of 10.8% .

. Based on end-use, aerospace and defense segment is expected to be a prominent segment over the forecast period. The assessed CAGR is expected to be 10.6%.

Competitive Landscape:

Nikon Corporation

Keyence Corporation

SGS SA

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Leica Geosystems AG

Nikon Metrology, Inc.

Mitutoyo Corporation

Automated Precision, Inc.

Egismos Technology Corporation

Stay Updated with Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Hexagon introduced a novel wireless laser tracker system that helps provide precision within 50 microns throughout 60 meters measuring volume in diameter.

In July 2019, Automated Precision, Inc officially declared the acquisition of Exact Laser Measurement, which is a leading supplier of portable metrology services to the automotive and aerospace sectors in North America.

Key Segments Profiled:

By Application:

Quality Control & Inspection

Alignment

Calibration

Reverse Engineering

By End-use:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Energy & Power

Architecture & Construction

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

