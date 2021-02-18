Breaking News
Global Leaders Select Jamf for Education Technology Initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jamf (NASDAQ: JAMF), the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, empowers educational institutions worldwide to adapt and grow in the new distance learning environment. Our global teams ensure students and teachers can continue learning with the Apple devices they know and love in the remote world. Jamf is a solution that can be used in educational institutions planning on implementing Apple devices in their classrooms, as proven by government funding in countries like Japan and Germany.

Technology Initiatives Backed by Government Funding – Germany 
2020 brought on many challenges, especially for students and teachers with limited access to technology before the lockdown. Many schools in Germany don’t use technology in the classroom, and most teachers aren’t given a school-issued computer to teach their classes. Because of this, schools struggled to continue lessons for their students. In April 2020, the German government announced that they would be giving more than €500 million to the “Corona Emergency Fund” to provide learning devices for pupils and students. This was in addition to a €7 billion “DigitalPakt Schule” fund that aims to improve digital infrastructure in schools.

Many schools throughout Germany were far behind in implementing technology into classrooms, but throughout the year great progress was made. The city of Bremen ordered around 100,000 iPads, all managed by Jamf, for each student and teacher to have an iPad for a 1:1 distance learning environment. Thanks to the success students and teachers had with their new iPads and adapting to a distance learning environment, the German government will continue the funding into 2021 to ensure schools throughout the country remain successful.

“2020 was a big year for digitalization across German schools and we were no exception. We are thrilled to be able to give each student the possibility to work with an iPad, the best learning technology. Using Jamf to ensure the device is managed meant our teachers, students, and parents were able to use them in a productive and safe way,” said Oliver Denk, Responsible for MDM, Die Senatorin für Kinder und Bildung – Bremen.

The GIGA School Project – Japan
The GIGA School project was a government initiative to implement at least one device for each of the 9 million elementary (grades 1-6) and junior high (grades 7-9) students in Japan. The project’s original goal was to have the devices implemented over five years; however, COVID-19, accelerated the goal to be completed in one year. Status reports and additional documents for this project is provided by The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT).

The Jamf Japan team worked alongside Japanese telecom NTT Docomo and Apple’s Education team to roll out iPad for elementary and junior high school students across more than 100 boards of education. Students in Yokohama, Kumamoto and other cities were able to manage their devices and access their teachers and classes during the pandemic.

Apple recognizes schools that demonstrate the Apple vision for learning with technology as ‘AppleDistinguished Schools.’ Currently in Japan, 8 of the 9 Apple Distinguished Schools are using Jamf to manage their Apple products. With the overwhelming success of these schools and the GIGA School project, Jamf will target around 3 million high school students (grades 10-12) to continue this growth into 2021.

About Jamf
Jamf, the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, extends the legendary Apple experience people love to businesses, schools, and government organizations through its software and the world’s largest online community of IT admins focused exclusively on Apple, Jamf Nation. To learn more, visit: www.jamf.com.

Media Contact:
Aleena Kaleem | [email protected]

Investor Contact:
Jennifer Gaumond | [email protected]

